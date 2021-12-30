Canonical/Ubuntu: Servers, Devices, Snaps, and Comparison to Mint
-
How to add a powerful web-based system and network load monitor to Ubuntu Server | TechRepublic
Jack Wallen shows you how easy it is to install a wide-ranging load monitor to Ubuntu Server so you look out for bottlenecks and other issues.
Every Linux system admin knows how important it is to be able to keep track of how a server performs. Whether it’s a load average, kernel usage, filesystem usage or network I/O, you need the tools to keep tabs on that information. Of course, because this is Linux, there are a lot of options, one of which is called Monitorix. This open-source tool is capable of watching the following:
-
Bring home the disco with these Unicorn HAT tutorials (Part 1)
As of Ubuntu 22.04, the Pimoroni Unicorn hats are supported on Ubuntu out of the box. This includes the standard Unicorn Hat, Unicorn pHAT, Unicorn HAT Mini, and Unicorn HAT HD.
-
Chromium Snap Package to Finally Get back VAAPI Hardware Decoding | UbuntuHandbook
The Chromium browser package (Snap version) in Ubuntu Software is missing VAAPI hardware decoding support. Ubuntu developer team is finally working on get the feature back!
As you may know, Ubuntu now includes the chromium web browser in the system repository as Snap package that runs in sandbox. However, the package is missing the graphics hardware acceleration since version 72 which was released a few years ago in 2019.
Some third-party PPAs are being maintained with Chromium packages, either due to lack of hardware acceleration or just because they don’t like Snap.
For Chromium fans who are OK with the Snap package, you can now help testing the new hwacc build that uses the graphics card for video playback.
-
Linux Mint Vs Ubuntu: Which OS Is Better for Beginners?
Ubuntu is arguably the most widely used Linux-based desktop operating system (OS) out there. It is a free, open-source, and easy-to-use Debian Linux derivative first launched in October 2004, by a team of Debian developers set up by Mark Shuttleworth, who together founded Canonical – the publisher of the OS. Canonical now offers professional services at a low cost to fund the improvement of the Ubuntu platform.
Ubuntu desktop powers millions of PCs and laptops around the world. It ships with everything you need to run your organization, school, home, or enterprise, as a result, Ubuntu competes well with any proprietary desktop OS available on the market including Microsoft Windows desktop and Apple macOS.
First released in August of 2006, Linux Mint is another widely-used OS for desktop and laptop computers. It is derived from Debian and Ubuntu and is a highly recommended alternative to the Ubuntu desktop and one of the best alternatives to Windows OS and macOS.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 226 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Firefox GNOME Theme Now Follows GTK4/libadwaita Styling
Adwaita stans listen up: that exceptionally sweet theme pack you can use to make Firefox look like GNOME Web has been updated. And I don’t mean ‘updated’ in the sense it just supports the latest Firefox 102 release – that’s a given. Rather, the Firefox GNOME theme has been updated to follow GTK4/libadwaita styling. Something I know I’ve been waiting for. It means you can very easily make the latest version of the Firefox web browser looks über integrated and ingratiated on the GNOME 42 desktop (well, those GNOME 42 desktops where the default Adwaita theme is in use).
Security Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack, Ubuntu Unity 22.04, GTK, Ham Radio, and Linux Action News
Microsoft Still Attacking From the Inside
Recent comments
43 min 19 sec ago
54 min 16 sec ago
1 hour 38 min ago
2 hours 23 sec ago
3 hours 37 min ago
12 hours 3 min ago
15 hours 32 min ago
20 hours 56 sec ago
1 day 10 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago