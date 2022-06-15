Open Hardware: Radio, Compute Module 4, and More
-
Many systems worked together for communication, but I'm focusing on a single module: the voice detector inside the premodulation processor that performed the FM demodulation. The block diagram below shows the operation of the voice detector; I've grayed out the data detector.6 The input contains the voice signal and the data signal at different frequencies; a band-pass filter (green) separates out the voice signal at 30 kilohertz. Next, the blue triangle7 demodulates the FM signal using a "clipper discriminator" circuit. The cyan triangle is an amplifier, producing the "up voice" output signal (red), so-called because it had been transmitted "up" from a ground station. I'll explain this circuitry in detail below.
-
PTP is more prevalent in HFT (High Frequency Trading) in finance, scientific research, and distributed databases that need highly accurate timings.
But with a tiny Compute Module 4 able to control hardware timestamps—plus the plethora of available high-quality GPS HATs for the Pi—maybe highly-accurate time could be more democratized!
-
It’s podcast time again, and this week Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams sat down with Staff Writer Dan Maloney to review the best hacks on the planet, and a few from off. We’ll find out how best to capture lightning, debate the merits of freezing water — or ice cream — when it’s warm, and see if we can find out what R2D2 was really talking about with all those bleeps and bloops. Once we decode that, it’ll be time to find out what Tom Nardi was up to while the boss was away with his hidden message in episode 174, and how analog-encoded digital data survives the podcast production and publication chain. But surely you can’t watch a YouTube video on a Commodore PET, can you? As it turns out, that’s not a problem, and neither apparently is 3D printing a new ear.
today's howtos
-
Sherlock, a powerful command line tool provided by Sherlock Project, can be used to find usernames across many social networks.
Sherlock supports 369 social media network sites.
-
Overall this was a fairly quick and painless migration, and I’m very happy with the outcome. Not only am I now fully in charge of my own site again, it still scores an A+ on SSL Labs, an A on Security Headers, and an A+ on the Mozilla Observatory. It’s also still eligible for HSTS preload and generally scores well on PageSpeed Insights. Not too shabby for a little VM without a CDN. :-)
-
At the small scale, backups are usually straightforward (although not always simple). As you get into larger and more complicated environments, like ours, things can get more tangled. One of the ways that backup systems can do this is that they often operate in stages, or if you prefer phases, where different sorts of things happen in different stages.
-
LXQt is a free desktop environment known for being lightweight, fast, and energy-efficient, which can replace the standard default GNOME Desktop on your Fedora system,
How to Find the Total Size of a Directory in Linux
At some point, you will be intrigued to know the total size of a current directory, or of any XYZ directory taking space on your disk, and it will be very crucial when you are running out of space, and want to delete a file that is consuming more space.
You may be trying to find the total size of a directory using the ls -shw command, but it won’t work here. So how do I determine the size of a directory in Linux using the command line?
Games: Steam Deck, LEGO, Dicey Dungeons 'Reunion', Void Scrappers, Team Fortress 2
-
Lots of goodies have arrived in a fresh Steam Deck Client Beta, along with a small update to SteamOS 3.3 Beta too.
-
Love your LEGO games? There's plenty of them available in the LEGO: At the Movies Bundle from Humble Bundle and plenty will work fine on Linux desktop and Steam Deck. I'll go over what you can expect from each on Linux and Steam Deck using both Deck Verified and ProtonDB reports.
-
Dicey Dungeons Reunion is a big free update for the brilliant dice-rolling dungeon crawler and it's out now. With lots of new content, it's going to suck you right back in to get rolling. A deck-builder that's like no other, Dicey Dungeons has you build up your abilities through the card system and then you roll the dice during battles to activate them. It's pretty darn clever and easily one of my favourites.
-
Vampire Survivors has basically reignited the horde shooter genre now right? Developer 8BitSkull (Fates of Ort) has announced their next game with Void Scrappers.
-
Looks like Valve are really back in action on updating Team Fortress 2, with a fresh update out now and it's quite big compared to previous patches.
Recent comments
5 hours 51 min ago
7 hours 3 min ago
7 hours 9 min ago
7 hours 42 min ago
8 hours 4 min ago
14 hours 25 min ago
20 hours 20 min ago
21 hours 40 min ago
23 hours 29 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago