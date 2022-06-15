Language Selection

Meet DAT Linux: Ubuntu LTS Spin for Data Science Projects

Linux

A detailed review of DAT Linux - a Linux operating system for Data Science work which is based on Ubuntu LTS with LXQt desktop.
Debian GNU/Linux 11.4 “Bullseye” Released with 79 Security Updates and 81 Bug Fixes

Coming three and a half months after Debian GNU/Linux 11.3, the Debian GNU/Linux 11.4 release is here to provide the Debian GNU/Linux community with up-to-date installation and live mediums for those who want to deploy the “Bullseye” operating system series on new computers. Debian GNU/Linux 11.4 comes with all the latest security updates and miscellaneous bug fixes that have been released from late March 2022 until today for existing users through the main software repositories. In numbers, it includes a total of 81 miscellaneous bug fixes and 79 security updates. Read more

KDE Frameworks 5.96 Adds Battery Levels for Wireless Touchpads, over 100 Changes

KDE Frameworks 5.96 doesn’t look as big as the previous release, but it adds some interesting changes that I believe you’ll find useful if you use the KDE Plasma desktop environment. For example, it updates the “Battery and Brightness” widget to also display battery levels for connected wireless touchpads. Read more

