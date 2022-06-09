Language Selection

Python Programming

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 6th of July 2022 03:54:48 PM Filed under
Development
  • Default to User Installation Because Normal Site Packages Are Not Writeable

    “When trying to install Python packages, you may sometime encounter “default to user installation because normal site-packages are not writeable” error. In this attempt, we will explain why this error occurs and how we can resolve it.”

  • Pip Clear Cache

    Pip is the most popular and versatile package installer for Python. It offers a command-line utility that allows you to manage Python packages easily.
    Using pip, you can perform actions such as downloading, installing, updating, and uninstalling packages with simple commands.

    Pip uses a caching mechanism that allows you to download and install Python packages faster. It works by storing a cache of the downloaded packages on the local wheel.

    The caching mechanism allows pip to improve the download and installation of the packages. This is because pip does not need to download already existing packages.

    In some cases, pip may not need to redownload a package when updating if it already exists in the cache.

    This tutorial will discuss how to work with the pip cache, how to manage the pip cache using various commands, and how to clear it when you need to start afresh.

  • No Module Named Matplotlib

    This guide will discuss the “No module named matplotlib” error in Python: why it occurs, and how to resolve it in different environments.

  • NumPy np.where Multiple Conditions

    “In this tutorial, you will learn the various methods you can use to specify multiple conditions using the np.where() function.”

  • Matplotlib Font Size

    Frequently, you may need to customize the default font size in the plots created with matplotlib. Thankfully, matplotlib has extensive support for text manipulation, including font size adjustment and more.

  • 10 Best and Essential Python Tools for Data Science in 2022

    Python is at its peak popularity due to its easy-to-understand syntax and versatile libraries. With that in mind, using Python tools for data science isn’t surprising. Data scientists do not have an easy job. They have to understand tons of complex ideas and polish existing data in order to interpret them.

    To make things easier, Python tools containing various libraries exist to deal with such tedious tasks. For instance, data scientists have to analyze a large number of data and follow through with several processes to come to their conclusion. That means a lot of repetition is undoubtedly at play here – and python tools come in handy right at this point.

  • Pretty Print JSON Python

    “JSON or JavaScript Object Notation is a lightweight data exchange format that is widely adopted by modern applications. Whether you are working in NoSQL databases or fetching API data, you will encounter JSON.

    It is a heavily adopted language due to its simplicity but strict schema. This helps to reduce errors while still retaining human readability.

  • Pandas Convert Column to Int

    Pandas is a free and open-source Python library that provides fast, flexible, and expressive data structures that make working with scientific data easy.
    Pandas is one of Python’s most valuable data analysis and manipulation packages.

    It offers features such as custom data structures that are built on top of Python.

    This article will discuss converting a column from one data type to an int type within a Pandas DataFrame.

  • No Module Named ‘TensorFlow’

    TensorFlow is a free and open-source library for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It offers a vast collection of tools and utilities that makes the process of machine learning and AI more intuitive and fun.
    TensorFlow is cross-platform and can be installed on any machine running Linux, macOS, Linux, Android, or a JavaScript engine.

    In some instances, you may face a “No Module Named TensorFlow” error when attempting to use TensorFlow in your application.

    Throughout this guide, we will explore various scenarios of why this error occurs and how you can resolve it.

System76’s Lemur Pro Linux laptop now comes with Alder Lake-U

The System76 Lemur Pro is a thin and light Linux laptop with a 14 inch full HD display a 73 Wh battery, and support for up to 40GB of RAM. It also now comes with a choice of 12th-gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor options. System76 is selling the new Lemur Pro for $1149 and up. Read more

Review: RHEL 9 delivers better security, management

RHEL 9.0, the latest major release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux, delivers tighter security, as well as improved installation, distribution, and management for enterprise server and cloud environments. The operating system, code named Plow, is a significant upgrade over RHEL 8.0 and makes it easier for application developers to test and deploy containers. Available in server and desktop versoins, RHEL remains one of the top Linux distributions for running enterprise workloads because of its stability, dependability, and robustness. Read more

today's leftovers

  • How to Install Rainloop Webmail on Ubuntu 22.04

    Rainloop is an open-source, web-based email client written in PHP. It is fast, lightweight, and supports SMTP and IMAP protocols. This guide will teach you to install the Rainloop client on a Ubuntu 22.04 server.

  • Love LoRa®? So do we! Meet Arduino's WisGate LoRaWAN® gateways | Arduino Blog

    Love LoRa®? Wish it were easier to design and implement complete solutions with LoRaWAN® connectivity? Now it is. We’re happy to announce the launch of two new ready-to-use, industrial-grade gateways for LoRaWAN® connectivity for indoor and outdoor use, resulting from Arduino Pro’s partnership with RAKwireless™. The WisGate Edge Lite 2 and WisGate Edge Pro ensure secure and reliable connectivity for a wide range of professional applications. They’re suitable for medium-sized to wide area coverage in industrial environments and remote regions. Smart cities and smart agriculture to logistics and building automation. The sky’s the limit!

