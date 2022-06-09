Games: Nomad Survival ,OpenRCT2, and More
-
doesn't exist - a modern text adventure is one you need to try
doesn't exist - a modern text adventure, is an in-development game from LUAL Games KIG that's a love letter to the origins of adventures and gaming. Inspired by the likes of The Beginner's Guide, Stories Untold, Buddy Simulator and Zork it's one for those who love a classic adventure with some nice modern touches.
-
Nomad Survival is another great cheap Vampire Survivors styled game
Nomad Survival is an auto-attacking rogue-lite action game where you try to survive as long as you can, while you continue to buff up your character as you go. Works great on Linux and Steam Deck with Proton.
-
OpenRCT2 the re-implementation of RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 upgraded
More goodies have arrived for OpenRCT2 the open source re-implementation of RollerCoaster Tycoon 2. Although it's fully playable already, the developers of this FOSS project continue to improve it a lot. This is another project that helps to keep a real classic game alive on modern systems, while also continually improving various features to make it feel just that little bit more modern.
-
Project To Digitize Every SNES Game Manual Now Complete
Nearly two years ago, we discussed a fascinating project spearheaded by one dedicated person, going by the moniker Peebs, to digitize every video game manual’s English version for the Super Nintendo system. For those of you not of a certain age, video games used to come in the form of cartridges that you would load into the console. Those cartridges came packaged with game manuals that did everything from tell you how to play the game, up to and including game lore and backstory. Again, if you were born at the right time like yours truly, reading the manual upon buying the game, sometimes in the back of your Mom’s Plymouth Voyager minivan on the way back from Toys ‘R Us, was part of the excitement.
-
Organ swapping FPS 'Wrought Flesh' gets a huge free update
Wrought Flesh is a game where you run around and pinch the organs of downed enemies to upgrade your body. It's pretty weird and a big content update is out now.
-
winesapOS is another way to get something like SteamOS on desktop
While Valve has still yet to produce an official installable image of SteamOS 3 for desktops, as always the community provides and another worth looking into is winesapOS. Another I covered is HoloISO, which tries to stick quite closely to SteamOS 3 but winesapOS aims to be a bit more than that.
-
Colourful 3D platformer Frogun releases August 2nd
Molegato and Top Hat Studios have announced today their the 3D platformer Frogun will be releasing with Native Linux support on August 2nd.
-
Mark your calendars, Steam Next Fest returns in October 2022
Valve has sent word that Steam Next Fest is coming back again and it will be live on October 3rd - 10th.
-
The Forgotten World free update out for Monster Sanctuary
The creature battling metroidvania Monster Sanctuary has an expansive new free update out with The Forgotten World which is the largest update to the game yet. Adding in a new area, skills, items, new game modes and much more.
-
