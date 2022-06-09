Linux Fu: The Browser Emacs Fusion It is no secret that I have a few things permanently burned into my neurons: the 1802 instruction set, the commands for WordStar, and the commands for emacs. There was a time when emacs was almost my operating system. With no X11, emacs gave you a way to have a shell in one window, check your mail, and keep your work open. I still use emacs a lot (although I’ve been getting more and more pleased with vscode with an emacs keybinding extension). But I also spend a lot of time — like right now — writing in a Web browser. Especially if I’m writing about code, it gets hard to remember which set of keys you have to use and I’ve wanted to do something about it for a long time. The answer is a very cool program called Autokey. (You can download my files for it, but you probably want to read more first.) It probably doesn’t work if you have switched to Wayland, but it can do a lot for you ranging from saving you some typing to reprogramming your favorite program to have different keystrokes. However, it isn’t without its problems, and I’ll tell you what I know about it.

System76’s Lemur Pro Linux laptop now comes with Alder Lake-U The System76 Lemur Pro is a thin and light Linux laptop with a 14 inch full HD display a 73 Wh battery, and support for up to 40GB of RAM. It also now comes with a choice of 12th-gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor options. System76 is selling the new Lemur Pro for $1149 and up.