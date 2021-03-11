today's howtos
Use MicroK8s with Raspberry Pi in this tutorial
Kubernetes is important to tackle, but its resource requirements can balloon dramatically. MicroK8s lets individuals experiment with the platform -- try it on Raspberry Pi 4.
MicroK8s is Kubernetes' baby brother. It is designed for small-scale Kubernetes experimentation on local VMs or machines with scant resources. Raspberry Pi computers can run MicroK8s with a much smaller memory footprint and constrained resources due to its size.
Both MicroK8s and Raspberry Pi are small options, but together they enable IT ops admins to distribute Kubernetes quickly and stand up VMs.
GNU Linux bash – notebook laptop test battery runtime script
how long (many hours) will this notebook-laptop battery last?
Change Desktop and Login Screen Background on Ubuntu 22.04 - kifarunix.com
In this tutorial, you will learn how to change desktop and login screen background on Ubuntu 22.04. Some of the things that you might to do when customization the feel and look of your Ubuntu desktop system is to change desktop background and or login screen background. This guide will show show easy steps you can take to change your desktop background/wallpaper on Ubuntu 22.04, as well the login screen background on Ubuntu 22.04.
Looking at ACPI PPTT from Userspace | Adam Young's Web Log
The sys file system is used to expose Linux constructs to user space. One place we can see ACPI based information is in /sys/firmware/acpi
FreeAptitude - The media couldn't be loaded error
After an upgrade or an installation from scratch, we might notice a weird behavior while navigating among the streaming websites: some videos play well, others raise an error like...
How to install Bower in Ubuntu 22.04
Hello, friends. In this post, you will learn how to install Bower in Ubuntu 22.04 This special dependency manager for web development is a marvel that many developers use.
How to Install Flask with Nginx and Gunicorn on Ubuntu 22.04
Flask is a microframework written in Python for developing modern web applications and API (Application Programming Interface). In this post, we will show you how to install and configure the Python Flask Web Framework with Gunicorn and Nginx on the Ubuntu 22.04 system.
How to Install Zim Desktop Wiki on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable
Zim is a desktop application that brings the power of a wiki to your desktop. It provides a neat, structured way to take notes and record your thoughts. Each page in Zim is automatically saved as a text file with wiki markup. This includes the ability to link pages and add other files as attachments. Pages in Zim are also displayed in the sidebar in a hierarchical tree-style layout to help organize your notes better.
Overall, Zim has many features that make it an excellent tool for taking notes and managing information. However, one of its best features is its ease of use. Anyone can start using Zim without learning any new concepts or syntax. This makes it an ideal tool for beginners who want to get started with using a wiki.
The following tutorial will teach you how to install Zim Desktop Wiki on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using a PPA that will include both the stable and development branches to select from.
How to Install Wike Wikipedia Reader on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable
Wike is a lightweight and open-source Wikipedia reader app for Linux-based GNOME desktop. It is written and developed in Python by Hugo Olabera. Wike makes use of the MediaWiki API to fetch content from Wikipedia. The app has a minimalist interface, with just a search bar and a sidebar for navigation, and articles are displayed in a simple, easy-to-read format. Wike also supports dark mode, so you can easily read articles at night or in low-light conditions.
One of the best things about Wike is that it is highly customizable. You can change the font size, line height, and margins to suit your reading preferences. You can also choose to display articles in offline mode, so you can access them even when you’re not connected to the internet. Overall, Wike is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a simple and effective way to read Wikipedia articles on their Linux desktop.
The following tutorial will teach you how to install Wike on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using a PPA that will include both the stable and development branches to select from.
How to Install Curtail on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable
Curtail is a free, open-source image compressor that supports multiple file types, including PNG and JPEG. It offers both lossless and lossy compression modes, as well as the option to keep or not keep metadata. Curtail was inspired by Trimage and Image-Optimizer.
The user-friendly tool can be used to compress images for a variety of purposes. Lossless mode is recommended for images that need to retain quality, such as professional photos or images for printing. Lossy mode is best for images that will be displayed on the web or in email attachments, as it significantly reduces file size while still maintaining satisfactory quality. Metadata can be kept or removed depending on user preference; generally, removing metadata will result in smaller file size.
The following tutorial will teach you how to install Curtail on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using a PPA that will include both the stable and development branches to select from.
wayland-protocols 1.26
wayland-protocols 1.26 is now available. This release introduces the new staging protocol single pixel buffer, which together with the viewporter extension enables clients to easily create arbitrarily sized single color surfaces. Xdg-shell now also supports compositors announcing to surfaces some window management capabilities it supports. The text input protocol saw a clarification to an easily misinterpreted paragraph, which if interpreted in a different way than the new clarification makes clear hindered correct behavior from being implemented. This is also the first release which mandates new protocol extensions to follow RFC 2119 wording. Apart from has so far been mentioned, this release also comes with the usual clarifications, improved annotations, and other minor fixes.
Tumbleweed Gets Vim, Plasma, PipeWire Updates
The most recent snapshot arrive in the last 24 hours was 20220706. The release updated the Linux Kernel to 5.18.9. It had several additions for the Advanced Linux Sound Architecture to include fixing a couple missing beep setups and adding a mute LED quirk for HP Omen laptops. The kernel also enabled configuration for the MLX90614 remote temperature sensor. There were some minor changes in the update of xfce4-settings 4.16.3, which fixed a recursive lock in libX11. Both yast2-network and yast2-schema-default updated to version 4.5.4, which the packages added a missing route element to the networking section. A major version updated package arriving in the 20220705 snapshot was 7zip 22; the new version has switches for Linux TAR archives and can now can store additional file timestamps with high precision at one nanosecond or a billionth of a second. That’s fast. Another major version to land this week was vim. The text editor received its second update this week to version 9.0.0032, which fixed a couple Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures; one of those was a moderate Integer Overflow reflected in CVE-2022-2285. Mesa 22.1.3 had some X11 performance fixes and a lot of Zink driver fixes. GNOME’s personal information manager evolution updated translations and fixed a crash when printing task lists to pdf in version 3.44.3. An update of firewalld 1.2.0 added a secure version of Kubernetes controller-plane components and added distributed web IPFS services. The audio and video package PipeWire updated to 0.3.53 and the ALSA plugin should now be able to deal with unsupported sample rates and fall back to the nearest supported one. The audio-convert plugin was rewritten, which should make it more maintainable. Other packages to update in the snapshot were pango 1.50.8, harfbuzz 4.4.1, kernel-firmware 20220622, sssd 2.7.3 and more.
Security and FUD
Community metrics
Some may know that I’m involved, as part of building an app ecosystem, in figuring out how to measure Free Software communities. We formed a working group within the CHAOSS project. One of the things that we want to do is figure out community metrics for both KDE and GNOME. This post is related to GNOME but should be universally applicable. Going forward, the importance of making decisions through data is going to be more important. We know that we are under-resourced, and we vaguely know where we are under-resourced but we have no data to conclusively show anything about our community. If we have successes, we should be able to demonstrate that. If people want to donate or be part of an advisory board – then they have something to assess. And yes, the data could also prove or disprove aspects of our community if we are honest with ourselves. Metrics should be thoughtful and tell the right and accurate story.
