Alternatives for Windows - 5 Best and Free
Linux is one of my favorite OS and the best alternative to Windows OS. Most of my techie friends use Linux OS as their primary operating system to accomplish complex tasks.
Linux is utilized in the accompanying ways, especially as a Server OS for web servers, data set servers, document servers, email servers, and some other sort of shared server. Intended to help high-volume and multithreading applications, Linux is appropriate for a wide range of server applications.
Linux is better than Windows in many cases, for example, In windows, a lot of projects run behind the scenes and they gobble up the RAM. Besides, in Linux, the record framework is especially coordinated. Linux, right off the bat, is extremely lightweight while Windows is greasy. Linux is by and large commonly quicker than windows.
To move up to Windows 11, you can use Linux all things considered. This is the way to do the change to an open-source OS and introduce applications.
And the good part is, that Linux is a free, open-source OS delivered under the General Public License (GPL). Anybody can run, study, alter, and rearrange the source code, or even sell duplicates of their changed code.
GNU/Linux Devices: Raspberry Pi 4 and More
Fedora Linux is well-suited for desktops with its workstation edition. And, if you want it for a server or IoT requirements, you also have the Fedora ARM project.
It also supports Raspberry Pi boards, except for the recent Raspberry Pi 4 (released back in 2019).
Now, with a proposed change spotted by Phoronix, it looks like Fedora Linux 37 might be the version adding official support for Raspberry Pi 4.
Early this year, Axzez released the Interceptor Carrier Board for the RPi CM4 and a Power over Ethernet (PoE+) board. Both devices were designed to target NAS, NVR and other IoT applications. Yesterday, the company launched the Interceptor 1U Case designed to accommodate these devices and they also released news about compatible power supply products.
ASRock presented today the new NUC 1200 BOX Series and the iBOX 1200 Series built around the Alder Lake “P” processors. Both devices provide rich I/O peripherals, however, the iBOX Series targets embedded/industrial settings and the NUC 1200 is optimized for gaming and AI BOX applications.
today's leftovers
The news has been proclaimed loudly and often: the SHA-1 hash algorithm is terminally broken and should not be used in any situation where security matters. Among other things, this news gave some impetus to the longstanding effort to support a more robust hash algorithm in the Git source-code management system. As time has passed, though, that work seems to have slowed to a stop, leaving some users wondering when, if ever, Git will support a hash algorithm other than SHA-1.
Hash functions are, of course, at the core of how Git works. Every object in its data store — every version of every file, among other things — is hashed, with the resulting value serving as the key under which that object is stored. Commits, too, are represented by a hash of the current state of the tree, the commit message, and the hash(es) of the parent commit(s). The security of the hash function is a key part of the integrity of a repository as a whole. If an attacker could replace a commit with another having the same hash value, they could perhaps inject malicious code into a repository without risking detection. That prospect is worrisome to anybody who depends on the security of code stored in Git repositories — everybody, in other words.
The Git project has long since chosen SHA-256 as the replacement for SHA-1. Git was originally written with SHA-1 deeply wired into the code, but all of that code has since been refactored and can handle multiple hash types, with SHA-256 being the second supported type. It is now possible to create a Git repository using SHA-256 (just use the --object-format=sha256 flag) and most local operations will work just fine. The foundation for support of alternative hash algorithms in Git was part of the 2.29 release in 2020 and appears to be solid.
Rob Cai over on Instructables has created his own version of the classic video game Space Invaders using an Arduino Nano. However, unlike most other projects that would typically incorporate some kind of LCD or OLED screen, he chose to use a small black and white cathode ray tube (CRT) display recovered from an old video intercom system.
As his first step, Cai needed to locate the analog-only video input on the salvaged screen as well as find its rated supply voltage. From here, he built a very minimalistic tiny arcade cabinet out of cardboard and used hot glue to join the panels together. But before he could assemble anything, Cai wrote his port of Space Invaders by designing several kinds of 2D sprites and loading them into a few arrays. Outputting a video signal was accomplished via the use of the TVout library, which takes an array of pixels and writes them sequentially to the designated RCA video output pin, as well as syncing each frame with a secondary pin.
LWN on Kernel: LSSNA, Open Source Summit, and NFS
On the first day of the 2022 Linux Security Summit North America (LSSNA) in Austin, Texas, Stéphane Graber and Christian Brauner gave a presentation on using system-call interception for container security purposes. The idea is to allow unprivileged containers, those without elevated privileges on the host, to still accomplish their tasks, some of which require privileges. A fair amount of work has been done to make this viable, but there is still more to do.
