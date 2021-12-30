Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 7th of July 2022 06:12:16 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • How to install Apache Cassandra 4 on Ubuntu 22.04 – NextGenTips

    In this tutorial, we are going to explore how to install Apache Cassandra 4 on our Ubuntu 21.10 server. Apache Cassandra is an open-source, free, NoSQL database used to store large data. Its linear scalability and proven fault tolerance on commodity hardware or cloud infrastructure make it the perfect platform for mission-critical data.

  • How To Install Nvidia Drivers on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nvidia Drivers on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Ubuntu by default uses the open-source video driver Nouveau which has limited support and features when compared with proprietary Nvidia drivers. The objective this article is to install the NVIDIA drivers on Ubuntu 22.04 and switch from a default opensource Nouveau driver to the proprietary Nvidia driver. Fyi, Nouveau drivers are slower than Nvidia’s proprietary drivers, lacking the latest graphics card hardware’s latest features, software technology, and support.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs) Drivers on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • How To Install LAMP Stack on AlmaLinux 9 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LAMP Stack on AlmaLinux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, A LAMP stack is a group of open-source software that is typically installed together to enable a server to host dynamic websites and web apps. It comprises the Apache web server, MariaDB database server, and PHP which is a backend scripting language used for developing dynamic web pages.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the LAMP Stack on AlmaLinux 9. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.

  • How to modify SELinux settings with booleans

    Security-Enhanced Linux (SELinux) is a form of mandatory access control (MAC) that helps Linux systems enforce file and process permissions. It's a default subsystem on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), CentOS, Fedora, and many other Linux distributions.

  • Make Directory Only if it Doesn't Exist Already in Linux

    To create a directory in Linux, you use the mkdir command. It stands for 'make directory' after all. It's quite a simple command.

  • An introduction to PipeWire - Bootlin's blog

    PipeWire is a graph-based processing engine, that focuses on handling multimedia data (audio, video and MIDI mainly).

    It has gained steam early on by allowing screen sharing on Wayland desktops, which for security reasons, does not allow an application to access any framebuffer that does not concern it. The PipeWire daemon was run with sufficient privileges to access screen data; giving access through a D-Bus service to requesting applications, with file-descriptor passing for the actual video transfer. It was as such bundled in the Fedora distribution, version 27.

Firefox GNOME Theme Now Follows GTK4/libadwaita Styling

Adwaita stans listen up: that exceptionally sweet theme pack you can use to make Firefox look like GNOME Web has been updated. And I don’t mean ‘updated’ in the sense it just supports the latest Firefox 102 release – that’s a given. Rather, the Firefox GNOME theme has been updated to follow GTK4/libadwaita styling. Something I know I’ve been waiting for. It means you can very easily make the latest version of the Firefox web browser looks über integrated and ingratiated on the GNOME 42 desktop (well, those GNOME 42 desktops where the default Adwaita theme is in use). Read more

Security Leftovers

  • ‘PwnKit’ vulnerability exploited in the wild: How Red Hat responded [Ed: Microsoft systemd, not Linux]

    Ravie Lakshmanan's recent article CISA warns of active exploitation of 'PwnKit' Linux vulnerability in the wild articulates the vulnerability in Polkit (CVE-2021-4034) and recommends "to mitigate any potential risk of exposure to cyberattacks… that organizations prioritize timely remediation of the issues," while "federal civilian executive branch agencies, however, are required to mandatorily patch the flaws by July 18, 2022."

  • Security updates for Thursday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (intel-microcode), Fedora (dotnet3.1 and gnupg2), Oracle (grub2, kernel, php:7.4, php:8.0, and qemu-kvm), SUSE (389-ds, apache2, crash, curl, expat, firefox, fwupd, fwupdate, ImageMagick, ldb, samba, liblouis, librttopo, openssl, openssl-1_0_0, openssl-1_1, openssl-3, oracleasm, php7, php8, python-Twisted, python310, rsyslog, s390-tools, salt, thunderbird, and xen), and Ubuntu (linux-lts-xenial, linux-kvm and openssl).

  • Akamai Linode now offers Kali Linux instances | ZDNet

    Kali Linux is a Linux distribution designed for penetration testing or -- yes -- hacking. This Debian-based Linux is a security worker's favorite distribution. And, now Linode, which recently became part of Akamai, is offering Kali as a supported distribution.

  • Cisco Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products

    Cisco has released security updates to address vulnerabilities in multiple Cisco products. An attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system. For updates addressing lower severity vulnerabilities, see the Cisco Security Advisories page.

  • 25 Most Dangerous Software Flaws Identified by MITRE | eSecurityPlanet

    MITRE has released its latest list of the top 25 most exploited vulnerabilities and exposures found in software. The MITRE CWE list is different from the product-specific CVE lists from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and other agencies and instead focuses on more generic software development weaknesses, similar to the OWASP list for web applications. MITRE’s latest CWE Top 25 Most Dangerous Software Weaknesses list contains a number of significant changes, such as a big jump in Race Condition attacks (CWE-362) and Command Injection attacks (CWE-77). MITRE said its goal is to help professionals handle and mitigate various risks, which includes software for “architects, designers, developers, testers, users, project managers, security researchers, educators,” and many other contributors. The ranking is a great resource for everyone from developers to defenders and security teams, as it lists bugs that are actively exploited in the wild and have a significant impact.

Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack, Ubuntu Unity 22.04, GTK, Ham Radio, and Linux Action News

Microsoft Still Attacking From the Inside

