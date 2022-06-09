Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 6th of July 2022 04:35:14 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • FFMpeg Extract Audio

    “FFMpeg is a free and open-source video and audio converter. It has been widely adopted by many applications, including VLC, the Android OS, Spotify, etc. ffmpeg provides unparallel features for working with audio and video files.

    In this tutorial, we will focus on how to extract audio files from videos and other useful techniques.”

  • Configuring Ansible's container image registry: What you need to know | Enable Sysadmin

    Ansible execution environments have largely replaced Python virtual environments for automation. Legacy virtual environments are sandboxes that start with Python and little more, meaning that you must rebuild your desired environments before you can use them.

  • Shutdown Linux Using The Command Line - Linux Stans

    In this tutorial, we’re going to show you how to shut down your Linux computer using the command-line interface (CLI), aka Terminal.

    The shutdown command is especially useful for Linux servers. It’s also useful if you’re writing a bash script or if you just prefer using the CLI instead of the GUI on your Linux distro.

    This tutorial will work on any Linux distro, including Ubuntu, Linux Mint, CentOS, Fedora, Debian, etc.

    So, open up the Terminal, or SSH into your server, and follow the instructions below.

  • How to install Terraform on Alma Linux 9 – NextGenTips

    In this article, we are going to learn how to install Terraform on Alma Linux 9.

    Terraform is an open-source infrastructure as code software tool that provides a consistent CLI workflow to manage hundreds of cloud services. Terraform codifies cloud APIs into declarative configuration files.

    Infrastructure as code (IAC) tools allow you to manage your infrastructure with a configuration file rather than through a graphical interface. IAC allows you to build, change and manage your infrastructure in a safe, consistent, and repeatable way by defining configurations that you can version, reuse and share.

  • How to install MariaDB 10 on OpenSuse 15.4 – NextGenTips

    In this guide we are going to install MariaDB 10 on Opensuse, but first what is MariaDB?

    MariaDB Server is one of the most popular open-source relational databases. It’s made by the original developers of MySQL and guaranteed to stay open source. It is part of most cloud offerings and the default in most Linux distributions.

    It is built upon the values of performance, stability, and openness, and MariaDB Foundation ensures contributions will be accepted on technical merit. Recent new functionality includes advanced clustering with Galera Cluster 4, compatibility features with Oracle Database and Temporal Data Tables, allowing one to query the data as it stood at any point in the past.

  • How to install MariaDB 10 in Ubuntu 22.04 – NextGenTips

    In this guide we are going to install MariaDB 10 development version, but first what is MariaDB?

    MariaDB Server is one of the most popular open-source relational databases. It’s made by the original developers of MySQL and guaranteed to stay open source. It is part of most cloud offerings and the default in most Linux distributions.

    It is built upon the values of performance, stability, and openness, and MariaDB Foundation ensures contributions will be accepted on technical merit. Recent new functionality includes advanced clustering with Galera Cluster 4, compatibility features with Oracle Database and Temporal Data Tables, allowing one to query the data as it stood at any point in the past.

  • How to install SAMBA on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Linux - Linux Shout

    Install and configure SAMBA server on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux to share files and folders with Windows 7/10/11 and Linux systems.

    Samba is a free & open-source implementation of SMB protocol for integrating servers and desktops running Linux or Unix in environments with Microsoft’s Active Directory directory service. The software can be used as a controller for the domain or as a normal member.

    Using SAMBA software the users can easily access the files, printers, and other shared resources on a company network or intranet, among other things. And the best thing in almost all Linux distributions, SAMBA is present in their repositories to install easily.

    Samba uses the frequently used client/server protocols SMB (Server Message Block) or nowadays CIFS (Common Internet File System). The latter is an open variant of SMB. If applications are compatible with SMB or CIFS, they can communicate with the Samba Server.

