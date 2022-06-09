today's howtos ACPI subsytem initialization | Adam Young's Web Log Many other modules might trigger ACPI device registration. This means the the basic ACPI subsystem has to be up and available before much of the Hardware is usable. Hence, we can see that the ACPI subsystem gets registered here. What I am not certain of is when does this code get called? To back up a bit, I was reading the ACPI Kernel documentation and saw that something needs to scan the ACPI namespace for devices. Yes, I was starting in the middle.

How to Disable SELinux Temporarily or Permanently in RHEL-Based Distributions - TREND OCEANS SELinux is a Linux kernel security implementation that allows system administrators to have more control over the system. It was originally developed by the United States National Security Agency (NSA) as a series of patches to the Linux kernel using Linux Security Modules (LSM). It provides a mechanism for supporting access control security policies, including MAC (mandatory access controls). The main reasons behind the implementation are to enforce data confidentiality and integrity, as well as to protect processes from untrusted inputs.

How to simplify the managing of users groups and shares in SFTPGo | TechRepublic Recently, I posted a tutorial on deploying SFTPGo. During my work with this platform, I discovered that if you decide to venture beyond the realm of the default virtual folders, things get a bit complicated and you have to not only add users and groups to SFTPGo but also to the Linux system. This doubles the amount of work you have to do, and if you’re dealing with a lot of users, this can get problematic. I you opt to keep your users within their virtual folders, this isn’t a problem. But for my purposes, I need to be able to share folders outside of /srv/sftpgo. If you don’t want to have to jump through the same hoops I did, I have a quick fix for you. Let me show you how it’s done.

How to Easily Rebase Fedora Silverblue to Any Available Version One of the best features of Fedora Silverblue is that it allows you to safely and easily try and switch between several variants of the distro. Here's how you can use a process known as "rebasing" to explore different versions of this unique Linux distribution. Although none of the following commands are destructive, it’s always best to back up your data before changing options in your operating system in case something goes wrong.

Enabling Enhanced Monitoring for Amazon RDS Amazon RDS provides an enhanced monitoring feature for databases. In this tutorial, you will learn how to use the ‘IAM Passrole’ permission for enabling enhanced monitoring for Amazon RDS. We will see this by demonstrating a simple example.

Microsoft To Ban Commercial Open Source from App Store For decades, Microsoft spent great effort to scare the commercial software sector with stories of how FOSS (and Linux in particular) were not commercially viable products. Microsoft even once claimed that anyone who developed FOSS under copyleft was against the American Way. Today, there are many developers who make their living creating,supporting, and redistributing FOSS, which they fund (in part) by charging for FOSS on app stores. We in the FOSS community have long disagreed with Microsoft: we have touted that FOSS provides true neutrality regarding commercial and non-commercial activity — both are permitted equally. In short, our community proved Microsoft wrong with regard to the commercial viability and sustainability of FOSS. Sadly, these days, companies like Microsoft have set up these app stores as gatekeepers of the software industry. The primary way that commercial software distributors reach their customers (or non-profit software distributors reach their donors) is via app stores. Microsoft has closed its iron grasp on the distribution chain of software (again) — to squeeze FOSS from the marketplace. If successful, even app store users will come to believe that the only legitimate FOSS is non-commercial FOSS.