Kubuntu upgrade - from 21.10 to 22.04 - Smooth as silk
This is a pretty short article, but then, it's only got positives. My Kubuntu 21.10 upgrade (to 22.04) was the smoothest Linux version bump I've ever done so far. Quite a few of those had gone neatly, but this was the neatest of them all. The process was quick, error-free, all of my programs were correctly carried over and/or reconfigured, including third-party stuff, and there are no side effects whatsoever. The system works phenomenally well (excluding inherent problems in the system's design itself, but that's another story).
I have to say I'm thoroughly pleased, and the last time this happened with Linux was ... quite a while back. If anything, this makes me feel happier and more confident that similar endeavors in the future ought to be equally simple. One can only hope of course, because regressions are never far from Linux everyday affairs. But today, we won, big time. Anyway, let's bring this brief yet sweet report to its end. The upgrade gets a top score. 100%. And we're done.
-
