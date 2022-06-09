Games: Valve, The Ranchers, and Proton Experimental
Mark your calendars, Steam Next Fest returns in October 2022
Valve has sent word that Steam Next Fest is coming back again and it will be live on October 3rd - 10th.
You should avoid the stock Firefox install on Steam Deck as it's badly outdated (updated)
Update: I spoke with Valve about the issue and they confirmed change is coming — "Yes, we're aware of the issue and will soon be shipping an update to the SteamOS Beta to address it. After the update, Firefox will be installed as a flatpak, making it easier to keep up to date."
JSAUX are filling the Steam Deck accessory gap and have a Docking Station ready
Want some accessories for your Steam Deck? Well JSAUX recently put out their Docking Station, along with some other goodies for you to look into.
Expansive open world country-life sim The Ranchers gets funded in less than a day
The Ranchers from French developer RedPilz Studio is a very promising looking open world country-life sim, which will be coming with Native Linux support and optimized for the Steam Deck. It recently launched on Kickstarter, with it seeing the full funding in less than a day so clearly there's plenty of people out there wanting more farming life sims.
Proton Experimental fixes up Disgaea 5, Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
Valve has released another fresh update to Proton Experimental, the opt-in version of Proton you can try that often pulls in new features and fixes. This new update landed on July 7th.
Programming Leftovers
Banana Pi BPI-Leaf-S3 ESP32-S3 board launched for $7.5
Banana Pi is better known for its Arm Linux boards, but the company’s Banana Pi BPI-Leaf-S3 board features Espressif ESP32-S3 dual-core WiFi & BLE AI processor, with compatibility with ESP32-S3-DevKitC-1 minus a built-in USB to TTL chip, and added support for battery and an I2C connector.
Meet Free Software Foundation Executive Director Zoë Kooyman
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) started promoting the idea of sharing code way back in 1985, and since then it's defended the rights of computer users and developers. The FSF says that the terms "open" and "closed" are not effective words when classifying software, and instead considers programs either freedom-respecting ("free" or "libre") or freedom-trampling ("non-free" or "proprietary"). Whatever terminology you use, the imperative is that computers must belong, part and parcel, to the users, and not to the corporations that owns the software the computers run. This is why the GNU Project, and the Linux kernel, Freedesktop.org, and so many other open source projects are so important. Recently, the FSF has acquired a new executive director, Zoë Kooyman. I met Zoë in 2019 at an All Things Open conference. She wasn't yet the executive director of the FSF at that time, of course, but was managing their growing list of major events, including LibrePlanet. I was captivated by her energy and sincerity as she introduced me to a seemingly nonstop roster of people creating the freedom-respecting software I used on a daily basis. I had stumbled into an FSF meetup and ended up hanging out with the people who were actively defining the way I lived my digital life.
