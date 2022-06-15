Programming Leftovers C++/library requirements for Plasma 5.26 Hi, for Plasma 5.26 I would like to make use of some C++20 features, in particular coroutines. In terms of compiler requirements this should translate to requiring GCC 10 or Clang 11. In addition we would like to require the qcoro library (https://github.com/danvratil/qcoro). As per https://github.com/danvratil/qcoro/issues/85 the library can be considered stable and is regularly released. Is there any distribution that plans to ship Plasma 5.26 that cannot fulfill these requirements? To test whether your system provides the necessary bits you can try building https://invent.kde.org/plasma/plasma-desktop/-/merge_requests/1023 or https://invent.kde.org/plasma/plasma-nm/-/merge_requests/124 Let me know of there are any problems with this plan. Cheers Nico

3 Best Free and Open Source TypeScript Object-Relational Mapping Software [Ed: But Microsoft controls TypeScript, so it's better off avoided] Object–relational mapping (ORM) is a programming technique for converting data between incompatible type systems using object-oriented programming languages. This creates, in effect, a “virtual object database” that can be used from within the programming language.

Automatically querying CI state The introduction of pre-integration checks which we got from the migration to Gitlab was a big step forward for our CI infrastructure. There’s still a weak spot though, monitoring the state of a large set of repositories. Here’s a possible way around that.

A New Javascript Runtime Fresh Out Of The Oven A sizable portion of the Hackaday audience groans and runs their eyes when some new-fangled Javascript thing comes out. So what makes Bun different? Bun is a runtime (like Node or Deno)t that offers a performant all-in-one approach. Much to the Spice Girl’s delight, it is written in Zig. It offers bundling, transpiling, module resolution, and a fantastic foreign-function interface.

Lift The Veil On RSA With This RSA Calculator Encryption algorithms can be intimidating to approach, what’s with all the math involved. However, once you start digging into them, you can break the math apart into smaller steps, and get a feel of what goes into encryption being the modern-day magic we take for granted. Today, [Henry Schmale] writes to us about his small contribution to making cryptography easier to understand – lifting the veil on the RSA asymmetric encryption technique through an RSA calculator.

today's howtos How To Install Zabbix on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Zabbix on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Zabbix is a free, open-source, and powerful, high-performance monitoring tool for servers. It is designed to track and monitor the status of your system and servers. Zabbix provides support for many database systems including MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQLite for storing data. Zabbix offers excellent data visualization and reporting using stored data. Zabbix reports and configurations are accessed via a web-based frontend. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Zabbix monitoring on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

How to Use Microsoft Office on Linux For many users, not having native support for Microsoft Office is the only reason why they do not switch to Linux. Yes, Microsoft Office is not available to install on Linux. For some existing users, not having Microsoft Office on Linux creates additional pain.

Install Metasploit Framework on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy - Linux Shout Learn the steps to install Metasploit Framework on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux using the command terminal. What is Metasploit? Metasploit is an open-source project that provides, among other things, the Metasploit framework. It includes a collection of exploits that can be used to test the security of computer systems. Many times apart from the developers or testers it also is used by hackers. If we talk through the lawful angle, the framework provided by the Metasploit Open Source project is mainly used to test computer systems for security gaps. It offers a bundle of exploit tools to carry out a wide variety of security and penetration tests that can be carried out on distributed target systems. Even software developers can use it to test their software to find out potential loopholes.

How to Allow/Restrict Access by IP Address in NGINX - TREND OCEANS The NGINX web server provides you with a range of configurations to secure your web server, web application, etc. Including the control of user access based on the IP address. You can easily allow/whitelist IP addresses and disallow/restrict/blacklist IP addresses in NGINX based on the IP address, IP range, subdomain, and URL from the configuration file. In this guide, you will learn how to allow or restrict a particular IP address or the range of IP addresses, subdomains, and URLs in the NGINX web server.

How to install Prometheus Server on Ubuntu 22.04 – NextGenTips In this guide, we will learn how to install the Prometheus server on Ubuntu 22.04. Prometheus is an open-source system monitoring and alerting toolkit. Prometheus collects and stores its metrics as time-series data. Metrics information is stored with the timestamp at which it was recorded, alongside optional key-value pairs called labels. And now you are wondering what are metrics? Metrics are numeric measurements and time-series mean that the changes are recorded over time.

Change Ubuntu 22.04 Boot and Login Screen Logo - kifarunix.com Follow through this tutorial to learn how to change Ubuntu 22.04 boot and login screen logo. One of the customization you can do to your Ubuntu 22.04 instance is to change the desktop background, the login screen background, and of course the default boot logo.