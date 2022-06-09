Today in Techrights
- The Three Microsoft Stooges
- OSI Blog: Composed by Microsoft, Promoting Microsoft's Proprietary Software Again
- Linux Foundation Spreads Digital Restrictions Management (DRM) Disguised as 'Open Source'
- Links 08/07/2022: End of Borisnaro (Johnson), Shinzo Abe Assassinated
- IRC Proceedings: Thursday, July 07, 2022
- Links 08/07/2022: Elive 3.8.30 Beta, China RISC-V Alliance
- This Month Mozilla Firefox Reached Its Lowest Share (Just 3%), But CEO Baker Made a Fortune (Especially When Mozilla Sank)
- 34,000 Blog Posts
- Making Our Own Lightweight Content Management System
- Links 07/07/2022: wxWidgets 3.2.0 Released and Microsoft is Attacking Free, Libre Software (Pretences Over)
- Alex Oliva on Self-Serving Services
- Links 07/07/2022: Mostly Political Leftovers
- Links 07/07/2022: SparkyLinux 2022.07 and KDE Gear 22.04.3
- Eine Nation, Eine System
- First You Spend a Few Years Pretending to Care About GNU/Linux
- IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, July 06, 2022
- Links 06/07/2022: Release of pgAdmin 4 v6.11 and FSF Spring “Bulletin”
-
Android Leftovers
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Xcode
Mac OS X is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing. Xcode provides developers a unified workflow for user interface design, coding, testing, and debugging. It supports source code for many programming languages including Swift, C, C++, Python, Ruby and more. Xcode is proprietary software that is available for download without charge. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives to Xcode.
Programming Leftovers
Games: Valve, The Ranchers, and Proton Experimental
