wayland-protocols 1.26 wayland-protocols 1.26 is now available. This release introduces the new staging protocol single pixel buffer, which together with the viewporter extension enables clients to easily create arbitrarily sized single color surfaces. Xdg-shell now also supports compositors announcing to surfaces some window management capabilities it supports. The text input protocol saw a clarification to an easily misinterpreted paragraph, which if interpreted in a different way than the new clarification makes clear hindered correct behavior from being implemented. This is also the first release which mandates new protocol extensions to follow RFC 2119 wording. Apart from has so far been mentioned, this release also comes with the usual clarifications, improved annotations, and other minor fixes.

Tumbleweed Gets Vim, Plasma, PipeWire Updates The most recent snapshot arrive in the last 24 hours was 20220706. The release updated the Linux Kernel to 5.18.9. It had several additions for the Advanced Linux Sound Architecture to include fixing a couple missing beep setups and adding a mute LED quirk for HP Omen laptops. The kernel also enabled configuration for the MLX90614 remote temperature sensor. There were some minor changes in the update of xfce4-settings 4.16.3, which fixed a recursive lock in libX11. Both yast2-network and yast2-schema-default updated to version 4.5.4, which the packages added a missing route element to the networking section. A major version updated package arriving in the 20220705 snapshot was 7zip 22; the new version has switches for Linux TAR archives and can now can store additional file timestamps with high precision at one nanosecond or a billionth of a second. That’s fast. Another major version to land this week was vim. The text editor received its second update this week to version 9.0.0032, which fixed a couple Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures; one of those was a moderate Integer Overflow reflected in CVE-2022-2285. Mesa 22.1.3 had some X11 performance fixes and a lot of Zink driver fixes. GNOME’s personal information manager evolution updated translations and fixed a crash when printing task lists to pdf in version 3.44.3. An update of firewalld 1.2.0 added a secure version of Kubernetes controller-plane components and added distributed web IPFS services. The audio and video package PipeWire updated to 0.3.53 and the ALSA plugin should now be able to deal with unsupported sample rates and fall back to the nearest supported one. The audio-convert plugin was rewritten, which should make it more maintainable. Other packages to update in the snapshot were pango 1.50.8, harfbuzz 4.4.1, kernel-firmware 20220622, sssd 2.7.3 and more.