  • What is the Difference Between Curl vs Wget Commands

    The above statements check the comparison box of curl vs wget in terms of their definitions. However, you as a user need more data in the case of curl versus wget before you can comfortably settle for either of these tools.

  • A new Chromebook saved my bacon when my old one died mid-business trip

    So, there I was in Austin, Texas, covering The Linux Foundation's Open Source Summit a few weeks ago when -- pop! -- an electrical surge blew out my Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5, a great two-in-one Chromebook/tablet. Argh! I was on deadline -- when am I not? -- but I didn't have a backup machine with me. I was in deep trouble. But I was already ready for this disaster. Indeed, one of the reasons I've been a Chromebook fan since they first rolled out of the factory is that if a Chromebook dies on you, you can replace it and be back in business in no time flat.

Programming Leftovers

  • Godot Engine - Fog Volumes arrive in Godot 4.0

    On top of the existing non-volumetric fog, Godot 4.0 introduces a new type of fog: Volumetric Fog. For the 4.0 release, we decided to take Volumetric Fog one step further with the addition of FogVolumes. These allow users to dynamically place fog and control complex fog effects with shaders. This post starts off with a high-level description of what FogVolumes are and how to use them, and then includes some technical details about what is going on under the hood and how we get them to render so fast.

  • Commercial add-on: Qt VNC Server

    "VNC" (or Virtual Network Computing) compatibility has a long history in Qt, and we are now improving this story with Qt 6.4.

  • Gitly is an Open Source GitHub and GitLab Alternative

    GitHub and GitLab are free web-based version control system and collaboration platforms for developers. While, they are free on certain aspects, many developers and companies like to have their own version control system self-hosted on their servers. [...] Gitly is released under the GPL-3.0 License.

  • 3 steps to create an awesome UX in a CLI application

    As I was sitting in a meeting room, speaking with one of my teammates, our manager walked in with the rest of the dev team. The door slammed shut and our manager revealed that he had a big announcement. What unfolded before our eyes was the next project we were going to develop—an open source CLI (command line interface) application. In this article, I'd like to share what I learned during our development process, and specifically what I wish I had known before we began developing Datree's CLI. Perhaps the next person can use these tips to create a great CLI application faster. My name is Noaa Barki. I've been a full-stack developer for over six years, and I'll let you in on a little secret—I have a superpower: My interest and expertise are evenly split between back-end and front-end development. I simply cannot choose one without the other. [...] Use CLI commands that are named in a SINGLE form and VERB-NOUN format. This allows the command to be read like an imperative or request, for example: Computer, start app! Minimize with the total number of commands you use, and don't rush to introduce new verbs to new commands. This makes it easier for users to remember command names.

  • SQL Like Multiple Values

    “The SQL LIKE operator allows performing logical evaluation for any matching records. Using the LIKE operator, you can specify single or multiple conditions. This allows you to perform an action such as select, delete, and updating any columns or records that match the specified conditions. It is mainly paired with a where clause to set the conditions. In this tutorial, we will look at the workings of the LIKE clause and how we can use it to specify multiple conditions.”

  • JSON Multi-Line String

    “JSON is a popular data-interchange format that has been widely adopted across the development community. However, JSON has strict schema and formatting tools. JSON does not natively support multi-line strings. This can be quite frustrating when looking for flexibility and storing large texts. Let us discuss a simple workaround and how we can use multiline strings.”

  • PostgreSQL Cascade Delete

    “When working with PostgreSQL databases, you will encounter instances where you must drop records from a table. Before running a delete query, it is important to ensure that the table does not leave any incomplete relationships between tables. In PostgreSQL, we can use the CASCADE DELETE feature to accomplish this. This feature allows a delete operation to remove the specified records and any foreign keys that reference them. Using this article, we will review how to perform a cascade delete in PostgreSQL.”

  • Kibana Server Not Ready Yet

    “Kibana is a free and open-source analytics and visualization platform for Elasticsearch. It provides a browser-based graphical interface for interacting with your Elasticsearch database. It is very simple and intuitive. You can perform operations such as search, view, update, delete and query all the indices in your Elasticsearch cluster. When it comes to visualization, it offers a wide range of options, including charts, tables, maps, etc. However, Elasticsearch and Kibana have a notorious reputation for being difficult to set up and configure, especially when getting started.

  • TOTP with Perl and Authen::OATH | Lester Hightower [blogs.perl.org]

    I wrote this post after seeing Flavio Poletti's blog post entitled OATH Toolkit. I have been a fan of time-based one time passwords (TOTP) for many years. In fact, I used Mobile-OTP in commercial applications for several years before the Initiative for Open Authentication (OATH) and OATH/TOTP were codified in RFC6238. Now-a-days, OATH/TOTP is the best choice for time-based one time passwords, and has been for at least a decade.

  • ERROR: 'flock' trapped by operation mask at /usr/lib64/perl5/vendor_perl/Storable.pm

