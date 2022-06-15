today's leftovers
-
The Mozilla Blog: The journey to Roe and after – a Pocket Collection unveils the stories behind Slate’s 7th season of Slow Burn
With the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade, many of us can’t help but wonder: How did we get here? It didn’t happen overnight — no, it was more of a slow burn.
Just in time for the seventh season of Slate’s Slow Burn, host and executive editor Susan Matthews explores the path to Roe — a time when more Republicans than Democrats supported abortion rights. Her exploration leads her to the forgotten story of the first woman to be convicted of manslaughter for having an abortion, the stories of the unlikely Catholic power couple who helped ignite the pro-life movement and a rookie Supreme Court justice who got assigned the opinion of a lifetime
-
NVIDIA Accelerates DPU Adoption via Linux Foundation Project
The DPU allows accelerators to receive immediate access to the network without going through the standard x86 architecture. Since processors are more adequate for use with application management than PCIe traffic lane management, BlueField would make the process more sensible and take the pressure off other PC components. Currently, a small handful of companies are utilizing DPUs in today's workplace. NVIDIA plans to change this by adopting DPU support through the Linux Foundation Project.
-
Firefox snap performance Part 3: significant startup improvements | Ubuntu
Welcome to the latest update in our Firefox snap performance series. This week, we cover two significant performance improvements that have just landed for all users.
First, let’s recap our mission:
The Firefox snap offers a number of benefits to daily users of Ubuntu, as well as a range of other Linux distributions. It improves security, delivers cross-release compatibility and shortens the time for improvements from Mozilla to get into the hands of end-users.
Currently, this approach has trade-offs when it comes to performance, most notably in Firefox’s first launch after a system reboot. This series tracks our progress in improving startup times to ensure we are delivering the best user experience possible.
-
Friday's Fedora Facts: 2022-27 – Fedora Community Blog
Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!
I have weekly office hours on Wednesdays in the morning and afternoon (US/Eastern time) in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else. See the upcoming meetings for more information.
-
Most Reliable Hosting Company Sites in June 2022
In June 2022, the most reliable hosting company site was that of Aruba, who jumped up the leaderboard by nine places compared to last month. Aruba provides a range of services including hosting and domains, cloud computing, and dedicated servers, with data centres in Italy and the Czech Republic.
Coming in second was Rackspace, who provide security, cloud, and data services. Third place was occupied by New York Internet(NYI), who offer hybrid IT solutions, for the second month running.
In June, the top five companies, which included Bigstep and Pair Networks, responded to all of Netcraft’s requests. In addition, Linux proved to be the most popular operating system, being used by seven out of the top ten hosting companies, whilst Aruba and Swishmail used an unidentified OS. NYI was the only company in the top ten using FreeBSD.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 293 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
How to Find the Total Size of a Directory in Linux
At some point, you will be intrigued to know the total size of a current directory, or of any XYZ directory taking space on your disk, and it will be very crucial when you are running out of space, and want to delete a file that is consuming more space. You may be trying to find the total size of a directory using the ls -shw command, but it won’t work here. So how do I determine the size of a directory in Linux using the command line?
Games: Steam Deck, LEGO, Dicey Dungeons 'Reunion', Void Scrappers, Team Fortress 2
Licensing: Microsoft for GPL Violations, Ban on Free Solftware, Free Software Foundation’s (FSF) Call for Help...
Programming Leftovers
Recent comments
3 hours 25 min ago
4 hours 36 min ago
4 hours 42 min ago
5 hours 16 min ago
5 hours 37 min ago
11 hours 58 min ago
17 hours 53 min ago
19 hours 13 min ago
21 hours 2 min ago
1 day 34 min ago