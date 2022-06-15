Language Selection

Russian Debian-derivative Linux vendor plans IPO

MDV
Debian

Russian Linux distributor НПО РусБИТех – aka RPA RusBITech – is thriving and plans to IPO.

A few months ago, The Reg FOSS desk took a quick look at Russian distro ROSA Linux, which is derived from Mandriva. It's not the only distribution from the land of Putin. Another, Astra Linux, is one of Debian's recognized derivatives.

Astra Linux isn't new: it's been around for some years. As well as x86, Arm another CPU architectures, it supports MIPS, presumably for Russian Baikal CPUs and the rarely-seen Russian-designed-and-made Elbrus machines – that's the e2k, or Эльбрус 2000, in the list of architectures.

Astra Linux is produced by "research production association" RusBITech, and the distro was specially designed for use in the Russian military. As we mentioned when reporting on the government of India seeking to reduce its dependence on Western tech, Russia has been actively been doing it, since at least 2018.

Open Hardware: Radio, Compute Module 4, and More

  • Reverse-engineering the Apollo spacecraft's FM radio

    Many systems worked together for communication, but I'm focusing on a single module: the voice detector inside the premodulation processor that performed the FM demodulation. The block diagram below shows the operation of the voice detector; I've grayed out the data detector.6 The input contains the voice signal and the data signal at different frequencies; a band-pass filter (green) separates out the voice signal at 30 kilohertz. Next, the blue triangle7 demodulates the FM signal using a "clipper discriminator" circuit. The cyan triangle is an amplifier, producing the "up voice" output signal (red), so-called because it had been transmitted "up" from a ground station. I'll explain this circuitry in detail below.

  • PTP and IEEE-1588 hardware timestamping on the Raspberry Pi CM4

    PTP is more prevalent in HFT (High Frequency Trading) in finance, scientific research, and distributed databases that need highly accurate timings.

    But with a tiny Compute Module 4 able to control hardware timestamps—plus the plethora of available high-quality GPS HATs for the Pi—maybe highly-accurate time could be more democratized!

  • Hackaday Podcast 176: Freezing Warm Water, Hacking Lenses, Hearing Data, And Watching YouTube On A PET

    It’s podcast time again, and this week Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams sat down with Staff Writer Dan Maloney to review the best hacks on the planet, and a few from off. We’ll find out how best to capture lightning, debate the merits of freezing water — or ice cream — when it’s warm, and see if we can find out what R2D2 was really talking about with all those bleeps and bloops. Once we decode that, it’ll be time to find out what Tom Nardi was up to while the boss was away with his hidden message in episode 174, and how analog-encoded digital data survives the podcast production and publication chain. But surely you can’t watch a YouTube video on a Commodore PET, can you? As it turns out, that’s not a problem, and neither apparently is 3D printing a new ear.

today's howtos

  • Sherlock: Hunts Social Media Profiles on 369 Social Media Networks

    Sherlock, a powerful command line tool provided by Sherlock Project, can be used to find usernames across many social networks. Sherlock supports 369 social media network sites.

  • Self-hosting a static site with OpenBSD, httpd, and relayd

    Overall this was a fairly quick and painless migration, and I’m very happy with the outcome. Not only am I now fully in charge of my own site again, it still scores an A+ on SSL Labs, an A on Security Headers, and an A+ on the Mozilla Observatory. It’s also still eligible for HSTS preload and generally scores well on PageSpeed Insights. Not too shabby for a little VM without a CDN. :-)

  • Larger backup systems often operate in multiple stages

    At the small scale, backups are usually straightforward (although not always simple). As you get into larger and more complicated environments, like ours, things can get more tangled. One of the ways that backup systems can do this is that they often operate in stages, or if you prefer phases, where different sorts of things happen in different stages.

  • How to Install LXQt on Fedora 36 Linux - LinuxCapable

    LXQt is a free desktop environment known for being lightweight, fast, and energy-efficient, which can replace the standard default GNOME Desktop on your Fedora system,

How to Find the Total Size of a Directory in Linux

At some point, you will be intrigued to know the total size of a current directory, or of any XYZ directory taking space on your disk, and it will be very crucial when you are running out of space, and want to delete a file that is consuming more space. You may be trying to find the total size of a directory using the ls -shw command, but it won’t work here. So how do I determine the size of a directory in Linux using the command line? Read more

Games: Steam Deck, LEGO, Dicey Dungeons 'Reunion', Void Scrappers, Team Fortress 2

