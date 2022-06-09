Ubuntu MATE 22.04 LTS Released for Raspberry Pi SBCs, Download Now
Ubuntu MATE 22.04 LTS arrived on April 21st, 2022, as part of the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) release, but only for 64-bit PCs. As of today, Ubuntu MATE 22.04 LTS is also available for Raspberry Pi boards, such Raspberry Pi 2, Raspberry Pi 3, Raspberry Pi 3+, Raspberry Pi 4, and Raspberry Pi CM4 (Compute Module 4).
Ubuntu MATE 22.04 LTS for Raspberry Pi comes with all the features of Ubuntu MATE 22.04 LTS for PCs, such as the latest MATE 1.26 desktop environment, newer kernel and graphics stacks, and a recent toolchain, but also some improvements and new features targeted at Raspberry Pi devices.
Linux Plumbers Conference
Linux Plumbers Conference 2022 is pleased to host the Power Management and Thermal Control Microconference
The Power Management and Thermal Control microconference focuses on frameworks related to power management and thermal control, CPU and device power-management mechanisms, and thermal-control methods. In particular, we are interested in extending the energy-efficient scheduling concept beyond the energy-aware scheduling (EAS), improving the thermal control framework in the kernel to cover more use cases and making system-wide suspend (and power management in general) more robust.
The goal is to facilitate cross-framework and cross-platform discussions that can help improve energy-awareness and thermal control in Linux.
Cloud-native is more than a trend—it’s estimated that by 2023, the majority of new applications will adopt cloud-native components. One aspect of cloud-native is connectivity—networking is essential to enabling containers to talk to one another, especially since multiple containers may comprise a single application. But, it’s not only single containers you have to worry about—architects may want to combine components from multiple clusters, which might be sitting in various clouds or on-premises locations.
Cloud-native networking can help ease this tricky process by creating virtual overlay networks on top of existing networks. And if you’re creating an overlay network for your cloud-native communication, many open source tools are at your disposal. Below, we’ll review some of the projects hosted by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) around cloud-native networking. These tools below use the Container Network Interface (CNI), a CNCF-hosted project that specifies standards for configuring network interfaces to work with pods.
Chromium and Firefox
For the past three months, an elusive bug in Google's open-source Chromium project has been causing a small percentage of Chrome extensions to silently fail.
The bug affects about three to five percent of users of several popular Chrome browser extensions, according to Jói Sigurdsson, founder and CEO of CrankWheel, maker of a screen-sharing extension for sales teams.
As described in the Chromium bug report, event handlers registered via chrome.browserAction.onClicked.addListener sometimes will fail to get dispatched when the associated button or icon is clicked by the user. For an individual using an affected extension, the result would be that the extension's button just stops responding to click events.
Anyone who follows web browser development even a little has heard of Google's push for the adoption of Manifest V3 and the havoc it is anticipated to bring to many web browser extensions. Most significantly, Manifest V3 eliminates Web Request API, and replaces it with Declarative Net Request API. This change will seriously cripple many ad blocker extensions, which rely on the Web Request API to effectively block unwanted ads on websites visited by the end user. Currently, no new Chrome extensions are being accepted that are based on Manifest V2, which features the Web Request API.
Starting in June 2023, Google will no longer allow extensions based on Manifest V2 to continue to run, replacing Manifest V2 with Manifest V3. Mozilla, on the other hand, plans to start implementing Manifest V3 in late 2022. But, Mozilla also plans to maintain support for the Web Request API from Manifest V2, allowing ad blocking browser extensions to continue to work.
If you are a Chromium user (or the user of any browser based on it, such as Google Chrome, Opera, Brave, etc.), the implementation of Manifest V3 has already begun. When fully implemented, expect your ad blockers to either cease functioning or to be severely crippled under Chromium-based browsers.
It makes sense that Google would want to cripple ad blockers. Consider that the vast majority of Google's fortunes are made from selling advertising, especially advertising that is targeted at individual users. If an ad is blocked, it's not viewed by the end user, and Google gets no money when you cannot view it. Also, when you can't view it, you can't click through the ad to visit the advertiser's website. Those "click counts" are important, especially if you own the website on the other end, or if you sell advertising based on click counts.
Developers of web browser extensions – especially ad blocker extensions – have been very vocal about the implementation of Manifest V3. None have been more vocal than Raymond Hill, the creator of the uBlock Origin ad and content blocker.
Hang on to your seats, gang. This is going to be one rocky, bumpy, crater-filled ride for the next year or so. If you abhor ads on your web pages (like most people do), prepare for the terrifying reality that you can no longer hide them or prevent them from appearing. But then again, there's always Firefox. It makes me glad to be a Firefox user.
Move on over, Google Translate. Step aside, DeepL. There's a new kid in the translation neighborhood.
Meet Firefox Translations. Unlike the other online translators out there (including the two already mentioned), Firefox Translations is a client-side translator. While the others are cloud-based, Firefox Translations translates the data in your browser on your local computer, so no information is ever transmitted to or from your computer during the translation.
Once a page is loaded in one of the supported languages (different from the language used on your computer), you should see the above toolbar in Firefox. Just click on the "Translate" button. If this is the first time you're using the tool for a particular language, it may take a few seconds to download the translation "dictionary" to your computer. It will then work to translate the page into your native language.
Security
A seemingly major vulnerability has been discovered by security researcher and Northwestern PhD student Zhenpeng Lin, affecting the kernel on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro and other Android devices running Linux kernel versions based on 5.10 like the Galaxy S22 series. Precise details for how the vulnerability works have not yet been published, but the researcher claims that it can enable arbitrary read and write, privilege escalation, and disable SELinux security protections — in short, this is a biggie. The researcher has verified to Android Police that Google was not informed of the vulnerability before its demonstration on Twitter.
Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced that the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO), the Directorate for Digital Services and the Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center (DC3) are launching the “Hack U.S.” bug bounty program.
The program will offer financial rewards for ethical hackers and security researchers who can identify critical and high severity vulnerabilities in the scope of the DoD’s vulnerability disclosure program.
NIST has not chosen a public-key encryption standard. The remaining candidates are BIKE, Classic McEliece, HQC, and SIKE.
I have a lot to say on this process, and have written an essay for IEEE Security & Privacy about it. It will be published in a month or so.
Late last year, I started exploring the React-based documentation framework Docusaurus, and spent a good chunk of time going through the documentation. (Surprise! They use their own product!) I got pretty familiar with how it works under the hood, and the ways in which it can be expanded on. It's also got a bustling community, which is unsurprising since it’s entirely open source.
