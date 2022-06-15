Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 9th of July 2022 06:06:59 AM Filed under
HowTos
  • Sherlock: Hunts Social Media Profiles on 369 Social Media Networks

    Sherlock, a powerful command line tool provided by Sherlock Project, can be used to find usernames across many social networks.

    Sherlock supports 369 social media network sites.

  • Self-hosting a static site with OpenBSD, httpd, and relayd

    Overall this was a fairly quick and painless migration, and I’m very happy with the outcome. Not only am I now fully in charge of my own site again, it still scores an A+ on SSL Labs, an A on Security Headers, and an A+ on the Mozilla Observatory. It’s also still eligible for HSTS preload and generally scores well on PageSpeed Insights. Not too shabby for a little VM without a CDN. Smile

  • Larger backup systems often operate in multiple stages

    At the small scale, backups are usually straightforward (although not always simple). As you get into larger and more complicated environments, like ours, things can get more tangled. One of the ways that backup systems can do this is that they often operate in stages, or if you prefer phases, where different sorts of things happen in different stages.

  • How to Install LXQt on Fedora 36 Linux - LinuxCapable

    LXQt is a free desktop environment known for being lightweight, fast, and energy-efficient, which can replace the standard default GNOME Desktop on your Fedora system,

How to Find the Total Size of a Directory in Linux

At some point, you will be intrigued to know the total size of a current directory, or of any XYZ directory taking space on your disk, and it will be very crucial when you are running out of space, and want to delete a file that is consuming more space. You may be trying to find the total size of a directory using the ls -shw command, but it won’t work here. So how do I determine the size of a directory in Linux using the command line? Read more

Games: Steam Deck, LEGO, Dicey Dungeons 'Reunion', Void Scrappers, Team Fortress 2

Licensing: Microsoft for GPL Violations, Ban on Free Solftware, Free Software Foundation’s (FSF) Call for Help...

  • FOSS Advocate Group Says Open Source Devs Should 'Give Up' GitHub

    In a blog post , the SFC lists its reasons for making this recommendation, all of which stem from the inherent conflict between open-source and proprietary software. The Microsoft-owned code-hosting and collaboration service has "warped" the open-source Git distributed code management and version control software on which it's based with proprietary features, the SFC says.

  • Microsoft delays controversial ban on paid-for open source, WebKit in app store

    But the revised rules limits what developers can do with open source software. For example, they contain a prohibition on Microsoft Store apps using Apple's WebKit browser engine. In fact, any web browser engine that isn't Chromium, Gecko, or EdgeHTML would be banned, so it's not just WebKit verboten.

  • Support the FSF licensing team in its continued mission to serve and educate

    Searching for and finding a reason to support free software can begin with a simple idea. An idea that you value your privacy. An idea that devices shouldn't be designed with planned obsolescence. An idea that once you buy a computer, it is entirely yours, not something owned or controlled by others. Once someone has a reason to support free software, their next inevitable step is a call to action, and the Free Software Foundation’s (FSF) licensing and compliance team works hard to provide freedom-seekers the support they need to guide themselves to freedom.

  • Right to repair: FTC forces Weber to tell grillmasters it’s OK to use third-party parts

    That’s not cool. In fact, it’s been illegal since 1975 — and soon, Weber won’t be doing it anymore. According to a new settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, Weber Stephen Products will not only have to strike phrases like that from its warranty terms within 90 days, but it’ll have to proactively, clearly, and conspicuously tell customers via mail, email, websites, and apps that the exact opposite is true.

    Seriously, Weber will need to use this exact phrase: “Using third-party parts will not void this warranty.”

  • Louisiana passes Right of Publicity statute, effective Aug. 1, 2022

    Louisiana has passed a Right of Publicity statute providing, among other things, 50 years of postmortem recognition.

Programming Leftovers

  • Scaling Causal's Spreadsheet Engine from Thousands to Billions of Cells: From Maps to Arrays

    In summary: by moving from maps to arrays. That may seem like an awfully pedestrian observation, but it certainly wasn’t obvious to us at the outset that this was the crux of the problem!

    We want to take you along our little journey of what to do once you’ve reached a dead-end with the profiler. Instead, we’ll be approaching the problem from first principles with back-of-the envelope calculations and writing simple programs to get a feel for the performance of various data structures. Causal isn’t quite at billions of cells yet, but we’re rapidly making our way there!

  • Is it time to look past Git?

    I clearly remember the rough days of CVS and how liberating the switch to Subversion felt all those years ago. At the time I was pretty sure that nothing would ever get as good as Subversion. As it turns out, I was wrong, and Git showed it to me! So, having learned distributed version control concepts and embraced Git, I was pretty zealous about my newfound super powers. Again, I felt sure that nothing would ever surpass it. Again, it turned out I was wrong.

    At the time of this writing, Git's been with us for over a decade and a half. During that time the ecosystem has absolutely exploded. From the rise of GitHub and GitLab to the myriad of new subcommands (just look at all this cool stuff), clearly Git has seen widespread adoption and success.

  • Updated Buildroot support for STM32MP1 platforms - Bootlin's blog

    Back in December 2021, we had announced the buildroot-external-st project, which is an extension of the Buildroot build system with ready-to-use configurations for the STMicroelectronics STM32MP1 platforms. More specifically, this project is a BR2_EXTERNAL repository for Buildroot, with a number of defconfigs that allows to quickly build embedded Linux systems for the STM32MP1 Discovery Kit platforms. It’s a great way to get started with Buildroot on those platforms. Today, we are happy to announce an updated version of this project, published under the branch st/2022.02 at https://github.com/bootlin/buildroot-external-st. This new version brings the following changes:

  • Coding vs Programming: An In-depth Comparison

    Coding vs. Programming, the debate regarding the two terms being the same or not, has been going on for decades. It is a question that every tech beginner always considers and confuses. Sometimes, even the experts use the terms interchangeably because they do not believe that the differences matter much. But in reality, coding and programming are different. There are many factors where they differ, and it takes people years of experience to truly understand them. However, the IT industry uses both these fields to develop softwares that impact our daily lives – so they’re equally important.

  • An Introduction to Go Scheduler | Developer.com

    In Go and Golang programming, a scheduler is responsible for distributing jobs in a multiprocessing environment. When the available resources are limited, it is the task of the scheduler to manage the work that needs to be done in the most efficient way. In Go, the scheduler is responsible for scheduling goroutines, which is particularly useful in concurrency. Goroutines are like OS threads, but they are much lighter weight. However, goroutines always take the help of the underlying OS thread model and the scheduler it works on is at a much higher level than the OS scheduler. This Go programming tutorial provides a quick look at the concepts behind the Go scheduler.

  • Mapping Event Codes to Keys in Python | Developer.com

    Welcome back to the third and final part in our series showing developers how to work with non-blocking input in Python. In the first part of this series we learned how to collect input and event data with C/C++ and where the necessary files were located in Linux. In the second part of our tutorial series, we used Python to read keyboard events. In this final part, we will finally map event codes to keys and complete our example Python program.

