This week in KDE: big things
Several big things happened this week, so let’s just jump in:
Ilya Pominov has added a feature to Gwenview 22.08 that lets you mark up and annotate images using the same annotation UI that’s in Spectacle!
For Plasma 5.26, Han Young has merged System Settings’ “Formats” and “Languages” pages together, which clarifies the relationship between the systemwide language and its default formats and fixes most of the bugs affecting both of the two old pages!
For Frameworks 5.97, Slava Ayeev has implemented support in KWallet for the org.freedesktop.secrets standard, which allows KDE apps to be more compatible with 3rd-party credential storage methods. In terms of real-world impacts, the Minecraft launcher should no longer ask you to log in every single time you open it!
Finally on our list of big changes, for Plasma 5.26 Harald Sitter has added support in KDE’s crash reporter for sending crash information to Sentry, a server-side crash tracing service that will eventually be capable of injecting debug symbols automatically. It may sound technical and boring, but over time it should lead to crash reports becoming more actionable, wasting less of everyone’s time.
Beyond those, we have a pretty good assortment of other changes to present as well!
