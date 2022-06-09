Once upon a time, computers just had one type memory, so memory within a given system was interchangeable. The arrival of non-uniform memory access (NUMA) systems complicated the situation significantly; now some memory was faster to access than the rest, and memory-management algorithms had to adapt or performance would suffer. But NUMA was just the start; today's tiered-memory systems, which may include several tiers of memory with different performance characteristics, are adding new challenges. A couple of relevant patch sets currently under review help to illustrate the types of problems that will have to be solved. The core challenge with NUMA systems is ensuring that memory is allocated on the nodes where it will be used. A process that is running mostly from memory on its local node will perform better than one that is working with a lot of remote memory. So finding the right place for a given page is a one-time task; once that page and its users have found their way to the same NUMA node, the problem is solved and the only remaining concern is to avoid separating them again. Tiered memory is built on the NUMA concept, but there are some differences. A bank of memory can be represented as a NUMA node that lacks a CPU, so that memory will not be seen as local to any process in the system. As a general rule, memory on these CPU-less nodes is slower than normal system DRAM — it might be a large bank of persistent memory, for example — but that is not necessarily the case, as we will see below. Since memory on a CPU-less node is not local to any process, there must be some other criterion that regulates the allocation of memory there. The approach that is being taken is to demote pages to such a node from faster DRAM using the kernel's normal reclaim mechanisms; in a situation where a page would otherwise have been evicted or pushed to swap, it can be moved to slower memory instead. That makes use of the slower memory while keeping that page available should it turn out to still be useful. Eventually, if that page sits unused in the slower tier, it can be pushed to an even slower tier or evicted entirely. Demoting pages to slower tiers cannot be a one-way operation, though, or performance will suffer; some of those pages will end up being accessed frequently and keeping them in slow memory will slow things down. So there needs to be a mechanism for promoting pages back to faster memory. Simply moving a page back to fast memory on the first access after demotion would be one possible approach, but that would also promote infrequently used memory and would likely create a lot of movement of pages between tiers, which would have significant costs of its own; a better solution is called for.