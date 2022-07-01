today's howtos How to Install Tor Browser in Linux with Security Guide - TREND OCEANS [Ed: "Tor Network, having as its default search engine DuckDuckGo." Tor took bribes from Microsoft, via its proxy DDG, and now helps Microsoft spy on Tor users. Tor Browser if not Tor Project as a whole is compromised.] At the time of the Facebook–Cambridge Analytica data scandal, people were amazed by the amount of their data on hand by these big giant companies. Even Edward Snowden had disclosed sensitive data the US government held on its citizens in the name of the project PRISM. All of this data is gathered by the public (it’s you), posting all your private information on the social media feeds and sharing every event on your timeline. It might seem unharmful, but can create a good profile to target you for advertising, exploiting, and tracking. To be apart from this ecosystem of privacy exploitation, you can have a VPN, which costs you some bucks. But what if I tell you there is a free and open-source privacy-centric browser that tunnels your data on nodes run by the volunteers?

How To Install and Use Homebrew on Linux Systems macOS takes credit for the original development of the Homebrew package manager. With this package manager, Linux users are able to effortlessly install free and open-source software packages from their command-line environment. You might think that the various popular Linux OS distributions are already equipped with their own package managers such as APT, DNF, YUM, PACMAN, and ZYPPER.

Dockerizing React Application: A Step-by-Step Tutorial – TecAdmin If you work in a tech company as a software engineer, there’s a good chance that you will be asked to create and deploy applications frequently. These applications are usually web apps that are built on top of frameworks such as React, Redux, or Vue.js. An application is the ultimate output of software development and not just another file with multiple layers of folders and files. A Docker container can be used to package your app so it can run in any environment without requiring any pre-installed dependencies or libraries. In this tutorial, we will cover all you need to know about Dockerizing React-based Web App as well as an example project which takes you through the entire process from start to finish.

Add an Infinispan cache to your ASP.NET application | Red Hat Developer [Ed: How IBM Red Hat will drive away more employees (while hiring people from Microsoft as managers]] The open source Infinispan data store is popular for in-memory operations. A .NET Core application can now easily integrate Infinispan as a caching service or session provider. This article provides basic information on how to do that in C# on Linux.

Check disk usage in Linux | Opensource.com Knowing how much of your disk is being used by your files is an important consideration, no matter how much storage you have. My laptop has a relatively small 250GB NVME drive. That's okay most of the time, but I began to explore gaming on Linux a couple of years ago. Installing Steam and a few games can make storage management more critical.

Use secret keyboard keys on Linux | Opensource.com A typical computer keyboard has only about 100 keys on it. Most keys double up on characters, also called glyphs, thanks to the Shift key. Glyphs are frequently used to type letters with accents and umlauts, to produce characters used in mathematic or monetary expressions, or just to add fun emojis. In some regions there are even three glyphs available on select keys. Regardless of your region, however, some glyphs don't make it onto your keyboard. Fortunately, Linux provides access to these through a compose key. There's no compose key on your keyboard, at least not by default, but you can designate a key you're not otherwise using as your compose key. I use the Alt key to the right of the spacebar on my desktop keyboard and the Menu key on my laptop.

What Are the Advantages of Utilizing Cloud-Based Linux Systems? These days, a lot of businesses are concentrating on integrating a cloud-based system into their IT infrastructure because they are more dependable, strong, and easy to set up. The labor for monitoring and managing the structure may increase with a cloud-based system, but businesses are always improving these procedures. One of the main factors in the adoption of Linux-based systems by many businesses is its affordability, security, scalability, open-source nature, and community-focused design. Linux's adaptability allows IT companies to best utilize other free and open-source solutions for cloud infrastructure. With its extensive adoption across industries and the emergence of new technologies, Linux is regarded as one of the best-operating systems for cloud-based systems.