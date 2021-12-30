Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Programming Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 7th of July 2022 07:36:39 PM Filed under
Development
  • Using Flutter on NVidia Jetson to build graphical applications - Bootlin's blog

    Flutter is an open source UI framework, released in 2017 by Google, that allows the creation of multi-platform applications, without having to worry about constraints related to supported platforms.

    Flutter applications are written in a programming language called Dart, then compiled and run as a native applications, to be efficiently executed on Linux, Android, iOS or Windows platforms, but also as Web applications.

  • Week-5: Explaining project

    Gtranslator is an application which helps translators to do translation of application from one language to another through po files .

  • Top 10 Best Programming Tools for Kids in 2022

    Kids are, by default, curious beings. Everything is new to them, and they love to explore. In this era of technology, keeping children up-to-date is also a part of parenting. Introducing them to programming is a great start, and there are tons of programming tools for kids to make it a fun experience.

    Studies suggest that the best age to start with programming or coding is around five to seven years, depending on the kid’s understanding and reading capability. Like mathematics, programming also helps children open to problem-solving methods and think more logically, which can benefit them in the future.

  • Real-time Compositor

    The aim of this project is to develop a new compositor back-end, taking advantage of GPU acceleration to be performant enough for real-time interaction.

    As a first step, this new back-end will be used to power the Viewport Compositor, a new shading option that applies the result of the Compositor Editor node-tree directly in the 3D Viewport. Artists will not have to wait for a full render to start compositing, allowing for faster and more interactive iterations on one’s projects.

  • Vegard Nossum: Stigmergy in programming

    For ants in particular, stigmergy is useful as it alleviates the need for memory and more direct communication; instead of broadcasting a signal about where a new source of food has been found, you can instead just leave a breadcrumb trail of pheromones that will naturally lead your community to the food.

    We humans also use stigmergy in a lot of ways: most notably, we write things down. From post-it notes posted on the fridge to remind ourselves to buy more cheese to writing books that can potentially influence the behaviour of a whole future generation of young people.

    Let's face it: We don't have infinite brains and we need to somehow alleviate the need to remember everything. If you remember the movie Memento, the protagonist Leonard has lost his ability to form new long-term memories and relies on stigmergy to inform his future actions; everything that's important he writes down in a place he's sure to come across it again when needed. His most important discoveries he turns into tattoos that he cannot lose or avoid seeing when he wakes up in the morning.

  • Qt Creator 8 RC released

    We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 8 RC!

  • 6 Steps for Legacy Software Migrations - KDAB

    Porting legacy code from Motif, MFC, Photon, or a previous Qt version to a more recent Qt version can be a big challenge. There are a number of pitfalls in a large porting effort that can significantly increase time, cost, and complexity, leading to risk of project derailment. You may have languages, frameworks, and windowing systems that are no longer supported or that leave you unable to find knowledgeable talent. On top of that, legacy UIs tend to look very dated compared to today’s fluid animations, context-sensitive controls, and responsive interactions, requiring more than just a simple port to bring them up-to-date. All of this may be so overwhelming that you aren’t sure where to even start.

»

More in Tux Machines

Firefox GNOME Theme Now Follows GTK4/libadwaita Styling

Adwaita stans listen up: that exceptionally sweet theme pack you can use to make Firefox look like GNOME Web has been updated. And I don’t mean ‘updated’ in the sense it just supports the latest Firefox 102 release – that’s a given. Rather, the Firefox GNOME theme has been updated to follow GTK4/libadwaita styling. Something I know I’ve been waiting for. It means you can very easily make the latest version of the Firefox web browser looks über integrated and ingratiated on the GNOME 42 desktop (well, those GNOME 42 desktops where the default Adwaita theme is in use). Read more

Security Leftovers

  • ‘PwnKit’ vulnerability exploited in the wild: How Red Hat responded [Ed: Microsoft systemd, not Linux]

    Ravie Lakshmanan's recent article CISA warns of active exploitation of 'PwnKit' Linux vulnerability in the wild articulates the vulnerability in Polkit (CVE-2021-4034) and recommends "to mitigate any potential risk of exposure to cyberattacks… that organizations prioritize timely remediation of the issues," while "federal civilian executive branch agencies, however, are required to mandatorily patch the flaws by July 18, 2022."

  • Security updates for Thursday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (intel-microcode), Fedora (dotnet3.1 and gnupg2), Oracle (grub2, kernel, php:7.4, php:8.0, and qemu-kvm), SUSE (389-ds, apache2, crash, curl, expat, firefox, fwupd, fwupdate, ImageMagick, ldb, samba, liblouis, librttopo, openssl, openssl-1_0_0, openssl-1_1, openssl-3, oracleasm, php7, php8, python-Twisted, python310, rsyslog, s390-tools, salt, thunderbird, and xen), and Ubuntu (linux-lts-xenial, linux-kvm and openssl).

  • Akamai Linode now offers Kali Linux instances | ZDNet

    Kali Linux is a Linux distribution designed for penetration testing or -- yes -- hacking. This Debian-based Linux is a security worker's favorite distribution. And, now Linode, which recently became part of Akamai, is offering Kali as a supported distribution.

  • Cisco Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products

    Cisco has released security updates to address vulnerabilities in multiple Cisco products. An attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system. For updates addressing lower severity vulnerabilities, see the Cisco Security Advisories page.

  • 25 Most Dangerous Software Flaws Identified by MITRE | eSecurityPlanet

    MITRE has released its latest list of the top 25 most exploited vulnerabilities and exposures found in software. The MITRE CWE list is different from the product-specific CVE lists from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and other agencies and instead focuses on more generic software development weaknesses, similar to the OWASP list for web applications. MITRE’s latest CWE Top 25 Most Dangerous Software Weaknesses list contains a number of significant changes, such as a big jump in Race Condition attacks (CWE-362) and Command Injection attacks (CWE-77). MITRE said its goal is to help professionals handle and mitigate various risks, which includes software for “architects, designers, developers, testers, users, project managers, security researchers, educators,” and many other contributors. The ranking is a great resource for everyone from developers to defenders and security teams, as it lists bugs that are actively exploited in the wild and have a significant impact.

Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack, Ubuntu Unity 22.04, GTK, Ham Radio, and Linux Action News

Microsoft Still Attacking From the Inside

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6