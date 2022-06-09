New GNU Releases and FSF Spring "Bulletin"
-
Software freedom needs our advocacy, our words and voices, and our generosity to spread. The biannual Free Software Foundation Bulletin is an item made for sharing, its articles from FSF staff and community members help facilitate the conversation about the importance of free software in daily life. It is a great tool to help people find their reason to support free software, to contribute to free software, or -- for the many who are just learning about it -- to take their next steps up the ladder to freedom.
pgAdmin 4 v6.11 Released
The pgAdmin Development Team is pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 6.11. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes 20 bug fixes and new features. For more details please see the release notes.
pgAdmin is the leading Open Source graphical management tool for PostgreSQL. For more information, please see the website.
Also: PostgreSQL: Announcing the release of AgensGraph 2.12
today's leftovers
-
With WordPress 6.1 already in the works, a lot of updates happened during June. Here’s a summary to catch up on the ones you may have missed.
-
To provide high quality tools for our contributors, together working on office productivity for over 200 million users around the globe, we are searching for a Web Technology Engineer (m/f/d) to start work as soon as possible.
-
Vehicles are becoming more connected, autonomous, shared and electric (the famous CASE acronym). While customers expect new features and upgradability, the software and hardware components enabling such innovations require a different system architecture to function. This is a major change for the automotive industry as it requires new software skills, methodologies and business models. At the same time, automotive manufacturers need to adhere to complex and strict industry standards, and uphold safety-critical functions. In this post, we will focus on the different challenges the industry is facing in terms of hardware and software complexity, cybersecurity and safety. We will also discuss how Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) can learn from software companies to survive this transition towards software-defined vehicles and succeed.
[...]
On top of this, regulations are becoming very strict, forcing OEMs to provide patches and fixes to common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVE). Taking into account the previously detailed system complexity, it is becoming increasingly necessary to move towards a software-defined holistic context. Only a software-defined approach can provide the required flexibility and scalability that allows companies to comply with regulatory requirements while providing UX updates and handling hardware complexity.
Of course, cybersecurity never only relies on software. Hardware vulnerabilities can also occur and usually lead to even worse consequences. Some hardware issues can be patched via software, but usually these CVEs remain valid throughout the system’s lifetime. For example, Meltdown and Spectre, two of the most widespread hardware vulnerabilities in the world, are still present and affecting tons of devices. This means that during hardware conception, cybersecurity must be taken into account in the specifications and system architecture in order to limit these vulnerabilities.
today's howtos
-
Jitsi is an open-source, free conferencing server that can handle chat, video and VOIP conferencing. It’s a great alternative to the likes of Skype and Zoom. You can quickly deploy Jitsi and use it as an in-house solution or even open it up to the public.
I want to show you how easy it is to deploy Jitsi on Ubuntu 22.04. You can deploy this with either a fully qualified domain name or using a server with just an IP address. For simplicity’s sake, I’ll demonstrate using an IP address, which is a great option for an internal solution.
-
The LXQt environment is a lightweight desktop environment for the Qt application framework. This environment aims to provide a modern and easy-to-use desktop environment for Linux.
LXQt is emerging as one of the popular DEs in the Linux world, and it supports the most popular distributions like Arch, Ubuntu, Fedora, and others.
In this article, we will show you how to install LXQt Desktop Environment on Debian 11 operating system.
-
It started as a request from our tech lead: please help triage these patches. So I lookedat the set of patches and started with what looked like the simplest one:
-
I recently came across a cool terminal app that help you check your battery health from the command line.
It’s called Battop and it’s open source software written in Rust. I ran into it after I went looking for a GUI battery status tool for Linux similar to CoconutBattery for macOS (it’s a menu-bar app that shows battery health, condition, capacity, temperature, voltage and so on).
A lot of the guides and tutorials that walk through how to check battery info on Linux all agree on one thing: use upower. It is a solid recommendation. Not only is upower very detailed but it’s dead easy to use as it’s enabled out-of-the-box in virtually every major Linux distro out there, Ubuntu included.
One downside to using upower is that it’s a little utilitarian. It prints a list and that’s it.
