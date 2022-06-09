Fedora / IBM Leftovers That Time I Was Screwed Over By Red Hat Network It was a nightmare, but it was the process in place when I started there and I didn't really know RHEL enough to see a better way. This was an official tool made for the job! I just assumed it was the best one for it. Until it royally screwed up my entire day once.

7 key pieces of wisdom to share with mentees Many CIOs have told us that the chance to be a coach and mentor is among the most rewarding aspects of their job. The right question or well-timed advice can have an outsized impact on someone’s life, shaping their career choices for years to come. We asked award-winning CIOs to share a key piece of advice or thought-provoking question that they use to guide mentees in their career. If you are looking to play a stronger coaching role for individuals on your team, consider these tips from ORBIE Award winners in Alabama and Boston.

4 ways CIOs can create resilient organizations CIOs desire – and increasingly have achieved – a seat at the executive decision-making table. They expect to apply their technical expertise and operational experience to make their enterprises successful. One way they can achieve that goal is by making their organizations resilient. The right technologies and processes can make sure data remains safe, business interruptions are minimized, and any disasters are recovered quickly and fully.

Fedora Community Blog: Meetbot Logs 2.0 is Out Now I’m happy to announce that Meetbot Logs (or Mote) 2.0 is now live at meetbot.fedoraproject.org. Meetbot Logs allows the community to see the minutes and logs from meetings. The new version is a major rewrite and adds features like a calendar view, asynchronous loading, quicker search, and dark mode. It should also be easier to maintain and develop in the future.