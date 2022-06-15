Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 9th of July 2022 06:34:01 AM
Misc

  • The Mozilla Blog: The journey to Roe and after – a Pocket Collection unveils the stories behind Slate’s 7th season of Slow Burn

    With the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade, many of us can’t help but wonder: How did we get here? It didn’t happen overnight — no, it was more of a slow burn.

    Just in time for the seventh season of Slate’s Slow Burn, host and executive editor Susan Matthews explores the path to Roe — a time when more Republicans than Democrats supported abortion rights. Her exploration leads her to the forgotten story of the first woman to be convicted of manslaughter for having an abortion, the stories of the unlikely Catholic power couple who helped ignite the pro-life movement and a rookie Supreme Court justice who got assigned the opinion of a lifetime

  • NVIDIA Accelerates DPU Adoption via Linux Foundation Project

    The DPU allows accelerators to receive immediate access to the network without going through the standard x86 architecture. Since processors are more adequate for use with application management than PCIe traffic lane management, BlueField would make the process more sensible and take the pressure off other PC components. Currently, a small handful of companies are utilizing DPUs in today's workplace. NVIDIA plans to change this by adopting DPU support through the Linux Foundation Project.

  • Firefox snap performance Part 3: significant startup improvements | Ubuntu

    Welcome to the latest update in our Firefox snap performance series. This week, we cover two significant performance improvements that have just landed for all users.

    First, let’s recap our mission:

    The Firefox snap offers a number of benefits to daily users of Ubuntu, as well as a range of other Linux distributions. It improves security, delivers cross-release compatibility and shortens the time for improvements from Mozilla to get into the hands of end-users.

    Currently, this approach has trade-offs when it comes to performance, most notably in Firefox’s first launch after a system reboot. This series tracks our progress in improving startup times to ensure we are delivering the best user experience possible.

  • Friday's Fedora Facts: 2022-27 – Fedora Community Blog

    Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!

    I have weekly office hours on Wednesdays in the morning and afternoon (US/Eastern time) in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else. See the upcoming meetings for more information.

  • Most Reliable Hosting Company Sites in June 2022

    In June 2022, the most reliable hosting company site was that of Aruba, who jumped up the leaderboard by nine places compared to last month. Aruba provides a range of services including hosting and domains, cloud computing, and dedicated servers, with data centres in Italy and the Czech Republic.

    Coming in second was Rackspace, who provide security, cloud, and data services. Third place was occupied by New York Internet(NYI), who offer hybrid IT solutions, for the second month running.

    In June, the top five companies, which included Bigstep and Pair Networks, responded to all of Netcraft’s requests. In addition, Linux proved to be the most popular operating system, being used by seven out of the top ten hosting companies, whilst Aruba and Swishmail used an unidentified OS. NYI was the only company in the top ten using FreeBSD.

How to Find the Total Size of a Directory in Linux

At some point, you will be intrigued to know the total size of a current directory, or of any XYZ directory taking space on your disk, and it will be very crucial when you are running out of space, and want to delete a file that is consuming more space. You may be trying to find the total size of a directory using the ls -shw command, but it won’t work here. So how do I determine the size of a directory in Linux using the command line? Read more

Games: Steam Deck, LEGO, Dicey Dungeons 'Reunion', Void Scrappers, Team Fortress 2

Licensing: Microsoft for GPL Violations, Ban on Free Solftware, Free Software Foundation’s (FSF) Call for Help...

  • FOSS Advocate Group Says Open Source Devs Should 'Give Up' GitHub

    In a blog post , the SFC lists its reasons for making this recommendation, all of which stem from the inherent conflict between open-source and proprietary software. The Microsoft-owned code-hosting and collaboration service has "warped" the open-source Git distributed code management and version control software on which it's based with proprietary features, the SFC says.

  • Microsoft delays controversial ban on paid-for open source, WebKit in app store

    But the revised rules limits what developers can do with open source software. For example, they contain a prohibition on Microsoft Store apps using Apple's WebKit browser engine. In fact, any web browser engine that isn't Chromium, Gecko, or EdgeHTML would be banned, so it's not just WebKit verboten.

