today's howtos
-
How to install Gitnuro on Debian / Ubuntu? – New Git client for Linux
Hello, friends. We’ve touched on the topic of Git clients before, but today we bring you another one that promises to give us a modern and fully open-source experience. Today, you will learn how to install Gitnuro on Debian / Ubuntu?
-
A Beginner's Guide to Understanding sudo on Ubuntu
The sudo command on Linux: ever got a 'Permission denied' error while working on the Linux command line? Chances are that you were trying to perform an operation that requires root permissions.
-
Finding System Information in Linux | Linux.org
Many people at some point may need to find specific information about their system. There are many ways to get specific information about your system, but some may take a while to remember or look up the command.
In this article, I want to cover a program called ‘inxi’, which helps get all the system information in one place.
-
Setting Up Dual Monitors With Your Laptop [Easy Guide] | Robots.net
Same prerequisites as before, connect your Ubuntu laptop to the 2nd monitor. Once that’s done, turn on the Ubuntu laptops for the software part of the whole thing.
-
Using the eval command in Linux to run variables as commands | Network World
There are probably a lot of Linux users who have never encountered the eval command. In fact, it’s not really a "command", but a bash built-in that’s meant to process the value of a variable as a command.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 215 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
FEX 2207 Tagged! – FEX-Emu – A fast linux usermode x86 and x86-64 emulator
This is going to be a very interesting release this month for users. Quite a large number of features landed for this release! Automatic TSO mode migration When FEX is running a single threaded application, we can be optimistic and disable heavy TSO-emulation related features. This significantly speeds up some single threaded applications. Once the program creates a thread then FEX will disable this optimize and clear its code cache to be safe.
today's howtos
Microsoft To Ban Commercial Open Source from App Store
For decades, Microsoft spent great effort to scare the commercial software sector with stories of how FOSS (and Linux in particular) were not commercially viable products. Microsoft even once claimed that anyone who developed FOSS under copyleft was against the American Way. Today, there are many developers who make their living creating,supporting, and redistributing FOSS, which they fund (in part) by charging for FOSS on app stores. We in the FOSS community have long disagreed with Microsoft: we have touted that FOSS provides true neutrality regarding commercial and non-commercial activity — both are permitted equally. In short, our community proved Microsoft wrong with regard to the commercial viability and sustainability of FOSS. Sadly, these days, companies like Microsoft have set up these app stores as gatekeepers of the software industry. The primary way that commercial software distributors reach their customers (or non-profit software distributors reach their donors) is via app stores. Microsoft has closed its iron grasp on the distribution chain of software (again) — to squeeze FOSS from the marketplace. If successful, even app store users will come to believe that the only legitimate FOSS is non-commercial FOSS.
Kernel Releases and Linux Foundation's Seattle Fluff
Recent comments
2 min 36 sec ago
11 hours 8 min ago
11 hours 19 min ago
12 hours 4 min ago
12 hours 26 min ago
14 hours 2 min ago
22 hours 29 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago