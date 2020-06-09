Security Leftovers
Attackers are using deepfakes to snag remote IT jobs - Help Net Security
Malicious individuals are using stolen personally identifiable information (PII) and voice and video deepfakes to try to land remote IT, programming, database and software-related jobs, the FBI has warned last week.
EFB Tampering. Holdover Time | Pen Test Partners
A quick search online for EFB applications shows plenty of third party software available to use on EFBs. Many of these applications are available for download on public app stores. Some of these applications are developed by small software companies, others by large well known software developers. It is not for us to speculate how much involvement or oversight state regulators have had in the development and testing of these EFB applications, but we should keep in mind that there are thousands of EFB applications available and they can originate from anywhere in the world.
With regards to EFB integrity, often the complication with third party applications, as opposed to performance applications, is the added risk of using different data sources as well as the potential for using software which has not been risk-assessed or security tested to the same standard as that of aircraft manufacturers. Performance applications will complete calculations locally and any required data is entered by the pilot. Many third party applications complete calculations locally but require access to databases online to source required information. In some cases, these databases are connected to other databases which feed into them. This creates more attack surfaces for tampering with an EFB.
Security updates for Wednesday [LWN.net]
Security updates have been issued by Debian (ldap-account-manager), Fedora (openssl1.1, thunderbird, and yubihsm-connector), Mageia (curl, cyrus-imapd, firefox, ruby-git, ruby-rack, squid, and thunderbird), Oracle (firefox, kernel, and thunderbird), Slackware (openssl), SUSE (dpdk, haproxy, and php7), and Ubuntu (gnupg2 and openssl).
OpenSSL Releases Security Update | CISA
OpenSSL has released a security update to address a vulnerability affecting OpenSSL 3.0.4. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability to take control of an affected system.
North Korean State-Sponsored Cyber Actors Use Maui Ransomware to Target the Healthcare and Public Health Sector [Ed: Microsoft Windows TCO]
CISA, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Department of the Treasury (Treasury) have released a joint Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA), North Korean State-Sponsored Cyber Actors Use Maui Ransomware to Target the Healthcare and Public Health Sector, to provide information on Maui ransomware, which has been used by North Korean state-sponsored cyber actors since at least May 2021 to target Healthcare and Public Health (HPH) Sector organizations.
