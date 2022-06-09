Android Leftovers
-
Best Ways to Make a Collage on Android
-
Top 6 Ways to Fix There Was a Problem Parsing the Package Error on Android - Guiding Tech
-
How to change display refresh rate of your Android smartphone – Phandroid
-
Do This Android App Privacy Audit, I Beg You
-
Are Third-Party Android Launchers Safe to Use?
-
Google Play Store has a new logo, and it's already appearing in parts of Android
-
Google Maps for Android adds nearby traffic widget [U: Live] - 9to5Google
-
Android Auto issue shows huge icons for some users - 9to5Google
-
Android 13's Restricted setting feature will block malicious apps from accessing your notifications
-
Lava Blaze comes with glass back, stock Android 12 and agressive price - GSMArena.com news
-
Motorola Edge 30: Extremely thin mid-range smartphone with stock Android 12 - NotebookCheck.net News
-
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 suddenly looks like the ultimate Android foldable phone | T3
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 421 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Nomad Survival ,OpenRCT2, and More
Fedora / IBM Leftovers
Security Leftovers
KDE Gear 22.04.3 Brings More Bug Fixes to Kdenlive, Konsole, and Other Apps
Coming a little less than a month after KDE Gear 22.04.2, the KDE Gear 22.04.3 point release is here to further improve the powerful Kdenlive video editor by fixing the double incrementation of the effect parameter spin box on mouse wheel, a bug when calculating the available mix duration when there was no frame present, as well as seeking of the keyframe view with effect zones and incorrect enablement of timeline playing auto-scroll.
Recent comments
1 min ago
1 hour 37 min ago
10 hours 4 min ago
13 hours 32 min ago
18 hours 1 min ago
22 hours 11 min ago
1 day 51 min ago
1 day 56 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 6 hours ago