Scaling Causal's Spreadsheet Engine from Thousands to Billions of Cells: From Maps to Arrays
Causal is a spreadsheet built for the 21st century to help people work better with numbers. Behind Causal’s innocent web UI is a complex calculation engine — an interpreter that executes formulas on an in-memory, multidimensional database. The engine sends the result from evaluating expressions like Price * Units to the browser. The engine calculates the result for each dimension such as time, product name, country e.g. what the revenue was for a single product, during February ‘22, in Australia.
In the early days of Causal, the calculation engine ran in Javascript in the browser, but that only scaled to 10,000s of cells. So we moved the calculation engine out of the browser to a Node.js service, getting us to acceptable performance for low 100,000s of cells. In its latest and current iteration, we moved the calculation engine to Go, getting us to 1,000,000s of cells.
R LightGBM Regression
In previous posts, I used popular machine learning algorithms to fit models to best predict MPG using the cars_19 dataset which is a dataset I created from publicly available data from the Environmental Protection Agency. It was discovered that support vector machine was clearly the winner in predicting MPG and SVM produces models with the lowest RMSE. In this post I am going to use LightGBM to build a predictive model and compare the RMSE to the other models.
Remi Collet: PHP version 8.0.21 and 8.1.8
RPMs of PHP version 8.1.8 are available in remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 34 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...) and in remi-php81 repository for EL 7.
RPMs of PHP version 8.0.21 are available in remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 34 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...) and in remi-php80 repository for EL 7.
Your next C compiler is a D compiler: Introducing DMD's ImportC
In my never ending quest to have oksh support every C compiler in existence, I sometimes find C compilers in places you wouldn't expect them. Today, I'd like to demonstrate the C compiler built into the Digital Mars D compiler, or DMD for short. Recent versions of DMD have a complete C11 compiler built in named ImportC. It is mature enough to almost fully build oksh. Let's take a look at it.
Generating RSS Feeds From Web Pages With RSS Please
Sometimes an RSS feed isn’t available on a website. If the site is open source I will often try to open a PR to add or enable one. That’s not always possible though. Other time the page may be one that would naturally think to provide a feed for, but one would still be useful.
As an example, when we were looking to buy a house I noticed that listings would often go live on agent’s websites several days or more before they were published to the big aggregators. The market was very competitive so I was regularly visiting all the real estate agent websites to run my search, and check for new listings. At the time I used Feedfry to create RSS feeds from the search results. I could then subscribe to them in Feedbin. Paired with the Feedbin Notifier app I received a notification on my phone whenever there was a new listing matching my search criteria from any of the agents.
Feedfry is free with ads or paid subscription. I paid while house shopping but let that lapse afterwards. I don’t begrudge them funding the service with ads or subscriptions but I figured I could probably put something together and self-host it. At the same time providing a bit more control over how the elements of the page were extracted to generate the feed. RSS Please is the result.
RSS Please is an open-source command line application implemented in Rust. It has no runtime dependencies and runs on UNIX-like platforms including FreeBSD, Linux, and macOS. Once I resolve this issue it will run on Windows too. The following sections describe how it’s configured and how I’m running it on my server.
How to Create Persistent Tails Bootable USB on Linux
Privacy-centric users always find a shield to protect them against internet censorship. The community might have given us a lot of tools to protect our privacy, such as VPNs and Proxies, but none of them is full-proof.
