A surprise: you can only have one Linux kernel serial console
However, recently I discovered a limitation of Linux's serial console support, which is that you can only have one serial console, or to put it another way you can only have kernel messages going to one serial port, not two or more (this is one of the several 'consoles' that Linux has). This is relevant (at least to us) because many servers today have two serial ports you might want kernel messages to go to; one physical one, which you can connect to your console server, and one virtual one supplied by the BMC, which you can connect to over IPMI or sometimes see (perhaps including some scrollback) on the BMC's web interface.
BSD Now 462: OpenBSD Sales Pitch
The Design and Implementation of the NetBSD rc.d system, selling OpenBSD as a salesperson, Speeding up autoconf with caching, Allowing non-root execution of a jailed application, Configure login(1) and sshd(8) for YubiKey on OpenBSD, and more.
Release GnuPG 2.2.36
Noteworthy changes in version 2.2.36 (2022-07-06) [...]
CANBed M4 SAM E51 development board features MCP2542FD CAN transceiver - CNX Software
CANBed M4 development board based on Microchip SAM E51 Cortex-M4 microcontroller and MCP2542FD CAN transceiver provides a more powerful alternative to the CANBed RP2040 with a Raspberry Pi dual-core Cortex-M0+ microcontroller introduced last year.
The board supports both CAN 2.0 and CAN FD with a 4-pin terminal block or a DB-9 connector, and offers expansion capabilities though two Grove connectors, and an 18-pin IO header.
Things I wish everyone knew about Git (Part II)
A good habit is to skim over the manual every few months. You'll pick up something new and useful every time.
Dealing with the Undercurrent of Unwanted Traffic
Over three years ago, the Global Cyber Alliance (GCA) established a worldwide honeyfarm, with hundreds of sensors, to collect IoT attack traffic for analysis. GCA now has terabytes of data, with over a million hits a day on the honeyfarm sensors. If nothing else, it clearly communicates that the Internet is full of a lot of unwanted traffic, hammering unrelentingly on unsuspecting devices.
In order to have a clearer picture of the global impact on any exposed IPv4 device, we analysed (approximately) five months of data from our honeyfarm sensor network. In that timeframe, our ~200 sensors, deployed across the globe, saw attacks from over 10% of the estimated active autonomous systems making up the Internet. While some were small-scaled offenders, approximately 20% of these networks fielded more than 1,000 attacks on our sensors. (Our sensors are passive collectors, not expecting any form of connection from elsewhere. We filter out “scan” traffic, and any other login or access attempts are considered “attacks”).
Create and Maintain a Virtual Infrasturcture with bhyve in FreeBSD
Although bhyve got a later start than Linux KVM, in most ways it has caught up with its primary rival—and in some ways surpassed it. When configured properly, bhyve guests perform similarly to KVM guests, and in some cases outperform them.
The major remaining hurdle bhyve needs to overcome to reach parity with KVM revolves around the tooling and documentation needed for a system administrator to create and manage their virtual machines. Today, we’re going to take a crack at the latter by providing a full, newbie-friendly guide to setting up a bhyve-based virtual machine host on FreeBSD 13.1.
KDE Gear 22.04.3 Brings More Bug Fixes to Kdenlive, Konsole, and Other Apps
Coming a little less than a month after KDE Gear 22.04.2, the KDE Gear 22.04.3 point release is here to further improve the powerful Kdenlive video editor by fixing the double incrementation of the effect parameter spin box on mouse wheel, a bug when calculating the available mix duration when there was no frame present, as well as seeking of the keyframe view with effect zones and incorrect enablement of timeline playing auto-scroll.
SparkyLinux 2022.07 Arrives with Linux Kernel 5.18, New Packages, and Other Changes
Powered by the latest Linux 5.18 kernel series and based on the Debian Testing repositories as of July 5th, 2022, the SparkyLinux 2022.07 release is here to provide those who want to install the semi-rolling version of SparkyLinux with an up-to-date installation medium. New features in SparkyLinux 2022.07 include Python 3.10.4 as the default Python implementation with the mention that Python 3.9 support was completely removed, and the latest Calamares 3.2.60 graphical installer.
