Firefox GNOME Theme Now Follows GTK4/libadwaita Styling Adwaita stans listen up: that exceptionally sweet theme pack you can use to make Firefox look like GNOME Web has been updated. And I don’t mean ‘updated’ in the sense it just supports the latest Firefox 102 release – that’s a given. Rather, the Firefox GNOME theme has been updated to follow GTK4/libadwaita styling. Something I know I’ve been waiting for. It means you can very easily make the latest version of the Firefox web browser looks über integrated and ingratiated on the GNOME 42 desktop (well, those GNOME 42 desktops where the default Adwaita theme is in use).

Security Leftovers ‘PwnKit’ vulnerability exploited in the wild: How Red Hat responded [Ed: Microsoft systemd, not Linux] Ravie Lakshmanan's recent article CISA warns of active exploitation of 'PwnKit' Linux vulnerability in the wild articulates the vulnerability in Polkit (CVE-2021-4034) and recommends "to mitigate any potential risk of exposure to cyberattacks… that organizations prioritize timely remediation of the issues," while "federal civilian executive branch agencies, however, are required to mandatorily patch the flaws by July 18, 2022."

Security updates for Thursday Security updates have been issued by Debian (intel-microcode), Fedora (dotnet3.1 and gnupg2), Oracle (grub2, kernel, php:7.4, php:8.0, and qemu-kvm), SUSE (389-ds, apache2, crash, curl, expat, firefox, fwupd, fwupdate, ImageMagick, ldb, samba, liblouis, librttopo, openssl, openssl-1_0_0, openssl-1_1, openssl-3, oracleasm, php7, php8, python-Twisted, python310, rsyslog, s390-tools, salt, thunderbird, and xen), and Ubuntu (linux-lts-xenial, linux-kvm and openssl).

Akamai Linode now offers Kali Linux instances | ZDNet Kali Linux is a Linux distribution designed for penetration testing or -- yes -- hacking. This Debian-based Linux is a security worker's favorite distribution. And, now Linode, which recently became part of Akamai, is offering Kali as a supported distribution.

Cisco Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products Cisco has released security updates to address vulnerabilities in multiple Cisco products. An attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system. For updates addressing lower severity vulnerabilities, see the Cisco Security Advisories page.

25 Most Dangerous Software Flaws Identified by MITRE | eSecurityPlanet MITRE has released its latest list of the top 25 most exploited vulnerabilities and exposures found in software. The MITRE CWE list is different from the product-specific CVE lists from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and other agencies and instead focuses on more generic software development weaknesses, similar to the OWASP list for web applications. MITRE’s latest CWE Top 25 Most Dangerous Software Weaknesses list contains a number of significant changes, such as a big jump in Race Condition attacks (CWE-362) and Command Injection attacks (CWE-77). MITRE said its goal is to help professionals handle and mitigate various risks, which includes software for “architects, designers, developers, testers, users, project managers, security researchers, educators,” and many other contributors. The ranking is a great resource for everyone from developers to defenders and security teams, as it lists bugs that are actively exploited in the wild and have a significant impact.