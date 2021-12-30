IBM and Red Hat Leftovers
How to use Yum package Manager on Rocky Linux 8 - VITUX
The yum and dnf package managers are used to install packages or software on your RedHat-based Linux distributions like Rocky Linux. Moreover, the ‘yum’ command is used to check security updates and binary package information. In this article, we will explore different uses of the yum command in Rocky Linux 8.
Open the terminal and log in as the root user through the terminal.
CentOS Hyperscale SIG Quarterly Report for 2022Q2
This report covers work that happened between April 5th and July 4th. For previous work, see the 2022Q1 report.
Irving Wladawsky-Berger: Foundation Models: AI’s Exciting New Frontier
Over the past decade, powerful AI systems have matched or surpassed human levels of performance in a number of specific tasks such as image and speech recognition, skin cancer classification and breast cancer detection, and highly complex games like Go. These AI breakthroughs have been based on deep learning (DL), a technique loosely based on the network structure of neurons in the human brain that now dominates the field. DL systems acquire knowledge by being trained with millions to billions of texts, images and other data instead of being explicitly programmed.
These task-specific, DL systems have generally relied on supervised learning, a training method where the data must be carefully labelled, - e.g., cat, not-cat, - thus requiring a big investment of time and money to produce a model that’s narrowly focused on a specific task and can’t be easily repurposed. The rising costs for training ever-larger, narrowly focused DL systems have prompted concerns that the technique was running out of steam.
Red Hat and CableLabs enable 5G and HFC convergence with multi-tenancy at the edge
The recent implementation of the CableLabs 10G Lab environment facilitates the service provider's relentless "innovation journey" and surmounts a myriad of technical and logistical challenges while propelling the industry forward. Additionally, it embraces open and co-compatible configurations to provide a successful proof of concept (POC) and vendor collaboration.
Community is at the heart of Red Hat
In an industry undergoing constant change, Red Hat’s annual community and social responsibility report is an opportunity for reflection. This is particularly true of our 2021 report, which offers a view into how throughout the pandemic (and beyond), we found new ways of collaborating and contributing to the communities around us.
Firefox GNOME Theme Now Follows GTK4/libadwaita Styling
Adwaita stans listen up: that exceptionally sweet theme pack you can use to make Firefox look like GNOME Web has been updated. And I don’t mean ‘updated’ in the sense it just supports the latest Firefox 102 release – that’s a given. Rather, the Firefox GNOME theme has been updated to follow GTK4/libadwaita styling. Something I know I’ve been waiting for. It means you can very easily make the latest version of the Firefox web browser looks über integrated and ingratiated on the GNOME 42 desktop (well, those GNOME 42 desktops where the default Adwaita theme is in use).
Security Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack, Ubuntu Unity 22.04, GTK, Ham Radio, and Linux Action News
Microsoft Still Attacking From the Inside
