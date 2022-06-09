Language Selection

Kubuntu upgrade - from 21.10 to 22.04 - Smooth as silk

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 8th of July 2022 01:10:45 PM Filed under
KDE
Ubuntu

This is a pretty short article, but then, it's only got positives. My Kubuntu 21.10 upgrade (to 22.04) was the smoothest Linux version bump I've ever done so far. Quite a few of those had gone neatly, but this was the neatest of them all. The process was quick, error-free, all of my programs were correctly carried over and/or reconfigured, including third-party stuff, and there are no side effects whatsoever. The system works phenomenally well (excluding inherent problems in the system's design itself, but that's another story).

I have to say I'm thoroughly pleased, and the last time this happened with Linux was ... quite a while back. If anything, this makes me feel happier and more confident that similar endeavors in the future ought to be equally simple. One can only hope of course, because regressions are never far from Linux everyday affairs. But today, we won, big time. Anyway, let's bring this brief yet sweet report to its end. The upgrade gets a top score. 100%. And we're done.

More in Tux Machines

Kali Linux in Linode's Cloud

A few months ago, Linode reached out to us asking “What would be needed in order to get Kali added to Linode?”. We explained to them how all the build-scripts that we used to create Kali are public, and what their different options and configurations mean. They went away and came back shortly with an image for us to try out! After a bit of testing, we can now say “Kali is in Linode… (Twice)”! Read more

today's leftovers

  • diffoscope 218 released
    The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 218. This version includes the following changes: 
    * Improve output of Markdown and reStructuredText to use code blocks with
  syntax highlighting. (Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#306)
  • Troy Hunt: Welcoming the Polish Government to Have I Been Pwned

    Continuing the rollout of Have I Been Pwned (HIBP) to national governments around the world, today I'm very happy to welcome Poland to the service! The Polish CSIRT GOV is now the 34th onboard the service and has free and open access to APIs allowing them to query their government domains. Seeing the ongoing uptake of governments using HIBP to do useful things in the wake of data breaches is enormously fulfilling and I look forward to welcoming many more national CSIRTs in the future.

  • When to use Rope over StringBuilder in Java?

    They are mainly used by text editors to store and manipulate large strings. It provides different string operations such as append, insert and delete in a faster and more efficient way. Ropes work more efficiently on large strings. Ropes do not require any extra memory nor any large contiguous memory areas.

  • A Mostly Fair Deal For All With A Raspberry Pi
    To be a professional card dealer takes considerable skill, something that not everybody might even have the dexterity to acquire. Fortunately even for the most ham-fisted of dealers there’s a solution, in the form of the Dave-O-matic, [David Stern]’s automated card dealer using a Raspberry Pi 4 with a camera and pattern recognition.

Android Leftovers

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Xcode

Mac OS X is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing. Xcode provides developers a unified workflow for user interface design, coding, testing, and debugging. It supports source code for many programming languages including Swift, C, C++, Python, Ruby and more. Xcode is proprietary software that is available for download without charge. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives to Xcode. Read more

