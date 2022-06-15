Programming Leftovers
-
C++/library requirements for Plasma 5.26
Hi, for Plasma 5.26 I would like to make use of some C++20 features, in particular coroutines. In terms of compiler requirements this should translate to requiring GCC 10 or Clang 11. In addition we would like to require the qcoro library (https://github.com/danvratil/qcoro). As per https://github.com/danvratil/qcoro/issues/85 the library can be considered stable and is regularly released. Is there any distribution that plans to ship Plasma 5.26 that cannot fulfill these requirements? To test whether your system provides the necessary bits you can try building https://invent.kde.org/plasma/plasma-desktop/-/merge_requests/1023 or https://invent.kde.org/plasma/plasma-nm/-/merge_requests/124 Let me know of there are any problems with this plan. Cheers Nico
-
3 Best Free and Open Source TypeScript Object-Relational Mapping Software [Ed: But Microsoft controls TypeScript, so it's better off avoided]
Object–relational mapping (ORM) is a programming technique for converting data between incompatible type systems using object-oriented programming languages. This creates, in effect, a “virtual object database” that can be used from within the programming language.
-
Automatically querying CI state
The introduction of pre-integration checks which we got from the migration to Gitlab was a big step forward for our CI infrastructure. There’s still a weak spot though, monitoring the state of a large set of repositories. Here’s a possible way around that.
-
A New Javascript Runtime Fresh Out Of The Oven
A sizable portion of the Hackaday audience groans and runs their eyes when some new-fangled Javascript thing comes out. So what makes Bun different? Bun is a runtime (like Node or Deno)t that offers a performant all-in-one approach. Much to the Spice Girl’s delight, it is written in Zig. It offers bundling, transpiling, module resolution, and a fantastic foreign-function interface.
-
Lift The Veil On RSA With This RSA Calculator
Encryption algorithms can be intimidating to approach, what’s with all the math involved. However, once you start digging into them, you can break the math apart into smaller steps, and get a feel of what goes into encryption being the modern-day magic we take for granted. Today, [Henry Schmale] writes to us about his small contribution to making cryptography easier to understand – lifting the veil on the RSA asymmetric encryption technique through an RSA calculator.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 398 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
today's howtos
10 Tools to Generate and Have Fun With ASCII Art in Linux
Of course, it could be intimidating in the beginning but once you know the terminal better, you start loving it. You are likely to use the terminal for serious work. But there are many fun stuff you can do in the terminal as well. One of them is experimenting with ASCII art. You can display predefined or random messages, play games, or run some animation in ASCII format in the Linux terminal using various command line tools. My teammate Sreenath likes to explore such unusual CLI tools and share his findings with me. I am sharing those findings with you.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
8 hours 49 min ago
10 hours 1 min ago
10 hours 7 min ago
10 hours 40 min ago
11 hours 2 min ago
17 hours 23 min ago
23 hours 18 min ago
1 day 38 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago