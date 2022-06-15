Looks like Valve are really back in action on updating Team Fortress 2, with a fresh update out now and it's quite big compared to previous patches.

Dicey Dungeons Reunion is a big free update for the brilliant dice-rolling dungeon crawler and it's out now. With lots of new content, it's going to suck you right back in to get rolling. A deck-builder that's like no other, Dicey Dungeons has you build up your abilities through the card system and then you roll the dice during battles to activate them. It's pretty darn clever and easily one of my favourites.

Love your LEGO games? There's plenty of them available in the LEGO: At the Movies Bundle from Humble Bundle and plenty will work fine on Linux desktop and Steam Deck. I'll go over what you can expect from each on Linux and Steam Deck using both Deck Verified and ProtonDB reports.

At some point, you will be intrigued to know the total size of a current directory, or of any XYZ directory taking space on your disk, and it will be very crucial when you are running out of space, and want to delete a file that is consuming more space. You may be trying to find the total size of a directory using the ls -shw command, but it won’t work here. So how do I determine the size of a directory in Linux using the command line?

Licensing: Microsoft for GPL Violations, Ban on Free Solftware, Free Software Foundation’s (FSF) Call for Help... FOSS Advocate Group Says Open Source Devs Should 'Give Up' GitHub In a blog post , the SFC lists its reasons for making this recommendation, all of which stem from the inherent conflict between open-source and proprietary software. The Microsoft-owned code-hosting and collaboration service has "warped" the open-source Git distributed code management and version control software on which it's based with proprietary features, the SFC says.

Microsoft delays controversial ban on paid-for open source, WebKit in app store But the revised rules limits what developers can do with open source software. For example, they contain a prohibition on Microsoft Store apps using Apple's WebKit browser engine. In fact, any web browser engine that isn't Chromium, Gecko, or EdgeHTML would be banned, so it's not just WebKit verboten.

Support the FSF licensing team in its continued mission to serve and educate Searching for and finding a reason to support free software can begin with a simple idea. An idea that you value your privacy. An idea that devices shouldn't be designed with planned obsolescence. An idea that once you buy a computer, it is entirely yours, not something owned or controlled by others. Once someone has a reason to support free software, their next inevitable step is a call to action, and the Free Software Foundation’s (FSF) licensing and compliance team works hard to provide freedom-seekers the support they need to guide themselves to freedom.

Right to repair: FTC forces Weber to tell grillmasters it’s OK to use third-party parts That’s not cool. In fact, it’s been illegal since 1975 — and soon, Weber won’t be doing it anymore. According to a new settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, Weber Stephen Products will not only have to strike phrases like that from its warranty terms within 90 days, but it’ll have to proactively, clearly, and conspicuously tell customers via mail, email, websites, and apps that the exact opposite is true. Seriously, Weber will need to use this exact phrase: “Using third-party parts will not void this warranty.”

Louisiana passes Right of Publicity statute, effective Aug. 1, 2022 Louisiana has passed a Right of Publicity statute providing, among other things, 50 years of postmortem recognition.