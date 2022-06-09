Programming Leftovers
Drag soldering through-hole pins
Following on from my video drag soldering a QFP chip, I decided to record a demonstration of drag soldering through-hole pins on a RAMesses Gary board.
3 essentials for a low- and no-code application development strategy
More is being asked of information technology departments than ever before, even as budgets fail to keep up. Adopting no-code and low-code development can be difficult, but the payoff is worth it. It democratizes the ability to build business applications by empowering more employees – not just tech developers – to problem-solve.
The Unlocked Possibilities of the :has() Selector - Jim Nielsen’s Blog
Traditionally, I’ve had to rely on JavaScript to add and remove classes for styling concerns. Something happened in the DOM? Add a class over here and over there so I can style different elements throughout the tree. But with :has() that goes away. No more reliance on JavaScript (or duplicating state in the form of a class, more on that in a moment).
A great illustration of this idea is usage of the :checked pseudo-class. Today, you might style something different in the UI depending on whether a checkbox is checked. To do this with pure CSS, you’re required to structure your markup in such a way that you can target elements with CSS based on that state. For example, leveraging the adjacent sibling selector.
My first dev job, and using double pound
I learned a lot from Peter. He was the one who introduced me to Perl, the programming language that still fits me better than any I’ve learned before or since. His dry sense of humour and wit had a lasting impact on mine. It’s also hard to describe, but he had a specific lateral way of thinking that I’ve rarely encountered in industry since.
[...]
He had a few reasons for doing this. Config files often have their own comments, so prefacing yours with a double pound makes them easier to disambiguate.
A pair programming approach for engaging girls in the Computing classroom: Study results
Today we share the second report in our series of findings from the Gender Balance in Computing research programme, which we’ve been running as part of the National Centre for Computing Education and with various partners. In this £2.4 million research programme, funded by the Department for Education in England, we aim to identify ways to encourage more female learners to engage with Computing and choose to study it further.
Games: Valve, The Ranchers, and Proton Experimental
Banana Pi BPI-Leaf-S3 ESP32-S3 board launched for $7.5
Banana Pi is better known for its Arm Linux boards, but the company’s Banana Pi BPI-Leaf-S3 board features Espressif ESP32-S3 dual-core WiFi & BLE AI processor, with compatibility with ESP32-S3-DevKitC-1 minus a built-in USB to TTL chip, and added support for battery and an I2C connector.
Meet Free Software Foundation Executive Director Zoë Kooyman
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) started promoting the idea of sharing code way back in 1985, and since then it's defended the rights of computer users and developers. The FSF says that the terms "open" and "closed" are not effective words when classifying software, and instead considers programs either freedom-respecting ("free" or "libre") or freedom-trampling ("non-free" or "proprietary"). Whatever terminology you use, the imperative is that computers must belong, part and parcel, to the users, and not to the corporations that owns the software the computers run. This is why the GNU Project, and the Linux kernel, Freedesktop.org, and so many other open source projects are so important. Recently, the FSF has acquired a new executive director, Zoë Kooyman. I met Zoë in 2019 at an All Things Open conference. She wasn't yet the executive director of the FSF at that time, of course, but was managing their growing list of major events, including LibrePlanet. I was captivated by her energy and sincerity as she introduced me to a seemingly nonstop roster of people creating the freedom-respecting software I used on a daily basis. I had stumbled into an FSF meetup and ended up hanging out with the people who were actively defining the way I lived my digital life.
