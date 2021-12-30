today's howtos
-
How to install Apache Cassandra 4 on Ubuntu 22.04 – NextGenTips
In this tutorial, we are going to explore how to install Apache Cassandra 4 on our Ubuntu 21.10 server. Apache Cassandra is an open-source, free, NoSQL database used to store large data. Its linear scalability and proven fault tolerance on commodity hardware or cloud infrastructure make it the perfect platform for mission-critical data.
-
How To Install Nvidia Drivers on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nvidia Drivers on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Ubuntu by default uses the open-source video driver Nouveau which has limited support and features when compared with proprietary Nvidia drivers. The objective this article is to install the NVIDIA drivers on Ubuntu 22.04 and switch from a default opensource Nouveau driver to the proprietary Nvidia driver. Fyi, Nouveau drivers are slower than Nvidia’s proprietary drivers, lacking the latest graphics card hardware’s latest features, software technology, and support.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs) Drivers on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
-
How To Install LAMP Stack on AlmaLinux 9 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LAMP Stack on AlmaLinux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, A LAMP stack is a group of open-source software that is typically installed together to enable a server to host dynamic websites and web apps. It comprises the Apache web server, MariaDB database server, and PHP which is a backend scripting language used for developing dynamic web pages.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the LAMP Stack on AlmaLinux 9. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
-
How to modify SELinux settings with booleans
Security-Enhanced Linux (SELinux) is a form of mandatory access control (MAC) that helps Linux systems enforce file and process permissions. It's a default subsystem on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), CentOS, Fedora, and many other Linux distributions.
-
Make Directory Only if it Doesn't Exist Already in Linux
To create a directory in Linux, you use the mkdir command. It stands for 'make directory' after all. It's quite a simple command.
-
An introduction to PipeWire - Bootlin's blog
PipeWire is a graph-based processing engine, that focuses on handling multimedia data (audio, video and MIDI mainly).
It has gained steam early on by allowing screen sharing on Wayland desktops, which for security reasons, does not allow an application to access any framebuffer that does not concern it. The PipeWire daemon was run with sufficient privileges to access screen data; giving access through a D-Bus service to requesting applications, with file-descriptor passing for the actual video transfer. It was as such bundled in the Fedora distribution, version 27.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 418 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Firefox GNOME Theme Now Follows GTK4/libadwaita Styling
Adwaita stans listen up: that exceptionally sweet theme pack you can use to make Firefox look like GNOME Web has been updated. And I don’t mean ‘updated’ in the sense it just supports the latest Firefox 102 release – that’s a given. Rather, the Firefox GNOME theme has been updated to follow GTK4/libadwaita styling. Something I know I’ve been waiting for. It means you can very easily make the latest version of the Firefox web browser looks über integrated and ingratiated on the GNOME 42 desktop (well, those GNOME 42 desktops where the default Adwaita theme is in use).
Security Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack, Ubuntu Unity 22.04, GTK, Ham Radio, and Linux Action News
Microsoft Still Attacking From the Inside
Recent comments
43 min 19 sec ago
54 min 16 sec ago
1 hour 38 min ago
2 hours 23 sec ago
3 hours 37 min ago
12 hours 3 min ago
15 hours 32 min ago
20 hours 56 sec ago
1 day 10 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago