today's howtos
-
How to Install GitLab with Docker on Ubuntu 22.04
Gitlab Server is an open-source version of the cloud-hosted Gitlab version control. This guide will teach you how to install Gitlab Server using Docker on a Ubuntu 22.04 server.
-
How to install FFmpeg on Fedora 36?
Hello, friends. Recently, we have explained to you how to install FFmpeg on CentOS 9 Stream, but we will do it on Fedora 36 because it is a very popular system, and it is convenient to know how to do it.
-
How to Enable Syntax Highlighting in Notepad++ and Create your own - Techtown
Syntax highlighting is one of the most important features available in Notepad++ Text Editor. Very useful for Developers. During the lifetime of a code, a lot of code is added and commented on. It would be difficult to differentiate between code and comments when you open it without syntax highlighting.
-
Notepad++ JSON formatter Plugin (JSONViewer) - (How) Download, Install and Use - Techtown
JSON stands for JavaScript Object Notation is a lightweight data-interchange format. Mostly you would have used it in web service to send and receive payloads. JSON is based on the collection of name/value pairs and an ordered list of values.
You can use any text editor even Notepad to create and modify JSON. Smaller files are easy to read and understand. You need a tool for the large and complex one to quickly format and compress JSON.
In this article, I am going to cover JSON Plugin for Notepad++ which you can use to view, format, and compress JSON.
-
Learning ACPI for ARM64 part 2: Completeing Early intialization | Adam Young's Web Log
Last article got up through allocating the memory for the ACPI Tables. Now we want to populate them.
There are many lines between the allocation of the space for the tables and the finalization of the ACPI early initialization. Why? My guess is that things in-between can either lazy load entries or depend on the ACPI table without caring what is in it.
-
ACPI root pointer from UEFI System Table. | Adam Young's Web Log
As I found out after I posted my lat entry , the correct way to find the Root pointer for the ACPI tables is to get it from the EFI System table. Where does that get set? Here’s the general flow: again, we start at init/main.c. start_kernel. However, the call is not in the ACPI code, but rather in setup_arch. The call chain goes
-
