What Is GNOME in Linux?
If you’ve recently stepped into the Linux world, you may have heard the term GNOME thrown around a lot. But what exactly is it? In this article, we’ll take a look at this popular desktop environment and what it offers.
How to upgrade LMDE 4 Debbie to LMDE 5 Elsie - Linux Shout
Learn the simple steps to upgrade Linux Mint Debian Edition – LMDE 4 to LDME 5 using the GUI interface of the OS even beginners can do it.
To provide an alternative to Ubuntu but based on Debian, Linux Mint offers their Debian Edtion known as LMDE. The key idea behind providing a Debian edition of Mint developers is to offer the same user experience even if someday Ubuntu will not be there anymore for Desktops. This also reduces the dependencies of the Linux Mint team on Ubuntu.
Well, for those who are currently using the LDME 4 version and want to upgrade their system to its latest version but without reinstalling the OS, this tutorial is for them.
Install Metasploit Framework on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy - Linux Shout
Metasploit is an open-source project that provides, among other things, the Metasploit framework. It includes a collection of exploits that can be used to test the security of computer systems. Many times apart from the developers or testers it also is used by hackers.
If we talk through the lawful angle, the framework provided by the Metasploit Open Source project is mainly used to test computer systems for security gaps. It offers a bundle of exploit tools to carry out a wide variety of security and penetration tests that can be carried out on distributed target systems. Even software developers can use it to test their software to find out potential loopholes.
Metasploit Framework developers used Ruby language to create it, and it is available to install on various operating systems. It includes all major Linux and Unix versions, macOS and Windows. Generally, the users need to install it manually, however, penetration Linux distributions such as Kali out of the box offers Metasploit.
Install Ansible on Ubuntu Server to Automate Linux Server Deployments – The New Stack
How many Linux machines are you managing on your network or your cloud-hosted platform? These days, that number is probably growing fairly quickly, especially given how much businesses not only depend on Linux for regular services, but containerized and cloud-native deployments.
So, yeah, those Linux machines are probably growing exponentially by the week or month. That means you have more and more machines to manage, which can be rather time-consuming. Given how busy your day already is, you don’t need to have to log into every single machine and run commands manually.
With that in mind, what do you do? One solution is to turn to a centralized configuration management tool, such as Red Hat‘s Ansible. One of the best things about Ansible, is that is makes use of SSH and YAML files to handle the heavy lifting of remote work. That means you don’t have to bother with installing agents on the servers you need to manage because it’s all handled via the controller.
I’m going to walk you through the installation and configuration of Ansible on Ubuntu Server and then show you how to use the platform to run your first Ansible playbook.
How to verify your Zorin OS ISO image file - Real Linux User
Security and being conscious about your actions and decisions that could hamper or strengthen your Linux environment to be secure, is becoming more and more important. When you download a Linux ISO image file to create a bootable live environment to test a Linux distribution and eventually to install it on your production machine, it is important to be sure about its authenticity and integrity. In this article, as part of my Zorin OS tutorial series, I want to explain how to verify your Zorin OS ISO image file to start your secure Linux journey.
How to Install Blender on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable
Blender is the free and open-source 3D creation suite. It supports the entirety of the 3D pipeline — modeling, rigging, animation, simulation, rendering, compositing, motion tracking, and video editing. Blender is a public project made by hundreds of people worldwide by studios and individual artists, professionals and hobbyists, scientists, students, VFX experts, animators, game artists, modders, and more. As an open-source project with a community that spans the globe, Blender is truly unique.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Blender on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using three different methods using the command line terminal along.
Debian GNU/Linux 11.4 “Bullseye” Released with 79 Security Updates and 81 Bug Fixes
Coming three and a half months after Debian GNU/Linux 11.3, the Debian GNU/Linux 11.4 release is here to provide the Debian GNU/Linux community with up-to-date installation and live mediums for those who want to deploy the “Bullseye” operating system series on new computers. Debian GNU/Linux 11.4 comes with all the latest security updates and miscellaneous bug fixes that have been released from late March 2022 until today for existing users through the main software repositories. In numbers, it includes a total of 81 miscellaneous bug fixes and 79 security updates.
KDE Frameworks 5.96 Adds Battery Levels for Wireless Touchpads, over 100 Changes
KDE Frameworks 5.96 doesn’t look as big as the previous release, but it adds some interesting changes that I believe you’ll find useful if you use the KDE Plasma desktop environment. For example, it updates the “Battery and Brightness” widget to also display battery levels for connected wireless touchpads.
GNOME Development: Gambito, Rust, Pitivi, and GSoC
