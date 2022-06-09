Language Selection

Android Leftovers

Thursday 7th of July 2022
Android
Games: Nomad Survival ,OpenRCT2, and More

  • doesn't exist - a modern text adventure is one you need to try

    doesn't exist - a modern text adventure, is an in-development game from LUAL Games KIG that's a love letter to the origins of adventures and gaming. Inspired by the likes of The Beginner's Guide, Stories Untold, Buddy Simulator and Zork it's one for those who love a classic adventure with some nice modern touches.

  • Nomad Survival is another great cheap Vampire Survivors styled game

    Nomad Survival is an auto-attacking rogue-lite action game where you try to survive as long as you can, while you continue to buff up your character as you go. Works great on Linux and Steam Deck with Proton.

  • OpenRCT2 the re-implementation of RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 upgraded

    More goodies have arrived for OpenRCT2 the open source re-implementation of RollerCoaster Tycoon 2. Although it's fully playable already, the developers of this FOSS project continue to improve it a lot. This is another project that helps to keep a real classic game alive on modern systems, while also continually improving various features to make it feel just that little bit more modern.

  • Project To Digitize Every SNES Game Manual Now Complete

    Nearly two years ago, we discussed a fascinating project spearheaded by one dedicated person, going by the moniker Peebs, to digitize every video game manual’s English version for the Super Nintendo system. For those of you not of a certain age, video games used to come in the form of cartridges that you would load into the console. Those cartridges came packaged with game manuals that did everything from tell you how to play the game, up to and including game lore and backstory. Again, if you were born at the right time like yours truly, reading the manual upon buying the game, sometimes in the back of your Mom’s Plymouth Voyager minivan on the way back from Toys ‘R Us, was part of the excitement.

  • Organ swapping FPS 'Wrought Flesh' gets a huge free update

    Wrought Flesh is a game where you run around and pinch the organs of downed enemies to upgrade your body. It's pretty weird and a big content update is out now.

  • winesapOS is another way to get something like SteamOS on desktop

    While Valve has still yet to produce an official installable image of SteamOS 3 for desktops, as always the community provides and another worth looking into is winesapOS. Another I covered is HoloISO, which tries to stick quite closely to SteamOS 3 but winesapOS aims to be a bit more than that.

  • Colourful 3D platformer Frogun releases August 2nd

    Molegato and Top Hat Studios have announced today their the 3D platformer Frogun will be releasing with Native Linux support on August 2nd.

  • Mark your calendars, Steam Next Fest returns in October 2022

    Valve has sent word that Steam Next Fest is coming back again and it will be live on October 3rd - 10th.

  • The Forgotten World free update out for Monster Sanctuary

    The creature battling metroidvania Monster Sanctuary has an expansive new free update out with The Forgotten World which is the largest update to the game yet. Adding in a new area, skills, items, new game modes and much more.

Fedora / IBM Leftovers

  • That Time I Was Screwed Over By Red Hat Network

    It was a nightmare, but it was the process in place when I started there and I didn't really know RHEL enough to see a better way. This was an official tool made for the job! I just assumed it was the best one for it.

    Until it royally screwed up my entire day once.

  • 7 key pieces of wisdom to share with mentees

    Many CIOs have told us that the chance to be a coach and mentor is among the most rewarding aspects of their job. The right question or well-timed advice can have an outsized impact on someone’s life, shaping their career choices for years to come. We asked award-winning CIOs to share a key piece of advice or thought-provoking question that they use to guide mentees in their career. If you are looking to play a stronger coaching role for individuals on your team, consider these tips from ORBIE Award winners in Alabama and Boston.

  • 4 ways CIOs can create resilient organizations

    CIOs desire – and increasingly have achieved – a seat at the executive decision-making table. They expect to apply their technical expertise and operational experience to make their enterprises successful. One way they can achieve that goal is by making their organizations resilient. The right technologies and processes can make sure data remains safe, business interruptions are minimized, and any disasters are recovered quickly and fully.

  • Fedora Community Blog: Meetbot Logs 2.0 is Out Now

    I’m happy to announce that Meetbot Logs (or Mote) 2.0 is now live at meetbot.fedoraproject.org. Meetbot Logs allows the community to see the minutes and logs from meetings. The new version is a major rewrite and adds features like a calendar view, asynchronous loading, quicker search, and dark mode. It should also be easier to maintain and develop in the future.

Security Leftovers

KDE Gear 22.04.3 Brings More Bug Fixes to Kdenlive, Konsole, and Other Apps

Coming a little less than a month after KDE Gear 22.04.2, the KDE Gear 22.04.3 point release is here to further improve the powerful Kdenlive video editor by fixing the double incrementation of the effect parameter spin box on mouse wheel, a bug when calculating the available mix duration when there was no frame present, as well as seeking of the keyframe view with effect zones and incorrect enablement of timeline playing auto-scroll. Read more

