Slimbook Executive Linux Ultrabooks Now Ship with 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake CPUs
After launching the KDE Slimbook 4 Linux laptop earlier this month in collaboration with the KDE Project, Slimbook has now renewed the Executive series with the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H “Alder Lake” processor boasting 14 cores and 20 threads, 24MB cache, up to 4,70 GHz clock speeds, and integrated Intel Iris Xe 4K graphics.
Two models are available, a 14-inch model featuring an XWGA 90 Hz LTPS antiglare display with 2880×1800 pixels resolution, and a 16-inch model featuring a 3K 90 Hz LTPS antiglare display with 2560×1600 pixels resolution.
