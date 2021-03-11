Raspberry Pi and Jetson
Raspberry Pi Arcade Cabinet Shines With Swappable Controllers | Tom's Hardware
Homemade arcade machines are often a compromise, employing a gamepad or a stick-and-buttons arrangement that plays many games, but isn’t ideal for those that require steering wheels or weird trackball arrangements like Missile Command. A Kickstarter campaign (opens in new tab) by California company RetroDimSum (opens in new tab) and brought to our attention by Hackster (opens in new tab), however, aims to change all that, with a Raspberry Pi (opens in new tab)-powered emulation station with swappable controls.
Raspberry Pi Pico Big Orange Button Does Whatever You Want | Tom's Hardware
You know you want to press it. But what does it do? This Raspberry Pi Pico project from Dmytro Panin does whatever you want! It’s a single-key USB keyboard that can be programmed and customized to perform a wide variety of functions. Panin calls it the Big Orange Button or just BOB for short.
Raspberry Pi Ubuntu MATE Updates to 22.04 | Tom's Hardware
Ubuntu MATE, an official derivative of Ubuntu that uses a fork of the Gnome 2 desktop environment instead of Ubuntu’s Gnome 3 graphics extravaganza, has unleashed its latest version (opens in new tab) for Raspberry Pi (opens in new tab) boards, based on this year’s 22.04 LTS (opens in new tab) release of the popular Linux distro.
Best Amazon Prime Day Raspberry Pi Deals 2022
Raspberry Pi Pico Robot Detects Cracks in Railway Tracks | Tom's Hardware
SVSEmbedded’s latest Raspberry Pi project is a shining example of how a little ingenuity can help make the world around us a safer place. Using a Raspberry Pi Pico, they’ve created a custom robot that can ride along railway tracks looking for potential cracks and notifying users of the exact location in need of repairs.
The Pico works as the main driver and is in charge of locomoting the robot, detecting cracks, determining the location information and even notifying the users. We’ve seen similar projects in the past but this is the first time we’ve seen it done with a Pico. Compared to full-sized Pis, this is a lower-cost system that uses less power, making it a more optimal choice. Seeing as the Pico W was just released, we can’t help but appreciate the potential this project has for future developers looking to integrate the new board into their projects.
Raspberry Pi Pico W Web Interface Controls Garage Door | Tom's Hardware
The Raspberry Pi Pico W projects are finally rolling in and this one, created by Core Electronics, adds to the plethora of DIY home automation projects. Using the new Raspberry Pi Pico W microcontroller, the team are able to control a garage door over Wi-Fi with the help of a custom web server running on the Pico W.
The Pico W is wired to the garage door controller via an interface circuit with an N-Channel MOSFET capable of working with the 12V controller. This interface is capable of opening, closing, and stopping the door on command. The Raspberry Pi Pico W is responsible for hosting a web server and a simple web page with three buttons, one to initiate each of these commands. This makes it possible to control the garage door from any device on the network including PCs, tablets and even from a smartphone.
Sony Starvis based 8MP multi-camera solution for Jetson AGX Orin
The e-CAM82_CUOAGX by e-con Systems, is an ultra-low light 8MP camera which implements the Sony IMX485 as image sensor. This device was designed as a multi-camera solution for the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin development kit which is often used for autonomous robots and embedded vision applications.
e-con Systems launched this week the e-CAM82_CUOAGX which integrates the STARVIS IMX485 sensor made by Sony. According to e-con one NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin development kit should be capable of interfacing with up to six e-CAM82_CUOAGX cameras via 4-lane MIPI CSI-2.
wayland-protocols 1.26
wayland-protocols 1.26 is now available. This release introduces the new staging protocol single pixel buffer, which together with the viewporter extension enables clients to easily create arbitrarily sized single color surfaces. Xdg-shell now also supports compositors announcing to surfaces some window management capabilities it supports. The text input protocol saw a clarification to an easily misinterpreted paragraph, which if interpreted in a different way than the new clarification makes clear hindered correct behavior from being implemented. This is also the first release which mandates new protocol extensions to follow RFC 2119 wording. Apart from has so far been mentioned, this release also comes with the usual clarifications, improved annotations, and other minor fixes.
Tumbleweed Gets Vim, Plasma, PipeWire Updates
The most recent snapshot arrive in the last 24 hours was 20220706. The release updated the Linux Kernel to 5.18.9. It had several additions for the Advanced Linux Sound Architecture to include fixing a couple missing beep setups and adding a mute LED quirk for HP Omen laptops. The kernel also enabled configuration for the MLX90614 remote temperature sensor. There were some minor changes in the update of xfce4-settings 4.16.3, which fixed a recursive lock in libX11. Both yast2-network and yast2-schema-default updated to version 4.5.4, which the packages added a missing route element to the networking section. A major version updated package arriving in the 20220705 snapshot was 7zip 22; the new version has switches for Linux TAR archives and can now can store additional file timestamps with high precision at one nanosecond or a billionth of a second. That’s fast. Another major version to land this week was vim. The text editor received its second update this week to version 9.0.0032, which fixed a couple Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures; one of those was a moderate Integer Overflow reflected in CVE-2022-2285. Mesa 22.1.3 had some X11 performance fixes and a lot of Zink driver fixes. GNOME’s personal information manager evolution updated translations and fixed a crash when printing task lists to pdf in version 3.44.3. An update of firewalld 1.2.0 added a secure version of Kubernetes controller-plane components and added distributed web IPFS services. The audio and video package PipeWire updated to 0.3.53 and the ALSA plugin should now be able to deal with unsupported sample rates and fall back to the nearest supported one. The audio-convert plugin was rewritten, which should make it more maintainable. Other packages to update in the snapshot were pango 1.50.8, harfbuzz 4.4.1, kernel-firmware 20220622, sssd 2.7.3 and more.
Security and FUD
Community metrics
Some may know that I’m involved, as part of building an app ecosystem, in figuring out how to measure Free Software communities. We formed a working group within the CHAOSS project. One of the things that we want to do is figure out community metrics for both KDE and GNOME. This post is related to GNOME but should be universally applicable. Going forward, the importance of making decisions through data is going to be more important. We know that we are under-resourced, and we vaguely know where we are under-resourced but we have no data to conclusively show anything about our community. If we have successes, we should be able to demonstrate that. If people want to donate or be part of an advisory board – then they have something to assess. And yes, the data could also prove or disprove aspects of our community if we are honest with ourselves. Metrics should be thoughtful and tell the right and accurate story.
