Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 8th of July 2022 10:59:38 AM Filed under
Misc
  • diffoscope 218 released

    The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 218. This version includes the following changes:

    * Improve output of Markdown and reStructuredText to use code blocks with
  syntax highlighting. (Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#306)
  • Troy Hunt: Welcoming the Polish Government to Have I Been Pwned

    Continuing the rollout of Have I Been Pwned (HIBP) to national governments around the world, today I'm very happy to welcome Poland to the service! The Polish CSIRT GOV is now the 34th onboard the service and has free and open access to APIs allowing them to query their government domains.

    Seeing the ongoing uptake of governments using HIBP to do useful things in the wake of data breaches is enormously fulfilling and I look forward to welcoming many more national CSIRTs in the future.

  • When to use Rope over StringBuilder in Java?

    They are mainly used by text editors to store and manipulate large strings. It provides different string operations such as append, insert and delete in a faster and more efficient way. Ropes work more efficiently on large strings. Ropes do not require any extra memory nor any large contiguous memory areas.

  • A Mostly Fair Deal For All With A Raspberry Pi

    To be a professional card dealer takes considerable skill, something that not everybody might even have the dexterity to acquire. Fortunately even for the most ham-fisted of dealers there’s a solution, in the form of the Dave-O-matic, [David Stern]’s automated card dealer using a Raspberry Pi 4 with a camera and pattern recognition.

»

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Xcode

Mac OS X is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing. Xcode provides developers a unified workflow for user interface design, coding, testing, and debugging. It supports source code for many programming languages including Swift, C, C++, Python, Ruby and more. Xcode is proprietary software that is available for download without charge. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives to Xcode. Read more

Programming Leftovers

  • Drag soldering through-hole pins

    Following on from my video drag soldering a QFP chip, I decided to record a demonstration of drag soldering through-hole pins on a RAMesses Gary board.

  • 3 essentials for a low- and no-code application development strategy

    More is being asked of information technology departments than ever before, even as budgets fail to keep up. Adopting no-code and low-code development can be difficult, but the payoff is worth it. It democratizes the ability to build business applications by empowering more employees – not just tech developers – to problem-solve.

  • The Unlocked Possibilities of the :has() Selector - Jim Nielsen’s Blog

    Traditionally, I’ve had to rely on JavaScript to add and remove classes for styling concerns. Something happened in the DOM? Add a class over here and over there so I can style different elements throughout the tree. But with :has() that goes away. No more reliance on JavaScript (or duplicating state in the form of a class, more on that in a moment). A great illustration of this idea is usage of the :checked pseudo-class. Today, you might style something different in the UI depending on whether a checkbox is checked. To do this with pure CSS, you’re required to structure your markup in such a way that you can target elements with CSS based on that state. For example, leveraging the adjacent sibling selector.

  • My first dev job, and using double pound

    I learned a lot from Peter. He was the one who introduced me to Perl, the programming language that still fits me better than any I’ve learned before or since. His dry sense of humour and wit had a lasting impact on mine. It’s also hard to describe, but he had a specific lateral way of thinking that I’ve rarely encountered in industry since. [...] He had a few reasons for doing this. Config files often have their own comments, so prefacing yours with a double pound makes them easier to disambiguate.

  • A pair programming approach for engaging girls in the Computing classroom: Study results

    Today we share the second report in our series of findings from the Gender Balance in Computing research programme, which we’ve been running as part of the National Centre for Computing Education and with various partners. In this £2.4 million research programme, funded by the Department for Education in England, we aim to identify ways to encourage more female learners to engage with Computing and choose to study it further.

Games: Valve, The Ranchers, and Proton Experimental

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6