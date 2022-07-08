today's leftovers
-
Seeed Studio’s XIAO family of tiny MCU boards expands with the XIAO ESP32C3 board equipped with ESP32-C3 WiFi and Bluetooth LE (BLE) microcontroller, support for LiPo batteries, and following the same 21 x 17.5mm form factor.
If I’m counting right, this is the fifth member following the original XIAO based on Microchip SAMD21G18 Cortex-M0+ MCU, XIAO RP2040, and the nRF52840-based XIAO BLE and XIAO BLE Sense boards which I tested with Edge Impulse.
-
Is RISC-X next? Bao Yungang, a professor and scientist at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the secretary-general of the China RISC-V Alliance, has suggested RISC-V related standard specifications can be bifurcated into a new RISC-X standard independently developed in China for the “Belt and Road” countries.
The world has become more complicated with new sanctions imposed nearly every week, and those include not only primary sanctions but also secondary sanctions where non-sanctioned countries engaged in business or partnership with sanctioned countries may be penalized too. This has been around for years, for example, I had to sign a document in 2019 saying I would not be doing business with North Korea or Iran, or go bear riding with Putin during my summer holidays (or something to that effect) when I opened a business bank account in Hong Kong or it would be terminated without notice.
-
Apiiro has extended the reach of its cloud-native application security platform to enable it to analyze data from runtime environments. That capability provides developers with more context when it comes to remediating vulnerabilities before applications are deployed in a production environment.
-
Google on Monday shipped security updates to address a high-severity zero-day vulnerability in its Chrome web browser that it said is being exploited in the wild.
-
There are many interesting announcements coming out of HPE’s Discover 2022 event, but the ones that caught my attention today were the announcements around HPE deepening its relationships with both Red Hat and SUSE. HPE has endeavored to position itself as the preeminent private cloud provider, fueled by its GreenLake consumption-driven approach. In order to provide the cloud native experience that so many clients are looking for but delivered within the client datacenter, a crucial technology is Kubernetes. For customers looking to deploy a container orchestration layer leveraging Kubernetes, the obvious choices include VMware with Tanzu, Red Hat with OpenShift, and SUSE with Rancher.
How to Create Persistent Tails Bootable USB on Linux
Privacy-centric users always find a shield to protect them against internet censorship. The community might have given us a lot of tools to protect our privacy, such as VPNs and Proxies, but none of them is full-proof.
Programming Leftovers
-
Causal is a spreadsheet built for the 21st century to help people work better with numbers. Behind Causal’s innocent web UI is a complex calculation engine — an interpreter that executes formulas on an in-memory, multidimensional database. The engine sends the result from evaluating expressions like Price * Units to the browser. The engine calculates the result for each dimension such as time, product name, country e.g. what the revenue was for a single product, during February ‘22, in Australia.
In the early days of Causal, the calculation engine ran in Javascript in the browser, but that only scaled to 10,000s of cells. So we moved the calculation engine out of the browser to a Node.js service, getting us to acceptable performance for low 100,000s of cells. In its latest and current iteration, we moved the calculation engine to Go, getting us to 1,000,000s of cells.
-
In previous posts, I used popular machine learning algorithms to fit models to best predict MPG using the cars_19 dataset which is a dataset I created from publicly available data from the Environmental Protection Agency. It was discovered that support vector machine was clearly the winner in predicting MPG and SVM produces models with the lowest RMSE. In this post I am going to use LightGBM to build a predictive model and compare the RMSE to the other models.
-
RPMs of PHP version 8.1.8 are available in remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 34 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...) and in remi-php81 repository for EL 7.
RPMs of PHP version 8.0.21 are available in remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 34 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...) and in remi-php80 repository for EL 7.
-
In my never ending quest to have oksh support every C compiler in existence, I sometimes find C compilers in places you wouldn't expect them. Today, I'd like to demonstrate the C compiler built into the Digital Mars D compiler, or DMD for short. Recent versions of DMD have a complete C11 compiler built in named ImportC. It is mature enough to almost fully build oksh. Let's take a look at it.
-
Sometimes an RSS feed isn’t available on a website. If the site is open source I will often try to open a PR to add or enable one. That’s not always possible though. Other time the page may be one that would naturally think to provide a feed for, but one would still be useful.
As an example, when we were looking to buy a house I noticed that listings would often go live on agent’s websites several days or more before they were published to the big aggregators. The market was very competitive so I was regularly visiting all the real estate agent websites to run my search, and check for new listings. At the time I used Feedfry to create RSS feeds from the search results. I could then subscribe to them in Feedbin. Paired with the Feedbin Notifier app I received a notification on my phone whenever there was a new listing matching my search criteria from any of the agents.
Feedfry is free with ads or paid subscription. I paid while house shopping but let that lapse afterwards. I don’t begrudge them funding the service with ads or subscriptions but I figured I could probably put something together and self-host it. At the same time providing a bit more control over how the elements of the page were extracted to generate the feed. RSS Please is the result.
RSS Please is an open-source command line application implemented in Rust. It has no runtime dependencies and runs on UNIX-like platforms including FreeBSD, Linux, and macOS. Once I resolve this issue it will run on Windows too. The following sections describe how it’s configured and how I’m running it on my server.
Linux Foundation and Openwashing
-
Google Summer of Code + Zephyr RTOS [Ed: The 'Linux' Foundation is promoting stuff that competes against Linux (yet again) on behalf of Linux-hostile sponsors]
The Google Summer of Code (GSoC) is an international annual program in which Google awards stipends to contributors who successfully complete a free and open source software coding project during the summer. Launched in 2005, GSoC takes place from May to August. Project ideas are submitted by host organizations involved in open source software development, though students can also propose their own project ideas.
-
o You Miss Firefox Send? Internxt Send is Ready as a Replacement [Ed: This seems like sponsored garbage, moreover openwashing, and not for the first time. Notice the dash in "open-source" (the fakes use that).]
-
Meta’s AI Model That Helps Overcome Language Barrier Is Now Open-Source [Ed: It's FOSS is openwashing truly malicious companies. If "It's FOSS" was "It's Green", it would champion and celebrate BP and Exxon for their environmentalism and "commitments".]
Recent comments
2 hours 17 min ago
13 hours 23 min ago
13 hours 34 min ago
14 hours 18 min ago
14 hours 40 min ago
16 hours 17 min ago
1 day 44 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago