today's leftovers
diffoscope 218 released
The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 218. This version includes the following changes:
* Improve output of Markdown and reStructuredText to use code blocks with syntax highlighting. (Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#306)
Troy Hunt: Welcoming the Polish Government to Have I Been Pwned
Continuing the rollout of Have I Been Pwned (HIBP) to national governments around the world, today I'm very happy to welcome Poland to the service! The Polish CSIRT GOV is now the 34th onboard the service and has free and open access to APIs allowing them to query their government domains.
Seeing the ongoing uptake of governments using HIBP to do useful things in the wake of data breaches is enormously fulfilling and I look forward to welcoming many more national CSIRTs in the future.
When to use Rope over StringBuilder in Java?
They are mainly used by text editors to store and manipulate large strings. It provides different string operations such as append, insert and delete in a faster and more efficient way. Ropes work more efficiently on large strings. Ropes do not require any extra memory nor any large contiguous memory areas.
A Mostly Fair Deal For All With A Raspberry Pi
To be a professional card dealer takes considerable skill, something that not everybody might even have the dexterity to acquire. Fortunately even for the most ham-fisted of dealers there’s a solution, in the form of the Dave-O-matic, [David Stern]’s automated card dealer using a Raspberry Pi 4 with a camera and pattern recognition.
Mac OS X is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing. Xcode provides developers a unified workflow for user interface design, coding, testing, and debugging. It supports source code for many programming languages including Swift, C, C++, Python, Ruby and more. Xcode is proprietary software that is available for download without charge. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives to Xcode.
