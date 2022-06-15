Meet DAT Linux: Ubuntu LTS Spin for Data Science Projects
A detailed review of DAT Linux - a Linux operating system for Data Science work which is based on Ubuntu LTS with LXQt desktop.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 95 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Debian GNU/Linux 11.4 “Bullseye” Released with 79 Security Updates and 81 Bug Fixes
Coming three and a half months after Debian GNU/Linux 11.3, the Debian GNU/Linux 11.4 release is here to provide the Debian GNU/Linux community with up-to-date installation and live mediums for those who want to deploy the “Bullseye” operating system series on new computers. Debian GNU/Linux 11.4 comes with all the latest security updates and miscellaneous bug fixes that have been released from late March 2022 until today for existing users through the main software repositories. In numbers, it includes a total of 81 miscellaneous bug fixes and 79 security updates.
KDE Frameworks 5.96 Adds Battery Levels for Wireless Touchpads, over 100 Changes
KDE Frameworks 5.96 doesn’t look as big as the previous release, but it adds some interesting changes that I believe you’ll find useful if you use the KDE Plasma desktop environment. For example, it updates the “Battery and Brightness” widget to also display battery levels for connected wireless touchpads.
Today in Techrights
Recent comments
2 hours 44 min ago
3 hours 46 min ago
3 hours 51 min ago
3 hours 53 min ago
4 hours 24 min ago
17 hours 50 min ago
19 hours 1 min ago
19 hours 8 min ago
19 hours 41 min ago
20 hours 3 min ago