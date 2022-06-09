Today in Techrights
- Systemd Increasingly Looks Like an Attack on Linux (Land Grab and EEE)
- [Meme] The EPO's European Diversity
- EPO's Distraction Du Jour
- Internet Rot (or Web Rot) Will Worsen as a Result of Bloat and Upgrade Treadmills (Short Maintenance/Support Cycles)
- Links 06/07/2022: Review of RHEL 9 and RIP, Charles H. Tankersley
Proprietary Systems: Chromebooks, Windows, and Microsoft’s xClown
New GNU Releases and FSF Spring "Bulletin"
pgAdmin 4 v6.11 Released
The pgAdmin Development Team is pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 6.11. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes 20 bug fixes and new features. For more details please see the release notes. pgAdmin is the leading Open Source graphical management tool for PostgreSQL. For more information, please see the website. Also: PostgreSQL: Announcing the release of AgensGraph 2.12
today's leftovers
