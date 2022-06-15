Leaving VMware? Consider these 5 FOSS hypervisors
The platform has evolved steadily since its introduction in 2008 to include support for a bevy of enterprise features, including high-availability clusters and live VM migration between hosts. Proxmox also supports storage systems like local volume management, ZFS, and Ceph.
Proxmox will also run on just about any system with at least 1GB of RAM. However, users coming from VMware's ESXi may run into platform limitations on hosts equipped with more than 12TB of memory or more than 768 CPU threads. If you fall into this category, drop me a line – I have questions. And while there isn't a hard cap on the number of hosts per cluster, many recommend against clusters larger than 32.
Proxmox VE is available at no cost under a standard GNU license, regardless of whether it's deployed for personal or enterprise use. For organizations that want or require a support package, Proxmox Server Solutions – the company behind the the FOSS hypervisor – offers paid licenses on a per-socket basis that unlock access to the enterprise software updates and premium support.
