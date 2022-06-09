Slimbook Executive Linux Ultrabooks Now Ship with 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake CPUs

After launching the KDE Slimbook 4 Linux laptop earlier this month in collaboration with the KDE Project, Slimbook has now renewed the Executive series with the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H “Alder Lake” processor boasting 14 cores and 20 threads, 24MB cache, up to 4,70 GHz clock speeds, and integrated Intel Iris Xe 4K graphics. Two models are available, a 14-inch model featuring an XWGA 90 Hz LTPS antiglare display with 2880×1800 pixels resolution, and a 16-inch model featuring a 3K 90 Hz LTPS antiglare display with 2560×1600 pixels resolution.

Kubuntu upgrade - from 21.10 to 22.04 - Smooth as silk

This is a pretty short article, but then, it's only got positives. My Kubuntu 21.10 upgrade (to 22.04) was the smoothest Linux version bump I've ever done so far. Quite a few of those had gone neatly, but this was the neatest of them all. The process was quick, error-free, all of my programs were correctly carried over and/or reconfigured, including third-party stuff, and there are no side effects whatsoever. The system works phenomenally well (excluding inherent problems in the system's design itself, but that's another story). I have to say I'm thoroughly pleased, and the last time this happened with Linux was ... quite a while back. If anything, this makes me feel happier and more confident that similar endeavors in the future ought to be equally simple. One can only hope of course, because regressions are never far from Linux everyday affairs. But today, we won, big time. Anyway, let's bring this brief yet sweet report to its end. The upgrade gets a top score. 100%. And we're done.