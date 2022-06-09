Python Programming
-
Default to User Installation Because Normal Site Packages Are Not Writeable
“When trying to install Python packages, you may sometime encounter “default to user installation because normal site-packages are not writeable” error. In this attempt, we will explain why this error occurs and how we can resolve it.”
-
Pip Clear Cache
Pip is the most popular and versatile package installer for Python. It offers a command-line utility that allows you to manage Python packages easily.
Using pip, you can perform actions such as downloading, installing, updating, and uninstalling packages with simple commands.
Pip uses a caching mechanism that allows you to download and install Python packages faster. It works by storing a cache of the downloaded packages on the local wheel.
The caching mechanism allows pip to improve the download and installation of the packages. This is because pip does not need to download already existing packages.
In some cases, pip may not need to redownload a package when updating if it already exists in the cache.
This tutorial will discuss how to work with the pip cache, how to manage the pip cache using various commands, and how to clear it when you need to start afresh.
-
No Module Named Matplotlib
This guide will discuss the “No module named matplotlib” error in Python: why it occurs, and how to resolve it in different environments.
-
NumPy np.where Multiple Conditions
“In this tutorial, you will learn the various methods you can use to specify multiple conditions using the np.where() function.”
-
Matplotlib Font Size
Frequently, you may need to customize the default font size in the plots created with matplotlib. Thankfully, matplotlib has extensive support for text manipulation, including font size adjustment and more.
-
10 Best and Essential Python Tools for Data Science in 2022
Python is at its peak popularity due to its easy-to-understand syntax and versatile libraries. With that in mind, using Python tools for data science isn’t surprising. Data scientists do not have an easy job. They have to understand tons of complex ideas and polish existing data in order to interpret them.
To make things easier, Python tools containing various libraries exist to deal with such tedious tasks. For instance, data scientists have to analyze a large number of data and follow through with several processes to come to their conclusion. That means a lot of repetition is undoubtedly at play here – and python tools come in handy right at this point.
-
Pretty Print JSON Python
“JSON or JavaScript Object Notation is a lightweight data exchange format that is widely adopted by modern applications. Whether you are working in NoSQL databases or fetching API data, you will encounter JSON.
It is a heavily adopted language due to its simplicity but strict schema. This helps to reduce errors while still retaining human readability.
-
Pandas Convert Column to Int
Pandas is a free and open-source Python library that provides fast, flexible, and expressive data structures that make working with scientific data easy.
Pandas is one of Python’s most valuable data analysis and manipulation packages.
It offers features such as custom data structures that are built on top of Python.
This article will discuss converting a column from one data type to an int type within a Pandas DataFrame.
-
No Module Named ‘TensorFlow’
TensorFlow is a free and open-source library for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It offers a vast collection of tools and utilities that makes the process of machine learning and AI more intuitive and fun.
TensorFlow is cross-platform and can be installed on any machine running Linux, macOS, Linux, Android, or a JavaScript engine.
In some instances, you may face a “No Module Named TensorFlow” error when attempting to use TensorFlow in your application.
Throughout this guide, we will explore various scenarios of why this error occurs and how you can resolve it.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 397 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
System76’s Lemur Pro Linux laptop now comes with Alder Lake-U
The System76 Lemur Pro is a thin and light Linux laptop with a 14 inch full HD display a 73 Wh battery, and support for up to 40GB of RAM. It also now comes with a choice of 12th-gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor options. System76 is selling the new Lemur Pro for $1149 and up.
Review: RHEL 9 delivers better security, management
RHEL 9.0, the latest major release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux, delivers tighter security, as well as improved installation, distribution, and management for enterprise server and cloud environments. The operating system, code named Plow, is a significant upgrade over RHEL 8.0 and makes it easier for application developers to test and deploy containers. Available in server and desktop versoins, RHEL remains one of the top Linux distributions for running enterprise workloads because of its stability, dependability, and robustness.
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 36 min ago
1 hour 41 min ago
2 hours 14 min ago
7 hours 4 min ago
15 hours 39 min ago
16 hours 25 min ago
17 hours 4 min ago
22 hours 17 min ago
22 hours 56 min ago
23 hours 1 min ago