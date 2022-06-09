Security Leftovers
-
Researchers Warn of New OrBit Linux Malware That Hijacks Execution Flow [Ed: Malware needs to actually get installed to do harm. Contrariwise, Windows has back doors, so harm can be done remotely by anybody]
Cybersecurity researchers have taken the wraps off a new and entirely undetected Linux threat dubbed OrBit, signally a growing trend of malware attacks geared towards the popular operating system.
-
Shutdown Leaves Macmillan Unable to Handle Book Orders [iophk: Windows TCO]
In two emails last evening, Macmillan Publishers US once again said that due to a “security incident, which involves the encryption of certain files on our network” the publisher will close its virtual and physical offices through today, June 28. On Monday, the company first reported the incident, noting that to prevent further damage to its network, it took all of its systems offline.
-
Ca: College of the Desert victimized once again by ransomware; most online services currently down [iophk: Windows TCO]
The College of the Desert has fallen victim to a second successful malware attack against its online network in as many years. Currently, most of the college’s online services are offline, its website is not available and at least some employees are lacking access to their email accounts, COD public information officer Nicholas Robles confirmed Tuesday morning.
-
FBI investigating July 4 malware attack against College of the Desert; school networks remain down
At this time, Robles could not say whether the college has fallen victim to the same [cracker] or type of malware as it did two years ago, or if any [cracker] has demanded a ransom to unlock the college's computer systems.
"Our investigation into this incident is ongoing," Robles said. "Therefore, we are unable to provide specific information at this time."
-
Three ways to patch your thinking about open-source software security - SiliconANGLE
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 274 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
KDE Gear 22.04.3 Brings More Bug Fixes to Kdenlive, Konsole, and Other Apps
Coming a little less than a month after KDE Gear 22.04.2, the KDE Gear 22.04.3 point release is here to further improve the powerful Kdenlive video editor by fixing the double incrementation of the effect parameter spin box on mouse wheel, a bug when calculating the available mix duration when there was no frame present, as well as seeking of the keyframe view with effect zones and incorrect enablement of timeline playing auto-scroll.
SparkyLinux 2022.07 Arrives with Linux Kernel 5.18, New Packages, and Other Changes
Powered by the latest Linux 5.18 kernel series and based on the Debian Testing repositories as of July 5th, 2022, the SparkyLinux 2022.07 release is here to provide those who want to install the semi-rolling version of SparkyLinux with an up-to-date installation medium. New features in SparkyLinux 2022.07 include Python 3.10.4 as the default Python implementation with the mention that Python 3.9 support was completely removed, and the latest Calamares 3.2.60 graphical installer.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
5 hours 47 min ago
9 hours 16 min ago
13 hours 44 min ago
17 hours 54 min ago
20 hours 35 min ago
20 hours 39 min ago
21 hours 13 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago