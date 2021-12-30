Programming Leftovers
Using Flutter on NVidia Jetson to build graphical applications - Bootlin's blog
Flutter is an open source UI framework, released in 2017 by Google, that allows the creation of multi-platform applications, without having to worry about constraints related to supported platforms.
Flutter applications are written in a programming language called Dart, then compiled and run as a native applications, to be efficiently executed on Linux, Android, iOS or Windows platforms, but also as Web applications.
Week-5: Explaining project
Gtranslator is an application which helps translators to do translation of application from one language to another through po files .
Top 10 Best Programming Tools for Kids in 2022
Kids are, by default, curious beings. Everything is new to them, and they love to explore. In this era of technology, keeping children up-to-date is also a part of parenting. Introducing them to programming is a great start, and there are tons of programming tools for kids to make it a fun experience.
Studies suggest that the best age to start with programming or coding is around five to seven years, depending on the kid’s understanding and reading capability. Like mathematics, programming also helps children open to problem-solving methods and think more logically, which can benefit them in the future.
Real-time Compositor
The aim of this project is to develop a new compositor back-end, taking advantage of GPU acceleration to be performant enough for real-time interaction.
As a first step, this new back-end will be used to power the Viewport Compositor, a new shading option that applies the result of the Compositor Editor node-tree directly in the 3D Viewport. Artists will not have to wait for a full render to start compositing, allowing for faster and more interactive iterations on one’s projects.
Vegard Nossum: Stigmergy in programming
For ants in particular, stigmergy is useful as it alleviates the need for memory and more direct communication; instead of broadcasting a signal about where a new source of food has been found, you can instead just leave a breadcrumb trail of pheromones that will naturally lead your community to the food.
We humans also use stigmergy in a lot of ways: most notably, we write things down. From post-it notes posted on the fridge to remind ourselves to buy more cheese to writing books that can potentially influence the behaviour of a whole future generation of young people.
Let's face it: We don't have infinite brains and we need to somehow alleviate the need to remember everything. If you remember the movie Memento, the protagonist Leonard has lost his ability to form new long-term memories and relies on stigmergy to inform his future actions; everything that's important he writes down in a place he's sure to come across it again when needed. His most important discoveries he turns into tattoos that he cannot lose or avoid seeing when he wakes up in the morning.
Qt Creator 8 RC released
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 8 RC!
6 Steps for Legacy Software Migrations - KDAB
Porting legacy code from Motif, MFC, Photon, or a previous Qt version to a more recent Qt version can be a big challenge. There are a number of pitfalls in a large porting effort that can significantly increase time, cost, and complexity, leading to risk of project derailment. You may have languages, frameworks, and windowing systems that are no longer supported or that leave you unable to find knowledgeable talent. On top of that, legacy UIs tend to look very dated compared to today’s fluid animations, context-sensitive controls, and responsive interactions, requiring more than just a simple port to bring them up-to-date. All of this may be so overwhelming that you aren’t sure where to even start.
Firefox GNOME Theme Now Follows GTK4/libadwaita Styling
Adwaita stans listen up: that exceptionally sweet theme pack you can use to make Firefox look like GNOME Web has been updated. And I don’t mean ‘updated’ in the sense it just supports the latest Firefox 102 release – that’s a given. Rather, the Firefox GNOME theme has been updated to follow GTK4/libadwaita styling. Something I know I’ve been waiting for. It means you can very easily make the latest version of the Firefox web browser looks über integrated and ingratiated on the GNOME 42 desktop (well, those GNOME 42 desktops where the default Adwaita theme is in use).
Security Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack, Ubuntu Unity 22.04, GTK, Ham Radio, and Linux Action News
Microsoft Still Attacking From the Inside
