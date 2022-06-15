How many Linux machines are you managing on your network or your cloud-hosted platform? These days, that number is probably growing fairly quickly, especially given how much businesses not only depend on Linux for regular services, but containerized and cloud-native deployments.

So, yeah, those Linux machines are probably growing exponentially by the week or month. That means you have more and more machines to manage, which can be rather time-consuming. Given how busy your day already is, you don’t need to have to log into every single machine and run commands manually.

With that in mind, what do you do? One solution is to turn to a centralized configuration management tool, such as Red Hat‘s Ansible. One of the best things about Ansible, is that is makes use of SSH and YAML files to handle the heavy lifting of remote work. That means you don’t have to bother with installing agents on the servers you need to manage because it’s all handled via the controller.

I’m going to walk you through the installation and configuration of Ansible on Ubuntu Server and then show you how to use the platform to run your first Ansible playbook.