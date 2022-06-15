Games: Steam and Godot Engine
The Deck has received two Steam Deck Client Beta updates in the past week (here and there).
Papers Please, the legendary game from Lucas Pope is now verified for the Steam Deck. And if you like point and click adventure games, Machinarium may be for you, from the creators of the now well known CHUCHEL. There’s a lot more this time around, as Valve has released more than 70 new titles in one go.
The upcoming Godot 3.5 is now considered feature complete, and has received a lot of bugfixes and improvements over the past weeks thanks to all the testers and developers who reported and fixed issues. We are now at the Release Candidate stage, finalizing everything so that we can release 3.5-stable for all users.
Videos: Vivaldi, GNU Programs, and Quick Overview of Linux Lite 6.0
In the Linux Crash Course series, we'll go over one important foundational Linux topic each episode. This series includes tutorials, demonstrations, and more! In this episode, the head and tail commands are both covered. These commands enable you to view the first and last ten lines of a file. But there's also some additional functionality that we'll explore in this video as well.
A Quick overview of Linux Lite 6.0.
today's howtos
Let us say, you are running a task in a remote server via a SSH session from your local system.
When you started the task, you didn't know that the remote job would take long time to complete. You just want to leave the running job on the remote server itself, and close the SSH session without terminating the remote job, and then re-attach it to the SSH session later or at the next day.
Of course, you can start the job in screen or tmux session, and detach from the screen session without exiting the remote job, and exit SSH session.
But if you forgot to start the screen session in the first place, there is no way to reattach to the running process later. Once you closed the SSH session, the running processes will also be closed on the remote system.
So, what would you do in such situation? Worry not! Here is where Reptyr command comes in help.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Flask on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Flask is a Python framework that is used to design and test different web applications based on the Python programming language. If you are a beginner, then Flask is the best platform for you through which you can learn how to maintain and develop different web applications in a scalable, secure way.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Flask framework on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LXDE Desktop on Fedora 36. For those of you who didn’t know, LXDE, or Lightweight X11 Desktop Environment, is a free desktop environment known for being lightweight, fast, and energy-efficient. The LXDE Desktop is designed specifically for use with older hardware and/or mobile devices with lower than average processing power. It is based on the GTK libraries, which power the GNOME Desktop.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the LXDE Desktop Environment on a Fedora 36.
Recently, we announced the beta release of the Gazebo snap to help you install Gazebo for ROS 2. The gazebo snap is easy to install on dozens of Linux distributions and comes bundled with all the dependencies and the ROS 2 integration. It is currently supporting Gazebo Citadel and thus ROS 2 Foxy.
For the sake of clarity, when talking about Gazebo we are referring to the “new” Gazebo (formerly Ignition Gazebo).
Let’s see how to install Gazebo for ROS 2 using the Gazebo snap!
Vim is a widely used terminal editor in the Linux world and like many other Linux applications, it runs on Unix, Windows, and macOS too.
One of the things people love most about Vim is that it is highly customizable and extensible via plugins. Finding the right plugins for your workflow will greatly improve your productivity on Linux.
Here's a selection of the 12 best Vim plugins that will enhance your workflow on Linux.
Jinja2 templates are files that use variables to include static values and dynamic values. One powerful thing about a template is that you can have a basic data file but use variables to generate values dynamically based on the destination host. Ansible processes templates using Jinja2, a templating language for Python.
Django is a free and open-source Python web framework. With Django, you can build dynamic web applications written in Python easier and faster. It offers a wide range of features for creating better Python-based web applications.
It is a popular full-stack framework known for its security, development speed, and scalability. Some popular websites built with Django are YouTube, Instagram, Spotify, DropBox, Pinterest, Mozilla Firefox, BitBucket, etc.
This tutorial will explain how to install the Django web framework on Ubuntu 22.04 system. We will also discuss how you can create and run a simple Django application.
Introducing the r600/NIR back-end
Even though the hardware served by the r600 driver is ageing, it is still in wide use, and high-end cards from that generation will still deliver good performance for mid-range gaming. When the drivers were originally implemented, TGSI was the dominating intermediate representation (IR) used by the shader compilers in Mesa. Several years back, NIR (new intermediate representation) was introduced, which has since been adopted by most drivers in Mesa. Among other things, NIR allows adding hardware specific opcodes that make it easy to transform the shader code to something that can easily be translated into hardware specific assembly. (To learn more about the features of NIR, take a look at Jason Ekstrand's excellent blog post.)
With that in mind, and the general sentiment that I should learn something about NIR, I got the idea to implement a NIR back-end for the r600 hardware while I was at XDC 2018. At that time, the driver created non-optimized assembly from the TGSI, which was then optimized by SB, an optimizer that was added in 2013 to the r600 driver. This optimizer has quite a few quirks; it does not work for compute or tessellation shaders, or shaders that use images or atomic operations. On top of that, it has some bugs that are difficult to fix because the code base is not well documented and difficult to understand.
