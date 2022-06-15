Language Selection

Linux is performing better than Windows 11 according to this benchmark test

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 9th of July 2022 06:13:13 PM
GNU
Graphics/Benchmarks
Linux

When it comes to benchmarks, most computer users are probably interested in performance comparisons of hardware and software running on the same operating system. Is this or that graphics card better for a gaming PC? Which Android device offers the better performance?

Windows 11 losing performance lead over Ubuntu and Linux

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 9th of July 2022 06:16:12 PM.
  • Latest testing finds Windows 11 losing performance lead over Ubuntu and Linux

    It's been nine months since Windows 11 was publicly released back in October. As such, and as we are closer to the general availability (GA) of succeeding version 22H2, it is natural to wonder how the performance of Windows 11 has evolved during this time. Recently, Puget Systems tested the OS against Windows 10 and found that Windows 11 had improved significantly since last time. And earlier today, fellow outlet Phoronix pit Windows 11 against Ubuntu and Clear Linux to see how the Microsoft OS fares.

More in Tux Machines

Debian GNU/Linux 11.4 “Bullseye” Released with 79 Security Updates and 81 Bug Fixes

Coming three and a half months after Debian GNU/Linux 11.3, the Debian GNU/Linux 11.4 release is here to provide the Debian GNU/Linux community with up-to-date installation and live mediums for those who want to deploy the “Bullseye” operating system series on new computers. Debian GNU/Linux 11.4 comes with all the latest security updates and miscellaneous bug fixes that have been released from late March 2022 until today for existing users through the main software repositories. In numbers, it includes a total of 81 miscellaneous bug fixes and 79 security updates. Read more

KDE Frameworks 5.96 Adds Battery Levels for Wireless Touchpads, over 100 Changes

KDE Frameworks 5.96 doesn’t look as big as the previous release, but it adds some interesting changes that I believe you’ll find useful if you use the KDE Plasma desktop environment. For example, it updates the “Battery and Brightness” widget to also display battery levels for connected wireless touchpads. Read more

Today in Techrights

GNOME Development: Gambito, Rust, Pitivi, and GSoC

  • Gambito, a chess App in Rust

    I've been always interested in Chess, but never learned to play it correctly or even spent some time playing more than a couple of matches with friends. But during the COVID lockdown I started to watch people playing chess, and then I realized that the game is even more fun than I expected. After that I started to play a bit online and discovered the great online platform Lichess, that's even free software. I do not play a lot, but I discovered that I like a lot the game and I watch chess streamers everyday and I even followed the professional competition. So if you don't play chess, give it a try, it's a really nice board game, and a beauty "video game" that you can play online in a complete free software platform with a lot of community resources to learn, and even if you are a bad player like me, you can always enjoy the beauty of the chess watching other people playing.

  • Pitivi GSoC22 update - Improved audiopreviewer | My Blog

    Hey there! It’s been a month since I started working on Pitivi and here’s my progress.

  • ep1: Reading Code Is Harder | My Blog

    When the GSoC results were announced what I thought was that I would be smashing my fingers on the keyboard and writing code here and there. But oh boy was I wrong! I have seen many memes about this but never thought the ratio of reading to writing code would be this huge. Most of the fixes for issues I had fixed were a oneliner.

