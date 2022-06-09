Unleashing the Librem 14
With the Librem 14 laptop we went a couple of new ways all at once. First of all this is the most custom laptop design we have done so far. It embodies everything we wanted to have – at the time of writing the specification. But not only that, with the Librem 14 we also started to use a liberated embedded controller (EC) firmware, besides Coreboot / PureBoot of course.
The EC is a pretty primitive microcontroller that evolved from the old PC keyboard controllers. Basically it is a tiny CPU running a tiny program that does a very limited set of tasks, controlling the keyboard is still one of them. The EC also controls the power up and power down of the laptop, sequencing the different voltages, making sure that all supply voltages are OK and turned on and off at the right time etc. Additionally the EC controls functions like battery charging and maintains active communication with the main Intel CPU, to feed keyboard events into it but also to poke out information like the current temperature of the Intel package so that the EC can spin up the fans when necessary.
