today's howtos
-
FFMpeg Extract Audio
“FFMpeg is a free and open-source video and audio converter. It has been widely adopted by many applications, including VLC, the Android OS, Spotify, etc. ffmpeg provides unparallel features for working with audio and video files.
In this tutorial, we will focus on how to extract audio files from videos and other useful techniques.”
-
Configuring Ansible's container image registry: What you need to know | Enable Sysadmin
Ansible execution environments have largely replaced Python virtual environments for automation. Legacy virtual environments are sandboxes that start with Python and little more, meaning that you must rebuild your desired environments before you can use them.
-
Shutdown Linux Using The Command Line - Linux Stans
In this tutorial, we’re going to show you how to shut down your Linux computer using the command-line interface (CLI), aka Terminal.
The shutdown command is especially useful for Linux servers. It’s also useful if you’re writing a bash script or if you just prefer using the CLI instead of the GUI on your Linux distro.
This tutorial will work on any Linux distro, including Ubuntu, Linux Mint, CentOS, Fedora, Debian, etc.
So, open up the Terminal, or SSH into your server, and follow the instructions below.
-
How to install Terraform on Alma Linux 9 – NextGenTips
In this article, we are going to learn how to install Terraform on Alma Linux 9.
Terraform is an open-source infrastructure as code software tool that provides a consistent CLI workflow to manage hundreds of cloud services. Terraform codifies cloud APIs into declarative configuration files.
Infrastructure as code (IAC) tools allow you to manage your infrastructure with a configuration file rather than through a graphical interface. IAC allows you to build, change and manage your infrastructure in a safe, consistent, and repeatable way by defining configurations that you can version, reuse and share.
-
How to install MariaDB 10 on OpenSuse 15.4 – NextGenTips
In this guide we are going to install MariaDB 10 on Opensuse, but first what is MariaDB?
MariaDB Server is one of the most popular open-source relational databases. It’s made by the original developers of MySQL and guaranteed to stay open source. It is part of most cloud offerings and the default in most Linux distributions.
It is built upon the values of performance, stability, and openness, and MariaDB Foundation ensures contributions will be accepted on technical merit. Recent new functionality includes advanced clustering with Galera Cluster 4, compatibility features with Oracle Database and Temporal Data Tables, allowing one to query the data as it stood at any point in the past.
-
How to install MariaDB 10 in Ubuntu 22.04 – NextGenTips
In this guide we are going to install MariaDB 10 development version, but first what is MariaDB?
MariaDB Server is one of the most popular open-source relational databases. It’s made by the original developers of MySQL and guaranteed to stay open source. It is part of most cloud offerings and the default in most Linux distributions.
It is built upon the values of performance, stability, and openness, and MariaDB Foundation ensures contributions will be accepted on technical merit. Recent new functionality includes advanced clustering with Galera Cluster 4, compatibility features with Oracle Database and Temporal Data Tables, allowing one to query the data as it stood at any point in the past.
-
How to install SAMBA on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Linux - Linux Shout
Install and configure SAMBA server on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux to share files and folders with Windows 7/10/11 and Linux systems.
Samba is a free & open-source implementation of SMB protocol for integrating servers and desktops running Linux or Unix in environments with Microsoft’s Active Directory directory service. The software can be used as a controller for the domain or as a normal member.
Using SAMBA software the users can easily access the files, printers, and other shared resources on a company network or intranet, among other things. And the best thing in almost all Linux distributions, SAMBA is present in their repositories to install easily.
Samba uses the frequently used client/server protocols SMB (Server Message Block) or nowadays CIFS (Common Internet File System). The latter is an open variant of SMB. If applications are compatible with SMB or CIFS, they can communicate with the Samba Server.
Samba’s SMB/CIFS client is called smbclient. Some desktop variants of Linux have the Samba Client pre-installed whereas others need to install manually. The source code can be found under samba.org.
-
How To Install Remmina On Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish | Itsubuntu.com
Remmina is a popular remote control software. Remmina works on multiple protocols like RDP, VNC, NX, XDMCP, SPICE, HTTP/HTTPS, SSH, and SFTP protocols. Remmina is available in 67 languages and can be installed in 50+ distributions.
-
Linux Fu: The Browser Emacs Fusion
It is no secret that I have a few things permanently burned into my neurons: the 1802 instruction set, the commands for WordStar, and the commands for emacs. There was a time when emacs was almost my operating system. With no X11, emacs gave you a way to have a shell in one window, check your mail, and keep your work open. I still use emacs a lot (although I’ve been getting more and more pleased with vscode with an emacs keybinding extension). But I also spend a lot of time — like right now — writing in a Web browser. Especially if I’m writing about code, it gets hard to remember which set of keys you have to use and I’ve wanted to do something about it for a long time. The answer is a very cool program called Autokey. (You can download my files for it, but you probably want to read more first.) It probably doesn’t work if you have switched to Wayland, but it can do a lot for you ranging from saving you some typing to reprogramming your favorite program to have different keystrokes. However, it isn’t without its problems, and I’ll tell you what I know about it.
System76’s Lemur Pro Linux laptop now comes with Alder Lake-U
The System76 Lemur Pro is a thin and light Linux laptop with a 14 inch full HD display a 73 Wh battery, and support for up to 40GB of RAM. It also now comes with a choice of 12th-gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor options. System76 is selling the new Lemur Pro for $1149 and up.
Review: RHEL 9 delivers better security, management
RHEL 9.0, the latest major release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux, delivers tighter security, as well as improved installation, distribution, and management for enterprise server and cloud environments. The operating system, code named Plow, is a significant upgrade over RHEL 8.0 and makes it easier for application developers to test and deploy containers. Available in server and desktop versoins, RHEL remains one of the top Linux distributions for running enterprise workloads because of its stability, dependability, and robustness.
