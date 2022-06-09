today's howtos GIMP Tutorial: Tool Features You May Not Have Seen We use many tools in our graphics journey. In GIMP, we use Bucket Fill, Eraser and Clone tools all the time, but they have some features you might not have seen yet. I look at tutorials a lot, and saw these tips on Davies Media Design's YouTube channel. His tutorial was titled "5 Things You Didn't Know GIMP could do". If you know all these already, that's awesome, but if not, I hope you learn something useful.

LC Channel Scan For USB TV Tuner ... Simplified I have an older (as in, no longer manufactured) USB TV tuner that is capable of receiving ATSC broadcasts. In the U.S., ATSC is the format for the over-the-air (OTA) HD broadcasts. It's a KWorld KW-UB435-Q V3. Ironically, while this specific tuner is no longer made/available, it's a trivial task to find a picture of the item on various retailer websites. The broadcast format will be different for different areas around the world. If I'm not mistaken, most of Europe uses DVB as the broadcast format for their HD broadcasts.

How to Install WordPress on Ubuntu 22.04 - RoseHosting WordPress is a very popular CMS and it remains the easiest and best open-source application to build websites. People mostly use WordPress for blogging, although actually it also supports other types of CMS like e-commerce, forums, etc. It offers you the freedom to build anything you want, it has thousands of plugins and themes that you can use to customize your website. The installation is fairly easy, you can simply follow the steps in this tutorial and you will learn how to install WordPress on Ubuntu 22.04.

Deprecated Linux Commands you Should Avoid to Use Right Now and Use Their Replacements - TREND OCEANS I can surely say you were still using the deprecated Linux commands, knowingly or unknowingly. It’s not your fault as you and I are glued to those commands due to strong habits. However, new Linux users are also involved in using those commands due to reading outdated online articles or books.

Linux Htop - Things You should Know You always need a handy and user-friendly tool to check the Linux system summary. Viewing the running task statistics often helps you to fix issues in the system.

Linux Fu: The Browser Emacs Fusion It is no secret that I have a few things permanently burned into my neurons: the 1802 instruction set, the commands for WordStar, and the commands for emacs. There was a time when emacs was almost my operating system. With no X11, emacs gave you a way to have a shell in one window, check your mail, and keep your work open. I still use emacs a lot (although I’ve been getting more and more pleased with vscode with an emacs keybinding extension). But I also spend a lot of time — like right now — writing in a Web browser. Especially if I’m writing about code, it gets hard to remember which set of keys you have to use and I’ve wanted to do something about it for a long time. The answer is a very cool program called Autokey. (You can download my files for it, but you probably want to read more first.) It probably doesn’t work if you have switched to Wayland, but it can do a lot for you ranging from saving you some typing to reprogramming your favorite program to have different keystrokes. However, it isn’t without its problems, and I’ll tell you what I know about it.