Graber started things off by saying that he works for Canonical on the LXD container manager project, while Brauner works for Microsoft in various areas of Linux security. Graber said that there are two types of containers these days, privileged and unprivileged, "one is bad, one is OK". He noted that privileged containers are "unfortunately what everyone uses" for Docker containers, Kubernetes, and so on.
Once upon a time, computers just had one type memory, so memory within a given system was interchangeable. The arrival of non-uniform memory access (NUMA) systems complicated the situation significantly; now some memory was faster to access than the rest, and memory-management algorithms had to adapt or performance would suffer. But NUMA was just the start; today's tiered-memory systems, which may include several tiers of memory with different performance characteristics, are adding new challenges. A couple of relevant patch sets currently under review help to illustrate the types of problems that will have to be solved.
The core challenge with NUMA systems is ensuring that memory is allocated on the nodes where it will be used. A process that is running mostly from memory on its local node will perform better than one that is working with a lot of remote memory. So finding the right place for a given page is a one-time task; once that page and its users have found their way to the same NUMA node, the problem is solved and the only remaining concern is to avoid separating them again.
Tiered memory is built on the NUMA concept, but there are some differences. A bank of memory can be represented as a NUMA node that lacks a CPU, so that memory will not be seen as local to any process in the system. As a general rule, memory on these CPU-less nodes is slower than normal system DRAM — it might be a large bank of persistent memory, for example — but that is not necessarily the case, as we will see below.
Since memory on a CPU-less node is not local to any process, there must be some other criterion that regulates the allocation of memory there. The approach that is being taken is to demote pages to such a node from faster DRAM using the kernel's normal reclaim mechanisms; in a situation where a page would otherwise have been evicted or pushed to swap, it can be moved to slower memory instead. That makes use of the slower memory while keeping that page available should it turn out to still be useful. Eventually, if that page sits unused in the slower tier, it can be pushed to an even slower tier or evicted entirely.
Demoting pages to slower tiers cannot be a one-way operation, though, or performance will suffer; some of those pages will end up being accessed frequently and keeping them in slow memory will slow things down. So there needs to be a mechanism for promoting pages back to faster memory. Simply moving a page back to fast memory on the first access after demotion would be one possible approach, but that would also promote infrequently used memory and would likely create a lot of movement of pages between tiers, which would have significant costs of its own; a better solution is called for.
In something of an Open Source Summit tradition, Linus Torvalds and Dirk Hohndel sit down for a discussion on various topics related to open source and, of course, the Linux kernel. Open Source Summit North America (OSSNA) 2022 in Austin, Texas was no exception, as they reprised their keynote on the first day of the conference. The headline-grabbing part of the chat was Torvalds's declaration that Rust for Linux might get merged as soon as the next merge window, which opens in just a few weeks, but there was plenty more of interest there.
Hohndel introduced himself as the chief open source officer at the Cardano Foundation; he is working to help foster an open-source ecosystem around the foundation's blockchain technology. Torvalds said that these "fireside chats" are held because of his wishes; "I do software", not public speaking, he said, so the format makes it easier for him. He effectively has outsourced figuring out what people are interested in hearing about to Hohndel; with a grin, Torvalds said, "if he asks bad questions, it's not my fault".
The network filesystem (NFS) protocol has been with us for nearly 40 years. While defined initially as a stateless protocol, NFS implementations have always had to manage state, and that need has been increasingly built into the protocol over successive revisions. The early days of NFS were discussed, with a focus on state management, in the first part of this series. This article completes the job with a look at the evolution of NFS since, approximately, the beginning of this millennium.
The early days of NFS were controlled by Sun Microsystems, the originator of the NFS protocol and author of both the specification and implementation. As the new millennium approached, interest in NFS increased and independent implementations appeared. Of particular relevance here are the implementations in the Linux kernel that drew my attention — particularly the server implementation — and the Filer appliance produced and sold by Network Appliance (NetApp). The community's interest in NFS extended as far as a desire to have more say in the further development of the protocol. I do not know what negotiations happened, but happen they did, and one clear outcome is documented for us in RFC 2339, wherein Sun Microsystems agreed to assign to The Internet Society certain rights concerning the development of version 4 (and beyond) of NFS, providing this development achieved "Proposed Standard" status within 24 months, meaning by early 2000. That particular deadline went wooshing past and was extended. We got a "Proposed Standard" in late 2000 with RFC 3010, which was revised for RFC 3530 in April 2003 and again for RFC 7530 in March 2015.