  • Support the FSF licensing team in its continued mission to serve and educate

    Searching for and finding a reason to support free software can begin with a simple idea. An idea that you value your privacy. An idea that devices shouldn't be designed with planned obsolescence. An idea that once you buy a computer, it is entirely yours, not something owned or controlled by others. Once someone has a reason to support free software, their next inevitable step is a call to action, and the Free Software Foundation’s (FSF) licensing and compliance team works hard to provide freedom-seekers the support they need to guide themselves to freedom.

  • Right to repair: FTC forces Weber to tell grillmasters it’s OK to use third-party parts

    That’s not cool. In fact, it’s been illegal since 1975 — and soon, Weber won’t be doing it anymore. According to a new settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, Weber Stephen Products will not only have to strike phrases like that from its warranty terms within 90 days, but it’ll have to proactively, clearly, and conspicuously tell customers via mail, email, websites, and apps that the exact opposite is true.

    Seriously, Weber will need to use this exact phrase: “Using third-party parts will not void this warranty.”

  • Louisiana passes Right of Publicity statute, effective Aug. 1, 2022

    Louisiana has passed a Right of Publicity statute providing, among other things, 50 years of postmortem recognition.

Programming Leftovers

  • Scaling Causal's Spreadsheet Engine from Thousands to Billions of Cells: From Maps to Arrays

    In summary: by moving from maps to arrays. That may seem like an awfully pedestrian observation, but it certainly wasn’t obvious to us at the outset that this was the crux of the problem!

    We want to take you along our little journey of what to do once you’ve reached a dead-end with the profiler. Instead, we’ll be approaching the problem from first principles with back-of-the envelope calculations and writing simple programs to get a feel for the performance of various data structures. Causal isn’t quite at billions of cells yet, but we’re rapidly making our way there!

  • Is it time to look past Git?

    I clearly remember the rough days of CVS and how liberating the switch to Subversion felt all those years ago. At the time I was pretty sure that nothing would ever get as good as Subversion. As it turns out, I was wrong, and Git showed it to me! So, having learned distributed version control concepts and embraced Git, I was pretty zealous about my newfound super powers. Again, I felt sure that nothing would ever surpass it. Again, it turned out I was wrong.

    At the time of this writing, Git's been with us for over a decade and a half. During that time the ecosystem has absolutely exploded. From the rise of GitHub and GitLab to the myriad of new subcommands (just look at all this cool stuff), clearly Git has seen widespread adoption and success.

  • Updated Buildroot support for STM32MP1 platforms - Bootlin's blog

    Back in December 2021, we had announced the buildroot-external-st project, which is an extension of the Buildroot build system with ready-to-use configurations for the STMicroelectronics STM32MP1 platforms. More specifically, this project is a BR2_EXTERNAL repository for Buildroot, with a number of defconfigs that allows to quickly build embedded Linux systems for the STM32MP1 Discovery Kit platforms. It’s a great way to get started with Buildroot on those platforms. Today, we are happy to announce an updated version of this project, published under the branch st/2022.02 at https://github.com/bootlin/buildroot-external-st. This new version brings the following changes:

  • Coding vs Programming: An In-depth Comparison

    Coding vs. Programming, the debate regarding the two terms being the same or not, has been going on for decades. It is a question that every tech beginner always considers and confuses. Sometimes, even the experts use the terms interchangeably because they do not believe that the differences matter much. But in reality, coding and programming are different. There are many factors where they differ, and it takes people years of experience to truly understand them. However, the IT industry uses both these fields to develop softwares that impact our daily lives – so they’re equally important.

  • An Introduction to Go Scheduler | Developer.com

    In Go and Golang programming, a scheduler is responsible for distributing jobs in a multiprocessing environment. When the available resources are limited, it is the task of the scheduler to manage the work that needs to be done in the most efficient way. In Go, the scheduler is responsible for scheduling goroutines, which is particularly useful in concurrency. Goroutines are like OS threads, but they are much lighter weight. However, goroutines always take the help of the underlying OS thread model and the scheduler it works on is at a much higher level than the OS scheduler. This Go programming tutorial provides a quick look at the concepts behind the Go scheduler.

  • Mapping Event Codes to Keys in Python | Developer.com

    Welcome back to the third and final part in our series showing developers how to work with non-blocking input in Python. In the first part of this series we learned how to collect input and event data with C/C++ and where the necessary files were located in Linux. In the second part of our tutorial series, we used Python to read keyboard events. In this final part, we will finally map event codes to keys and complete our example Python program.

