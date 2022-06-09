RHEL 9.0, the latest major release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux, delivers tighter security, as well as improved installation, distribution, and management for enterprise server and cloud environments. The operating system, code named Plow, is a significant upgrade over RHEL 8.0 and makes it easier for application developers to test and deploy containers. Available in server and desktop versoins, RHEL remains one of the top Linux distributions for running enterprise workloads because of its stability, dependability, and robustness.

The System76 Lemur Pro is a thin and light Linux laptop with a 14 inch full HD display a 73 Wh battery, and support for up to 40GB of RAM. It also now comes with a choice of 12th-gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor options. System76 is selling the new Lemur Pro for $1149 and up.

today's leftovers How to Install Rainloop Webmail on Ubuntu 22.04 Rainloop is an open-source, web-based email client written in PHP. It is fast, lightweight, and supports SMTP and IMAP protocols. This guide will teach you to install the Rainloop client on a Ubuntu 22.04 server.

Love LoRa®? So do we! Meet Arduino's WisGate LoRaWAN® gateways | Arduino Blog Love LoRa®? Wish it were easier to design and implement complete solutions with LoRaWAN® connectivity? Now it is. We’re happy to announce the launch of two new ready-to-use, industrial-grade gateways for LoRaWAN® connectivity for indoor and outdoor use, resulting from Arduino Pro’s partnership with RAKwireless™. The WisGate Edge Lite 2 and WisGate Edge Pro ensure secure and reliable connectivity for a wide range of professional applications. They’re suitable for medium-sized to wide area coverage in industrial environments and remote regions. Smart cities and smart agriculture to logistics and building automation. The sky’s the limit!

What is the Difference Between Curl vs Wget Commands The above statements check the comparison box of curl vs wget in terms of their definitions. However, you as a user need more data in the case of curl versus wget before you can comfortably settle for either of these tools.

A new Chromebook saved my bacon when my old one died mid-business trip So, there I was in Austin, Texas, covering The Linux Foundation's Open Source Summit a few weeks ago when -- pop! -- an electrical surge blew out my Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5, a great two-in-one Chromebook/tablet. Argh! I was on deadline -- when am I not? -- but I didn't have a backup machine with me. I was in deep trouble. But I was already ready for this disaster. Indeed, one of the reasons I've been a Chromebook fan since they first rolled out of the factory is that if a Chromebook dies on you, you can replace it and be back in business in no time flat.