    Samba’s SMB/CIFS client is called smbclient. Some desktop variants of Linux have the Samba Client pre-installed whereas others need to install manually. The source code can be found under samba.org.

  • How To Install Remmina On Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish | Itsubuntu.com

    Remmina is a popular remote control software. Remmina works on multiple protocols like RDP, VNC, NX, XDMCP, SPICE, HTTP/HTTPS, SSH, and SFTP protocols. Remmina is available in 67 languages and can be installed in 50+ distributions.

»

More in Tux Machines

Linux Fu: The Browser Emacs Fusion

It is no secret that I have a few things permanently burned into my neurons: the 1802 instruction set, the commands for WordStar, and the commands for emacs. There was a time when emacs was almost my operating system. With no X11, emacs gave you a way to have a shell in one window, check your mail, and keep your work open. I still use emacs a lot (although I’ve been getting more and more pleased with vscode with an emacs keybinding extension). But I also spend a lot of time — like right now — writing in a Web browser. Especially if I’m writing about code, it gets hard to remember which set of keys you have to use and I’ve wanted to do something about it for a long time. The answer is a very cool program called Autokey. (You can download my files for it, but you probably want to read more first.) It probably doesn’t work if you have switched to Wayland, but it can do a lot for you ranging from saving you some typing to reprogramming your favorite program to have different keystrokes. However, it isn’t without its problems, and I’ll tell you what I know about it. Read more

System76’s Lemur Pro Linux laptop now comes with Alder Lake-U

The System76 Lemur Pro is a thin and light Linux laptop with a 14 inch full HD display a 73 Wh battery, and support for up to 40GB of RAM. It also now comes with a choice of 12th-gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor options. System76 is selling the new Lemur Pro for $1149 and up. Read more

Review: RHEL 9 delivers better security, management

RHEL 9.0, the latest major release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux, delivers tighter security, as well as improved installation, distribution, and management for enterprise server and cloud environments. The operating system, code named Plow, is a significant upgrade over RHEL 8.0 and makes it easier for application developers to test and deploy containers. Available in server and desktop versoins, RHEL remains one of the top Linux distributions for running enterprise workloads because of its stability, dependability, and robustness. Read more

today's leftovers

  • How to Install Rainloop Webmail on Ubuntu 22.04

    Rainloop is an open-source, web-based email client written in PHP. It is fast, lightweight, and supports SMTP and IMAP protocols. This guide will teach you to install the Rainloop client on a Ubuntu 22.04 server.

  • Love LoRa®? So do we! Meet Arduino's WisGate LoRaWAN® gateways | Arduino Blog

    Love LoRa®? Wish it were easier to design and implement complete solutions with LoRaWAN® connectivity? Now it is. We’re happy to announce the launch of two new ready-to-use, industrial-grade gateways for LoRaWAN® connectivity for indoor and outdoor use, resulting from Arduino Pro’s partnership with RAKwireless™. The WisGate Edge Lite 2 and WisGate Edge Pro ensure secure and reliable connectivity for a wide range of professional applications. They’re suitable for medium-sized to wide area coverage in industrial environments and remote regions. Smart cities and smart agriculture to logistics and building automation. The sky’s the limit!

  • What is the Difference Between Curl vs Wget Commands

    The above statements check the comparison box of curl vs wget in terms of their definitions. However, you as a user need more data in the case of curl versus wget before you can comfortably settle for either of these tools.

  • A new Chromebook saved my bacon when my old one died mid-business trip

    So, there I was in Austin, Texas, covering The Linux Foundation's Open Source Summit a few weeks ago when -- pop! -- an electrical surge blew out my Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5, a great two-in-one Chromebook/tablet. Argh! I was on deadline -- when am I not? -- but I didn't have a backup machine with me. I was in deep trouble. But I was already ready for this disaster. Indeed, one of the reasons I've been a Chromebook fan since they first rolled out of the factory is that if a Chromebook dies on you, you can replace it and be back in business in no time flat.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6