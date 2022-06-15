Russian Debian-derivative Linux vendor plans IPO
Russian Linux distributor НПО РусБИТех – aka RPA RusBITech – is thriving and plans to IPO.
A few months ago, The Reg FOSS desk took a quick look at Russian distro ROSA Linux, which is derived from Mandriva. It's not the only distribution from the land of Putin. Another, Astra Linux, is one of Debian's recognized derivatives.
Astra Linux isn't new: it's been around for some years. As well as x86, Arm another CPU architectures, it supports MIPS, presumably for Russian Baikal CPUs and the rarely-seen Russian-designed-and-made Elbrus machines – that's the e2k, or Эльбрус 2000, in the list of architectures.
Astra Linux is produced by "research production association" RusBITech, and the distro was specially designed for use in the Russian military. As we mentioned when reporting on the government of India seeking to reduce its dependence on Western tech, Russia has been actively been doing it, since at least 2018.
