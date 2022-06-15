In the Linux Crash Course series, we'll go over one important foundational Linux topic each episode. This series includes tutorials, demonstrations, and more! In this episode, the head and tail commands are both covered. These commands enable you to view the first and last ten lines of a file. But there's also some additional functionality that we'll explore in this video as well.

The upcoming Godot 3.5 is now considered feature complete, and has received a lot of bugfixes and improvements over the past weeks thanks to all the testers and developers who reported and fixed issues. We are now at the Release Candidate stage, finalizing everything so that we can release 3.5-stable for all users.

Papers Please, the legendary game from Lucas Pope is now verified for the Steam Deck. And if you like point and click adventure games, Machinarium may be for you, from the creators of the now well known CHUCHEL. There’s a lot more this time around, as Valve has released more than 70 new titles in one go.

today's howtos Move A Running Process From One Terminal To Another Without Closing It Let us say, you are running a task in a remote server via a SSH session from your local system. When you started the task, you didn't know that the remote job would take long time to complete. You just want to leave the running job on the remote server itself, and close the SSH session without terminating the remote job, and then re-attach it to the SSH session later or at the next day. Of course, you can start the job in screen or tmux session, and detach from the screen session without exiting the remote job, and exit SSH session. But if you forgot to start the screen session in the first place, there is no way to reattach to the running process later. Once you closed the SSH session, the running processes will also be closed on the remote system. So, what would you do in such situation? Worry not! Here is where Reptyr command comes in help.

How To Install Flask on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Flask on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Flask is a Python framework that is used to design and test different web applications based on the Python programming language. If you are a beginner, then Flask is the best platform for you through which you can learn how to maintain and develop different web applications in a scalable, secure way. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Flask framework on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

How To Install LXDE Desktop on Fedora 36 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LXDE Desktop on Fedora 36. For those of you who didn’t know, LXDE, or Lightweight X11 Desktop Environment, is a free desktop environment known for being lightweight, fast, and energy-efficient. The LXDE Desktop is designed specifically for use with older hardware and/or mobile devices with lower than average processing power. It is based on the GTK libraries, which power the GNOME Desktop. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the LXDE Desktop Environment on a Fedora 36.

Install Gazebo for ROS 2 in under a minute | Ubuntu Recently, we announced the beta release of the Gazebo snap to help you install Gazebo for ROS 2. The gazebo snap is easy to install on dozens of Linux distributions and comes bundled with all the dependencies and the ROS 2 integration. It is currently supporting Gazebo Citadel and thus ROS 2 Foxy. For the sake of clarity, when talking about Gazebo we are referring to the “new” Gazebo (formerly Ignition Gazebo). Let’s see how to install Gazebo for ROS 2 using the Gazebo snap!

The 12 Best Vim Plugins to Improve Your Workflow Vim is a widely used terminal editor in the Linux world and like many other Linux applications, it runs on Unix, Windows, and macOS too. One of the things people love most about Vim is that it is highly customizable and extensible via plugins. Finding the right plugins for your workflow will greatly improve your productivity on Linux. Here's a selection of the 12 best Vim plugins that will enhance your workflow on Linux.

How to manage Apache web servers using Jinja2 templates and filters | Enable Sysadmin Jinja2 templates are files that use variables to include static values and dynamic values. One powerful thing about a template is that you can have a basic data file but use variables to generate values dynamically based on the destination host. Ansible processes templates using Jinja2, a templating language for Python.

How to Install and Set up a Django Web Framework on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS – LinuxWizardry Django is a free and open-source Python web framework. With Django, you can build dynamic web applications written in Python easier and faster. It offers a wide range of features for creating better Python-based web applications. It is a popular full-stack framework known for its security, development speed, and scalability. Some popular websites built with Django are YouTube, Instagram, Spotify, DropBox, Pinterest, Mozilla Firefox, BitBucket, etc. This tutorial will explain how to install the Django web framework on Ubuntu 22.04 system. We will also discuss how you can create and run a simple Django application.