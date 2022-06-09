today's howtos
-
Many other modules might trigger ACPI device registration. This means the the basic ACPI subsystem has to be up and available before much of the Hardware is usable. Hence, we can see that the ACPI subsystem gets registered here. What I am not certain of is when does this code get called?
To back up a bit, I was reading the ACPI Kernel documentation and saw that something needs to scan the ACPI namespace for devices. Yes, I was starting in the middle.
-
SELinux is a Linux kernel security implementation that allows system administrators to have more control over the system. It was originally developed by the United States National Security Agency (NSA) as a series of patches to the Linux kernel using Linux Security Modules (LSM).
It provides a mechanism for supporting access control security policies, including MAC (mandatory access controls). The main reasons behind the implementation are to enforce data confidentiality and integrity, as well as to protect processes from untrusted inputs.
-
Recently, I posted a tutorial on deploying SFTPGo. During my work with this platform, I discovered that if you decide to venture beyond the realm of the default virtual folders, things get a bit complicated and you have to not only add users and groups to SFTPGo but also to the Linux system. This doubles the amount of work you have to do, and if you’re dealing with a lot of users, this can get problematic.
I you opt to keep your users within their virtual folders, this isn’t a problem. But for my purposes, I need to be able to share folders outside of /srv/sftpgo.
If you don’t want to have to jump through the same hoops I did, I have a quick fix for you. Let me show you how it’s done.
-
One of the best features of Fedora Silverblue is that it allows you to safely and easily try and switch between several variants of the distro. Here's how you can use a process known as "rebasing" to explore different versions of this unique Linux distribution.
Although none of the following commands are destructive, it’s always best to back up your data before changing options in your operating system in case something goes wrong.
-
Amazon RDS provides an enhanced monitoring feature for databases. In this tutorial, you will learn how to use the ‘IAM Passrole’ permission for enabling enhanced monitoring for Amazon RDS. We will see this by demonstrating a simple example.
Microsoft To Ban Commercial Open Source from App Store
For decades, Microsoft spent great effort to scare the commercial software sector with stories of how FOSS (and Linux in particular) were not commercially viable products. Microsoft even once claimed that anyone who developed FOSS under copyleft was against the American Way. Today, there are many developers who make their living creating,supporting, and redistributing FOSS, which they fund (in part) by charging for FOSS on app stores. We in the FOSS community have long disagreed with Microsoft: we have touted that FOSS provides true neutrality regarding commercial and non-commercial activity — both are permitted equally. In short, our community proved Microsoft wrong with regard to the commercial viability and sustainability of FOSS.
Sadly, these days, companies like Microsoft have set up these app stores as gatekeepers of the software industry. The primary way that commercial software distributors reach their customers (or non-profit software distributors reach their donors) is via app stores. Microsoft has closed its iron grasp on the distribution chain of software (again) — to squeeze FOSS from the marketplace. If successful, even app store users will come to believe that the only legitimate FOSS is non-commercial FOSS.
Kernel Releases and Linux Foundation's Seattle Fluff
Programming Leftovers
-
Flutter is an open source UI framework, released in 2017 by Google, that allows the creation of multi-platform applications, without having to worry about constraints related to supported platforms.
Flutter applications are written in a programming language called Dart, then compiled and run as a native applications, to be efficiently executed on Linux, Android, iOS or Windows platforms, but also as Web applications.
-
Gtranslator is an application which helps translators to do translation of application from one language to another through po files .
-
Kids are, by default, curious beings. Everything is new to them, and they love to explore. In this era of technology, keeping children up-to-date is also a part of parenting. Introducing them to programming is a great start, and there are tons of programming tools for kids to make it a fun experience.
Studies suggest that the best age to start with programming or coding is around five to seven years, depending on the kid’s understanding and reading capability. Like mathematics, programming also helps children open to problem-solving methods and think more logically, which can benefit them in the future.
-
The aim of this project is to develop a new compositor back-end, taking advantage of GPU acceleration to be performant enough for real-time interaction.
As a first step, this new back-end will be used to power the Viewport Compositor, a new shading option that applies the result of the Compositor Editor node-tree directly in the 3D Viewport. Artists will not have to wait for a full render to start compositing, allowing for faster and more interactive iterations on one’s projects.
-
For ants in particular, stigmergy is useful as it alleviates the need for memory and more direct communication; instead of broadcasting a signal about where a new source of food has been found, you can instead just leave a breadcrumb trail of pheromones that will naturally lead your community to the food.
We humans also use stigmergy in a lot of ways: most notably, we write things down. From post-it notes posted on the fridge to remind ourselves to buy more cheese to writing books that can potentially influence the behaviour of a whole future generation of young people.
Let's face it: We don't have infinite brains and we need to somehow alleviate the need to remember everything. If you remember the movie Memento, the protagonist Leonard has lost his ability to form new long-term memories and relies on stigmergy to inform his future actions; everything that's important he writes down in a place he's sure to come across it again when needed. His most important discoveries he turns into tattoos that he cannot lose or avoid seeing when he wakes up in the morning.
-
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 8 RC!
-
Porting legacy code from Motif, MFC, Photon, or a previous Qt version to a more recent Qt version can be a big challenge. There are a number of pitfalls in a large porting effort that can significantly increase time, cost, and complexity, leading to risk of project derailment. You may have languages, frameworks, and windowing systems that are no longer supported or that leave you unable to find knowledgeable talent. On top of that, legacy UIs tend to look very dated compared to today’s fluid animations, context-sensitive controls, and responsive interactions, requiring more than just a simple port to bring them up-to-date. All of this may be so overwhelming that you aren’t sure where to even start.
Recent comments
6 hours 7 min ago
6 hours 18 min ago
7 hours 2 min ago
7 hours 24 min ago
9 hours 1 min ago
17 hours 27 min ago
20 hours 56 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago