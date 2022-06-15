At Oracle, we believe that Linux runs best when the code is as close to upstream Linux as possible. We’re excited to announce the Release 7 of the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK7) based on upstream Linux 5.15. UEK7 allows customers to take advantage of all the latest features as they exist in upstream Linux without relying on complex backporting or re-implementation of features onto older Enterprise kernels.

When the GSoC results were announced what I thought was that I would be smashing my fingers on the keyboard and writing code here and there. But oh boy was I wrong! I have seen many memes about this but never thought the ratio of reading to writing code would be this huge. Most of the fixes for issues I had fixed were a oneliner.

I've been always interested in Chess, but never learned to play it correctly or even spent some time playing more than a couple of matches with friends. But during the COVID lockdown I started to watch people playing chess, and then I realized that the game is even more fun than I expected. After that I started to play a bit online and discovered the great online platform Lichess, that's even free software. I do not play a lot, but I discovered that I like a lot the game and I watch chess streamers everyday and I even followed the professional competition. So if you don't play chess, give it a try, it's a really nice board game, and a beauty "video game" that you can play online in a complete free software platform with a lot of community resources to learn, and even if you are a bad player like me, you can always enjoy the beauty of the chess watching other people playing.

Programming Leftovers C++/library requirements for Plasma 5.26 Hi, for Plasma 5.26 I would like to make use of some C++20 features, in particular coroutines. In terms of compiler requirements this should translate to requiring GCC 10 or Clang 11. In addition we would like to require the qcoro library (https://github.com/danvratil/qcoro). As per https://github.com/danvratil/qcoro/issues/85 the library can be considered stable and is regularly released. Is there any distribution that plans to ship Plasma 5.26 that cannot fulfill these requirements? To test whether your system provides the necessary bits you can try building https://invent.kde.org/plasma/plasma-desktop/-/merge_requests/1023 or https://invent.kde.org/plasma/plasma-nm/-/merge_requests/124 Let me know of there are any problems with this plan. Cheers Nico

3 Best Free and Open Source TypeScript Object-Relational Mapping Software [Ed: But Microsoft controls TypeScript, so it's better off avoided] Object–relational mapping (ORM) is a programming technique for converting data between incompatible type systems using object-oriented programming languages. This creates, in effect, a “virtual object database” that can be used from within the programming language.

Automatically querying CI state The introduction of pre-integration checks which we got from the migration to Gitlab was a big step forward for our CI infrastructure. There’s still a weak spot though, monitoring the state of a large set of repositories. Here’s a possible way around that.

A New Javascript Runtime Fresh Out Of The Oven A sizable portion of the Hackaday audience groans and runs their eyes when some new-fangled Javascript thing comes out. So what makes Bun different? Bun is a runtime (like Node or Deno)t that offers a performant all-in-one approach. Much to the Spice Girl’s delight, it is written in Zig. It offers bundling, transpiling, module resolution, and a fantastic foreign-function interface.

Lift The Veil On RSA With This RSA Calculator Encryption algorithms can be intimidating to approach, what’s with all the math involved. However, once you start digging into them, you can break the math apart into smaller steps, and get a feel of what goes into encryption being the modern-day magic we take for granted. Today, [Henry Schmale] writes to us about his small contribution to making cryptography easier to understand – lifting the veil on the RSA asymmetric encryption technique through an RSA calculator.